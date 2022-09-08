St. Pete Mayor: City will no longer have deputy mayor position; hostile workplace allegations being investigated

Read full article on original website
Teacher salary negotiations continue in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. — Negotiations will continue Tuesday between the Classroom Teachers Association and school district over teacher pay. Teachers have protested in recent months demanding the school district honor its previous agreement to pay raises on a set salary scale. What You Need To Know. Hillsborough County teachers pay...
Police: St. Petersburg officer involved in deadly shooting
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Petersburg police officer was involved in a deadly shooting with a suspect during the early morning hours of Monday, according to officials. Police say 31-year-old Cody Kiley was allegedly threatening his mother with a gun. She took her 4-year-old granddaughter, who is also...
Polk County Fire Rescue offering bonuses to fill urgent vacancies
Staffing shortages and the impact they have had on the nation have become a major issue for many industries. In Polk County, that trend has affected emergency workers, causing shorter operating hours, longer wait times and a shortage of firefighters. What You Need To Know. Polk County is currently dealing...
Trial begins as parents sue sheriff's office, state fair after son's death
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The trial for two Bay area parents suing the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and the Florida State Fair started Monday with jury selection. Andrew Joseph III was killed in 2014 while crossing Interstate 4 after he and about 100 other kids were kicked out of the fair.
Medical Examiner: Largo man drowned due to gator attack
LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County medical examiner has determined the official cause of death for Sean McGuinness, 47, was drowning because of an alligator attack, according to a recently released autopsy report. What You Need To Know. The Pinellas County medical examiner determined the official cause of death...
Trial in Tampa teen's death begins, Trump's lawyers ask judge to block DOJ from reviewing seized docs and free wheel locks for Hyundai drivers
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Deep moisture remains in place across Florida and the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. Scattered thunderstorms will become more numerous into the early afternoon. Storms will build...
Parents concerned about students crossing busy Pasco roads
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Parents in Pasco County are concerned about students crossing busy roads to get to school. It’s an issue made more prevalent with the school district canceling courtesy bus routes this year for middle and high school students within 2 miles of campus. That’s because of the ongoing bus driver shortage.
To combat opioid overdoses, Florida public health officials embrace a new treatment platform
Florida health officials say that addressing the opioid epidemic is a top priority, which is why they’re embracing the introduction of a new platform in the state aimed at helping individuals and family members find the best treatment facility. What You Need To Know. The new ATLAS platform is...
St. Petersburg police giving out free steering wheel locks to Hyundai drivers
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Anyone who has a 2021 or older Hyundai vehicle can get free anti-theft steering wheel locks, courtesy of the St. Petersburg Police Department. Due to a number of break-ins and thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the St. Petersburg area, the police department was given a limited number of locks from the Hyundai Motor Company, stated the police department’s public information specialist Ken Knight in a press release.
Almost six decades and counting, her passion for teaching still strong
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Dr. Jill Mink has been teaching for 58 years. And her passion for helping children is as strong as ever. This week’s A+ Teacher, Mink has educated generations of children, as well as mentored generations of teachers. What You Need To Know. Dr. Jill...
Hard Rock Casino workers hit jackpot in raises
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of Seminole Hard Rock Casino employees have hit the jackpot. Casino officials are giving raises to workers in 95 job classifications across the country and right here in Tampa Bay. “We’re adding $100,000,000 to our payroll nationwide this coming year, of which about $25,000,000...
Adam Sandler comedy show coming to Tampa in November
TAMPA, Fla. — Adam Sandler is coming to Tampa’s Amalie Arena in November. The show will take place on Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. The actor, writer, producer and musician will bring his blend of comedy of song to the stage. “A successful actor, writer, producer and musician,...
