kniakrls.com
Knoxville Hires for Police Department and City Hall
The Knoxville City Council approved the hiring of a full-time Records Clerk for the Police Department and a Deputy Clerk for City Hall. Knoxville City Manager Heather Ussery tells KNIA/KRLS News about the hire, “Staff presented to council the need for additional staff in City Hall as well as the Police Department. Seeking from other communities, information the same population as Knoxville, as far as administrative coverage, we have discovered Knoxville is lacking in that.”
kniakrls.com
Marion County Public Safety Night
Marion County Public Safety Night will be held Sunday, September 11, from 4pm-6pm. First responders from all over the county as well as the public are invited to attend the memorial for those who fell on September 11, 2001. The event will be located on the Knoxville square. The Marion...
kniakrls.com
Pella City Council Discusses Repairs to Bos Landen Clubhouse
The Pella City Council discussed repairs to the Bos Landen Conference Center at policy and planning this week. Assistant City Administrator Corey Goodenow says the facility sustained water damage after a frozen pipe burst in early 2020 and has been working with Klingner and Associates to find a solution over the past few years that would fit with insurance beyond emergency repairs already made.
kniakrls.com
Gas Leak Forces Evacuations in Downtown Knoxville
Road construction crews working near Wells Fargo on the square in Knoxville hit a three inch gas line yesterday, leading to the surrounding buildings being evacuated by emergency services. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Knoxville Police Department, Marion County Emergency Management, and Alliant Energy were all on scene.
kniakrls.com
Stanley Ribbon Cutting Set
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will hold a ribbon cutting for Stanley’s Service Friday, September 23 at 4 p.m. The business is located at 615 East Main Street in Knoxville. Stanley’s Service, formerly known as Thompson’s Service, is a full-service gas station. Stanley’s Service recently came under new...
kniakrls.com
Gas Line Hit in Downtown Knoxville, Buildings Evacuated
All emergency personnel have cleared the scene, and the line is shut off but not repaired as of yet. If businesses wish to reopen, they need to contact the Knoxville Fire Department or Alliant Energy to determine if the office or building is safe for occupancy. There is no timeframe yet in place for gas to be turned back on.
kniakrls.com
State Auditor Rob Sand Visiting Indianola Tomorrow
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is visiting Indianola tomorrow as part of his statewide tour, hosting a town hall to discuss current issues. Sand, who visited Marion County in August, will discuss state issues, priorities for the Auditor’s Office, and the PIE (Public Innovations and Efficiencies) Program among others.
KCCI.com
Lawsuit: Iowa man claims police officer tased him without provocation
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A Marshalltown man said he was wrongly detained and a stun gun was used on him by a police officer. Now, he's suing the department. In court filings, Elder Soto Tejada said in March, Marshall County police Officer Ryan Dehl followed Tejeda to his home to discuss a traffic violation.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
kwbg.com
Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
ottumwaradio.com
SE Iowa Man Seriously Injured after Pair of Accidents in Appanoose County
The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says a man was in a two-car accident, left the scene, and was involved in a rollover accident minutes later. According to officials, a 911 call was received Thursday at 3:01 PM concerning a hit-and-run accident on Highway 5. The caller said a vehicle continued traveling southbound on the highway after the wreck.
KCCI.com
Employee at Des Moines’ Brody Middle School on leave during internal investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — An employee at Des Moines' Brody Middle School is on leave while the school conducts an internal investigation. The district tells KCCI an allegation was made against the employee, but did not specify what the allegation was. In a statement, the district wrote, in part,...
kniakrls.com
RVTV Hosts Event on Downtown Indianola Square
RVTV was escorted into Indianola Friday morning by the Pride of Indianola Marching Band and other local businesses and organizations, kicking off a party on the square that included a concert, food trucks, games, all leading up to the Indianola vs Pella football game in the evening. The KNIA Big...
kniakrls.com
Indianola YMCA Hosting 9/11 Remembrance Day
The Indianola YMCA is hosting their annual 9/11 Remembrance Day tomorrow, in partnership with the Indianola Fire Department and other Warren County Firefighters. The event will include a presentation of the colors, the singing of the national anthem, and a moment of silence, and various activities throughout the day. The event is a way to honor first responders and their sacrifices made not only on 9/11 but every day. The 9/11 Remembrance Day is on September 11th from 12-2pm at the Indianola YMCA.
cbs2iowa.com
Former police officer arrested in Polk County fraud investigation
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a statement on Friday saying an arrest has been made in an ongoing fraud investigation. Chad Koch, 42, of Indianola, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of fraudulent practices.
kwbg.com
Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad to Host Thomas and Friends Next Two Weekends
BOONE, Iowa—If you were one of those that thought things might slow down a little in September, well get ready for two more very busy weekends. Travis Stevenson, General Manager for the Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad says Thomas and Friends are going to be in Boone:. Peep! Peep!...
kniakrls.com
Cancer Relay Event Set for Next Week
The Knoxville Cancer Relay team is eager to launch its Sept. 15-16 event to raise money to fight cancer. The ninth annual event begins at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Ken Locke Stadium and culminates 24 hours later as the team delivers the ball for Knoxville High’s home football game vs. Fairfield.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa police chief responds to Oath Keepers name leak
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials, and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center...
KCRG.com
Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is reaching out to anyone who has had financial dealings with an Indianola man in an attempt to identify additional victims. 42-year-old Chad Koch was previously a certified police officer who worked in multiple jurisdictions around the Central Iowa...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Man Found Guilty in Vehicular Homicide Incident
An Indianola man was found guilty in a vehicular homicide case stemming from an incident in 2021, as 33-year-old Steven Clark was convicted in the death of 53-year-old John Schmidt in a road rage incident in 2021. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Steven Elmer Clark of Indianola...
