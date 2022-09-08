Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, September 9, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise taken on a sugarbeet field north of Riverton by Traci Helton. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Trapper Hopes Russia Raccoon Market Opens Again Soon, Not Concerned About Rabies Epidemic
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Even as the Eastern U.S. struggles with a raccoon rabies epidemic, a Lander trapper said he can recall a time when the critters were scarce in Wyoming, though that’s no longer the case. Todd Fross said he’s trapped some “gigantic”...
Look At Wyoming’s Impressive Big Game Record Books
If you live in Wyoming, you know we're a destination state for hunting. Hunters will try every year to draw a coveted license for any of the top big game chances in the state. With such a wide array of species found here, there's no doubt getting lucky enough to draw is special.
cowboystatedaily.com
While California Struggles To Keep Residents’ Power Going, Wyoming Stays Powered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While we’re enjoying some relief from the long stretch of heat here in Wyoming, California continues to wait for things to cool down. For the tenth day in a row, power companies in much of that state were advising consumers to conserve energy in order to avoid blackouts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, September 8, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.84, is down 1 cent from our last report of $3.85 on Tuesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 9 cents from a week ago, and is up 25 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyomingites Recall Queen Elizabeth’s Visit to Sheridan County in 1984
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As word of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing reverberates around the world, here in Wyoming, long-time residents in the northeast part of the state recall the eventful days in October of 1984 when the Queen spent a few days with friends in Sheridan County.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s 2022 Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off & 200-Foot Pumpkin Drop Scheduled For Oct 1
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For most people, topping 1,000 pounds would be nothing to celebrate, but Jay Richard of Worland is ecstatic. All three of Richard’s pumpkins are about to break the half-ton mark. This is a good thing when competing in a pumpkin contest.
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wyoming Falls In The Top 20 On Another Interesting List
We always here about lists that are put out by certain firms that have surveys to break down interesting topics. I read one that showed how much each Wyoming resident spent 'on average' each year for food and drinks (not including alcoholic beverages). This particular study says that since 2020, Wyoming falls inside the top 20 with each resident of Wyoming spending $5,293 per year on food and drinks, which breaks down to about 12% of all spending every year for the person.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Wildfire Haze To Lift, Better Hunting Weather On The Way
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Much of Wyoming continued to bake under a pall of wildfire smoke from Fremont County, Idaho and Oregon on Wednesday, but that should change soon, a meteorologist said. “This is going to be the hottest day,” meteorologist Don Day of Cheyenne...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Gov Gordon Is Doing A Good Job With Wolf Management
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Enjoy your newsletter on Wyoming. I had to reply to the letter concerning the Governor’s wolf management plan. I live 2000 miles from Yellowstone, use to bring the family every four or five years to visit Yellowstone, Teton National Park,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Medicine Bow Forest Under Fire Restrictions, Cooler Weather Won’t Help
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Stage 1 fire restrictions went into effect on Thursday across the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and Thunder Basin National Grassland in east and southeast Wyoming, and impending cooler weather won’t relieve them, a forest official said. “Fire restrictions are typically...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lame Study Gets Wyoming’s Signature Meal WRONG!
Once again somebody writes up a "study", having never been to the places they are talking about. This time it's the website This VS That. Their headline is - The Stereotypical Meal That Represents Your State. At this point, I would lay money, a lot of money, on the odds...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wildlife Mating Season In Wyoming: Tourists Warned Not To Approach, Pet, Saddle Animals
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With elk and moose entering the rut, or mating season, agencies reminded people to keep their distance from the beasts, as well as other Wyoming wildlife. Past attacks demonstrate that not everybody listens. Grizzly bears and bison are the critters tourists...
cowboystatedaily.com
No More Squaw: Feds Remove “Squaw” Word From 100s Of Locations Including 41 In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There were 19 different Squaw Creeks on federal lands in Wyoming until Thursday. Now there are none. The U.S. Department of Interior announced Thursday that it had assigned new names to 643 federal geographical locations nationwide and 41 on Wyoming federal lands that included the word “Squaw.”
oilcity.news
Sizzle to snow: Wyoming chills after record-breaking heatwave
CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Wyoming is cooling off as a days-long heatwave that shattered records finally comes to an end. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, parts of western Wyoming are under a freeze warning for Friday night, with snow possible in the higher areas of the Bighorn Mountains.
cowboystatedaily.com
University Of Wyoming Breaks Ground On Coal Product Demonstration Project
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources (SER), Wood PLC and Atlas Carbon LLC broke ground on the site of a coal refinery project near Gillette. The facility will be a pilot project to further the goal of processing coal into products that are used in building products and soil additives in agriculture.
county17.com
43 Wyoming geographic names officially changed to remove slurs against Indigenous women
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced that the Board on Geographic Names has voted in favor of final replacement names for about 650 geographic features in order to remove slurs against Indigenous women from the names. The decision includes new names for 43...
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Power Companies Not Locking People Out Of Thermostats, Companies Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s major electricity provider areas does not lock people out of their thermostats during heat waves, the company said last week. But Rocky Mountain Power does have an opt-in, incentivized program by which the company can shut off home air-conditioning...
Comments / 0