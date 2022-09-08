Read full article on original website
Cancer Relay Event Set for Next Week
The Knoxville Cancer Relay team is eager to launch its Sept. 15-16 event to raise money to fight cancer. The ninth annual event begins at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Ken Locke Stadium and culminates 24 hours later as the team delivers the ball for Knoxville High’s home football game vs. Fairfield.
RVTV Hosts Event on Downtown Indianola Square
RVTV was escorted into Indianola Friday morning by the Pride of Indianola Marching Band and other local businesses and organizations, kicking off a party on the square that included a concert, food trucks, games, all leading up to the Indianola vs Pella football game in the evening. The KNIA Big...
Knoxville Can’t Stop Carlisle’s Ground Attack
Carlisle rolled up 371 yards of total offense, all on the ground and dominated Knoxville on Friday night 49–0 in a game heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The game started badly for Knoxville and it got worse as the night wore on. For the second straight week, and early big play by Knoxville was erased by a penalty when Ruger Kendall scampered 60 yards for what looked like to set up Knoxville 1st and goal from inside the Carlisle five but a holding penalty nullified the play and four playezs later Carlisle was in the end zone to start the scoring. The Panthers were held to -21 yards on the ground while Noah Keefer passed for 7/14 for 58 yards. Coach Matt Dunkin told KNIA/KRLS Sports while the score was well in favor of Carlisle, his guys still hung in there and kept the right mind set.
Indianola YMCA Hosting 9/11 Remembrance Day
The Indianola YMCA is hosting their annual 9/11 Remembrance Day tomorrow, in partnership with the Indianola Fire Department and other Warren County Firefighters. The event will include a presentation of the colors, the singing of the national anthem, and a moment of silence, and various activities throughout the day. The event is a way to honor first responders and their sacrifices made not only on 9/11 but every day. The 9/11 Remembrance Day is on September 11th from 12-2pm at the Indianola YMCA.
Karon R. (Durham) Dykstra
Memorial Services for Karon R. (Durham) Dykstra, 79, of Pella, formerly of Knoxville, will be held on Monday, September 12th at 10:00am at the Liberty Evangelical Free Church in Pella. Visitation with the family present will be held on Sunday from 4:00-8:00pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Pella Community Bible Study or Liberty Evangelical Free Church. Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Indianola Football Defeats Pella After Wild First Half
The #9 in 4A Indianola football team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 33-19 win over Pella as heard live on 94.3 KNIA and 92.1 KRLS, after a wild back and forth first half settled into a low-scoring second half. The Indians got things going first, finding the...
Holes ln One at Pine Knolls
There has been a run on top notch shots at the Pine Knolls Golf Club in Knoxville this summer. According to Maureen Nichols, Clubhouse Manager, there have been five holes-in-one at the course since June 18th. Barry Sullivan had an ace September 6th on hole No. 5. Randy Dunkin collected...
Help the Knoxville Music Students
The Knoxville Music Boosters will be putting on a car wash tomorrow at DeYarman Automotive in Knoxville. The car wash will be held from 12-3 p.m. Donations will also be accepted to help the Music Boosters. This is an annual event for the organization.
Indianola HyVee Opens Wahlburgers Tuesday
The Indianola HyVee is opening their new restaurant Wahlburgers on Tuesday, inviting the public to view the new space and try the new menu. The former HyVee Market Grille Express was converted and transitioned to become a casual, counter-service Wahlburgers at HyVee, open seven days a week from 11am to 8pm. The traditional Market Grille breakfast will still be served each morning until 11:00am.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Heather Ussery
Our guest on Let’s Talk Knoxville today is Knoxville City Manager Heather Ussery as we discuss the city council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Marion County Public Safety Night
Marion County Public Safety Night will be held Sunday, September 11, from 4pm-6pm. First responders from all over the county as well as the public are invited to attend the memorial for those who fell on September 11, 2001. The event will be located on the Knoxville square. The Marion...
Grandview Christian Stops Twin Cedars
The Twin Cedars Football squad again struggled to stop its opponent in a 69-12 loss to Grandview Christian on Friday. Coach Cam Parker told KNIA/KRLS Sports penalties stopped drives all night and his team was derailed several times on holding or offsides infractions. Parker added that the offense did perform better than in recent weeks and Kasey Clark and Nate Curry got the touchdowns for the Sabers. Twin Cedars is now 0-4 and will host Moravia on Friday.
Knoxville Hires for Police Department and City Hall
The Knoxville City Council approved the hiring of a full-time Records Clerk for the Police Department and a Deputy Clerk for City Hall. Knoxville City Manager Heather Ussery tells KNIA/KRLS News about the hire, “Staff presented to council the need for additional staff in City Hall as well as the Police Department. Seeking from other communities, information the same population as Knoxville, as far as administrative coverage, we have discovered Knoxville is lacking in that.”
Pella Christian, PCM Football Fans Encouraged to Support Natelborgs This Friday
While the Pella Christian/PCM football rivalry is set to renew on the gridiron on Eagle Lane Friday, fans from both teams are coming together to support a Prairie City resident and PC student in recovery from a serious swimming accident this summer. A Cash & Cards fundraiser is being held,...
Knoxville Volleyball Committed To Holding Each Other Accountable
To have a good team, you have to have players who are coachable, and are willing to take constructive criticism along with praise. For the Knoxville Volleyball Squad this season it is a step farther as the players will do their own coaching. Junior player Brittany Bacorn tells KNIA/KRLS Sports it is about holding each other accountable and being willing to give and take criticism when needed.
Indianola Parks and Rec Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series Discussing George Washington Carver
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series next week, featuring the story of George Washington Carver and his time in Iowa. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Linda Griffith Smith will discuss Carver being born into slavery in Missouri, and eventually coming to Iowa in 1888 and spending time in Winterset, Indianola, and Ames, which played a pivotal role in his life and success. The event will be on Thursday, September 15th from 2-3pm in the Indianola Activity Center, with all invited.
Knoxville Will Try To Solve Carlisle’s Triple Option Attack
The Knoxville Football Squad will face its toughest test of the season as the Panthers take a trip to Carlisle tonight. The Wildcats run a triple option offense and the Panthers defense, which has played well the first two weeks will be tested. Coach Matt Dunkin tells KNIA/KRLS Sports while the wins have shown for his team he appreciates the effort given and sees progress from essentially the same guys from last season.
Central College Dutch Fall Sports Update 9-10-2022
The Central College volleyball team were solid in a pair of wins Friday night in Minnesota, sweeping Martin Luther College (Minn.) 25-21, 25-16, 25-20 and downing Hamline University (Minn.) 27-29, 25-22, 25-20, 25-14. In the opener against the Knights, Gracie Pierson had 12 kills on 21 attempts. She also had...
Melcher-Dallas Takes On Moulton-Udell At SW Warren Tonight
The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad will play at home for the first time this season hosting Moulton-Udell at Southeast Warren High School. The Saints have started the season 1-2 with two straight 3-0 sweeps. The Saints have utilized their size with four girls in double digit kills. Tonight’s match starts at 5:30. Melcher-Dallas is using Southeast Warren’s gym due to continued construction on the Melcher-Dallas facility.
Indianola Cross Country, Girls Swimming Competing Tonight
The Indianola boys and girls cross country teams make the road trip to Marshalltown today to compete, while the girls swimming squad travels to Perry. The cross country squads compete after top finishes over the weekend at Urbandale, with the girls winning their second straight meet and the boys featuring a young squad with freshman holding the top spots in the results over the first several meets of the season. Senior Logan Piper tells KNIA Sports as a team captain he wants to help the younger talent on the team not only grow as runners, but have the mentality of veterans. The girls start at 4:30pm, while the boys begin at 5pm.
