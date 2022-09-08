UPDATE: Man charged in accidental Tornado shooting

UPDATE (7:38 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8): A man has been charged in connection to a shooting this morning in Tornado.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Tacoma Barker, 19, is charged with felony wanton endangerment in the shooting. Deputies say the victim is still in the hospital in stable condition.

A criminal complaint states Barker was allegedly intoxicated when he pointed a gun at the victim. Barker allegedly told authorities when he pointed the gun, it went off, hitting the victim in the chest, according to the complaint.

His preliminary hearing has been set for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

UPDATE (9:19 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was “playing around with a firearm” when he shot another man.

The injured man was taken to the hospital, and he is in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alcohol is believed to have played a part in the incident.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Deputies are investigating an overnight shooting in Kanawha County.

Metro 911 dispatchers tell 13 News the shooting happened in the 7-hundred block of Ferrell Road in Tornado just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Dispatchers say one person was taken from the scene to a hospital and is in unknown condition.

We’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

