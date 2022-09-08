Read full article on original website
740-HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Is An Exclusive Supercar Killer
The Porsche 911 Turbo S is one of the best all-rounders on the market. Yes, $216,100 is a lot of money, but the 640-horsepower German offers plenty in return. Not only does it boast the performance and dynamism of a supercar, but it sports true usability and practicality. It really is a car you can drive every day.
Widebody Porsche Taycan Turbo Finally Looks As Fast As It Is
The Porsche Taycan has been an undeniable success for the German sports car manufacturer, and the 2023 model is better than ever thanks to some handy software updates, but there's one thing that has been bugging us since it first came out: they all look more or less the same. From the base model all the way up to the Turbo S, the Taycan doesn't exactly shout "hyper EV performance," but that is all about to change. Prior Design, which offers wild body kits for most of Europe's luxury car brands, is known to do excellent work on Porsche vehicles, and it has now developed a kit for the Taycan. We've seen some cool-looking Taycan kits before, but this takes the cake.
Jeep is launching its first two electric SUVs in the U.S. in 2024
Jeep will launch four electric SUVs for North America and Europe by the end of 2025, with at least two coming to the U.S., the automaker confirmed Thursday. While Jeep has some plug-in hybrids in its lineup, these will be the brand’s first all-electric models. The first of these...
Pagani C10 shows gated manual gearbox, design details in new teaser
It may be September 2022 but we've gathered here to talk about a brand-new car equipped with a gated manual transmission. Yes, the Pagani C10 will allow one-percentres to row their own gears in the most spectacular way possible. The only way an automaker could top that is by installing a V12, which the Huayra successor will have. A twin-turbo 6.0-litre AMG engine will be at the heart of the new hypercar, with a dual-clutch auto also available.
Mercedes GLA-Class Facelift Spied Lapping The Nurburgring
The Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class has a refresh in the works. The example in these photos gets a workout around the Nürburgring for some testing. As the camouflage indicates, Mercedes is not making significant changes to the revised GLA. The design revisions consist of an updated grille and new taillights. The small tweaks are allegedly because the automaker is preparing for a new generation of the little crossover riding on the MMA platform, rather than the current MFA underpinnings. It doesn't make financial sense to make a big investment into a vehicle that has bigger changes on the horizon.
Ferrari SF90 Stradale Faces Nissan GT-R In Street-Style Drag Race
Big deal, just another drag racing video with two supercars, right? Yeah, that's not quite the case with this new clip from the Wheels YouTube channel. As we often see from this YouTuber, the action takes place at Mission Raceway Park near Vancouver. But you won't see staging lights, green lights, timing lights, or any lights for this run. That is, save for the lights on the cars.
Porsche Kills Red Bull Deal, Dodge Charger Swinger And Two New Jeep EVs Revealed: Cold Start
Hello, and welcome to your new format of Cold Start. You may have noticed that there was no report on Thursday, and that's because we're no longer going to give you a roundup of the biggest news from the past 24 hours every single day. Instead, we'll check in weekly with a selection of the entire week's most important developments. This week, we learned that the Ferrari Purosangue will be revealed on September 13, and Porsche has formally announced its intentions for an IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Is a Very Fancy Truck With a Jeweled Shifter
RamRam's Limited trim gets an even snazzier sibling with suede headliner.
Avoid the Directional Tire Trap If You Own A VW ID.4 Or Any Vehicle With Mis-Matched Tire Sizes
Some vehicles have different front and rear tire sizes. In vehicles where this is the case, you must avoid tires with a directional tire tread. Here’s why. On most cars, the tires on all four corners are the same size. They have the same width, aspect ratio, and diameter. However, this is not true of all vehicles. Case in point the new Volkswagen ID.4, which has trims in which the front and rear tires are not the same. This is often called "staggered" tire sizes. What makes the ID.4 unusual is that it is not a performance vehicle.
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX-Prestige AWD: Not A Throwaway Car Anymore
When I was but 25 years old, moonlighting as a car critic while playing a TV weatherman by day, it was all too easy to be seduced by every new tester that was dropped off at my door. After all; there’s no substitute for experience when judging subject matter based largely on comparison. The Daewoo Leganza, I authoritatively declared, would take the U.S. sedan market by storm – it didn’t. But on occasion, even a wet-behind-the-ears journalist like myself could snuff out a complete dud. To this day, when asked about the worst vehicle I’ve ever tested I cite the original Kia Sportage circa 2000 – the epitome of a throwaway car. Flash ahead 23 years and Kia now leads the industry in dependability, they’re the most awarded brand in J.D. Power’s APEAL study, and they’re at the forefront of electrification. This Titanic-sized turnaround is the stuff of auto industry dreams and to complete it less than 2 decades later is hall of fame worthy.
WanderBOX Outpost 35 Is A Massive Off-Road RV For Work Or Play
These days, off-road-capable camper vans are rather common. Finding a large RV capable of such adventure, however, isn't common at all. Enter WanderBOX, a Colorado-based company building the Outpost 35 – a Ford-based rig boasting all the amenities of home and work in a 4x4 package that can stay off-grid for weeks at a time. And at $399,000, it's less expensive than many similar-sized vehicles with off-road chops.
Porsche And Red Bull F1 Partnership Not Happening: Official
In early May, former Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess confirmed Porsche and Audi will enter Formula 1 from the 2026 season when a new set of regulations will come into effect. Rumors had already been circulating about Zuffenhausen looking to ink a deal with Red Bull for the new F1 era in which cars will run on entirely synthetic fuel. A press release published today by Porsche confirms talks have been held in recent months, but not anymore.
BMW X4 M Drivers Try To Navigate Obstacle Course In Third-Person View
Driving has enough challenges, even when you have both hands on the wheel and your head on a swivel. But what happens when you switch perspectives like in a video game? The driving gets even harder, which is all on full display in a new. The publication took its tech...
2022 Polaris Slingshot SL First Drive: A Raucous and Rowdy Good Time
We have the 2022 Polaris Slingshot for a couple weeks. Check out our initial thoughts and driving impressions of this cool-looking autocycle. The post 2022 Polaris Slingshot SL First Drive: A Raucous and Rowdy Good Time appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ferrari Purosangue SUV Teaser Announces September 13 Reveal
We are only one week away from discovering the Ferrari of SUVs as the Prancing Horse took to Twitter to share a teaser image hiding the debut date in plain sight. Squint your eyes or brighten up the shadowy photo and the debut date is revealed: September 13. The high-riding model from Maranello was originally announced four years ago when the Italian marque presented its 2018-2022 roadmap. The Purosangue is now ready for prime time.
New Ford Mustang Teaser Highlights Sound Of Running Through The Gears
Ford isn't letting up with releasing teasers of the next-gen Mustang ahead of its debut on September 14. The audio clip starts with the engine reaching high revs and then dropping down through the gears. The sound suggests the car is on a track or possibly downshifting when slowing down to take a corner.
Jeep Wagoneer S: The 600-HP, Coupe-Like Electric SUV That's Coming Soon
The Jeep Wagoneer family is expanding yet again, and the newest sibling is markedly different from the full-size Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, and the longer-wheelbase L versions of both SUVs: It is a size smaller and fully electric (and really quick). Codenamed Wagoneer S, the new SUV will be a premium...
Ram ProMaster Shorty Camper Has Everything Including The Kitchen Sink
A pretty nifty arrangement inside this conversion despite the obvious lack of space. One look at the Ram ProMaster, especially in the shorter wheelbase configurations, and we're unsure whether it's fit to be converted into a camper. But as we're proven in the past, nothing's impossible for outfitters out there.
This Listing for an ‘Arctic Limo’ Has a Wild Surprise Inside
It's an all-terrain, amphibious vehicle that can carry 22 people.
Chrysler Teases One Of The Most Powerful And Luxurious Special Editions, Could Be 300C
One of the oldest sedans on sale, the 300 has been around since 2011 when the second-generation model (LD) was introduced. It's finally preparing for a well-deserved retirement and it looks like it'll be going out with a proverbial bang. Chrysler recently announced it will be "bringing the power in 2023" but without revealing the car's identity. Attached here, a new teaser published on the company's website still doesn't disclose the model.
