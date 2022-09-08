ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, September 9, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise taken on a sugarbeet field north of Riverton by Traci Helton.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

While California Struggles To Keep Residents’ Power Going, Wyoming Stays Powered

While we're enjoying some relief from the long stretch of heat here in Wyoming, California continues to wait for things to cool down. For the tenth day in a row, power companies in much of that state were advising consumers to conserve energy in order to avoid blackouts.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, September 8, 2022

Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.84, is down 1 cent from our last report of $3.85 on Tuesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 9 cents from a week ago, and is up 25 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyomingites Recall Queen Elizabeth’s Visit to Sheridan County in 1984

As word of Queen Elizabeth II's passing reverberates around the world, here in Wyoming, long-time residents in the northeast part of the state recall the eventful days in October of 1984 when the Queen spent a few days with friends in Sheridan County.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming

The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

Wyoming Falls In The Top 20 On Another Interesting List

We always here about lists that are put out by certain firms that have surveys to break down interesting topics. I read one that showed how much each Wyoming resident spent 'on average' each year for food and drinks (not including alcoholic beverages). This particular study says that since 2020, Wyoming falls inside the top 20 with each resident of Wyoming spending $5,293 per year on food and drinks, which breaks down to about 12% of all spending every year for the person.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Wildfire Haze To Lift, Better Hunting Weather On The Way

Much of Wyoming continued to bake under a pall of wildfire smoke from Fremont County, Idaho and Oregon on Wednesday, but that should change soon, a meteorologist said. "This is going to be the hottest day," meteorologist Don Day of Cheyenne...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Gov Gordon Is Doing A Good Job With Wolf Management

Enjoy your newsletter on Wyoming. I had to reply to the letter concerning the Governor's wolf management plan. I live 2000 miles from Yellowstone, use to bring the family every four or five years to visit Yellowstone, Teton National Park,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Medicine Bow Forest Under Fire Restrictions, Cooler Weather Won’t Help

Stage 1 fire restrictions went into effect on Thursday across the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and Thunder Basin National Grassland in east and southeast Wyoming, and impending cooler weather won't relieve them, a forest official said. "Fire restrictions are typically...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

No More Squaw: Feds Remove “Squaw” Word From 100s Of Locations Including 41 In Wyoming

There were 19 different Squaw Creeks on federal lands in Wyoming until Thursday. Now there are none. The U.S. Department of Interior announced Thursday that it had assigned new names to 643 federal geographical locations nationwide and 41 on Wyoming federal lands that included the word "Squaw."
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Sizzle to snow: Wyoming chills after record-breaking heatwave

CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Wyoming is cooling off as a days-long heatwave that shattered records finally comes to an end. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, parts of western Wyoming are under a freeze warning for Friday night, with snow possible in the higher areas of the Bighorn Mountains.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

University Of Wyoming Breaks Ground On Coal Product Demonstration Project

The University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources (SER), Wood PLC and Atlas Carbon LLC broke ground on the site of a coal refinery project near Gillette. The facility will be a pilot project to further the goal of processing coal into products that are used in building products and soil additives in agriculture.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Power Companies Not Locking People Out Of Thermostats, Companies Say

Wyoming's major electricity provider areas does not lock people out of their thermostats during heat waves, the company said last week. But Rocky Mountain Power does have an opt-in, incentivized program by which the company can shut off home air-conditioning...
WYOMING STATE

