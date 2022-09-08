ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons still a fit for free agent Odell Beckham Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons are heading into the 2022 season with an almost entirely new group of receivers with Russell Gage leaving in free agency and Calvin Ridley missing the season due to suspension. First-round pick Drake London will be the number one option with nothing but question marks behind the rookie.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Report: Ex-Patriots LB Jamie Collins had free agent visit with Raiders

Former New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins is still looking for a job. Collins started the 2021 season with the Detroit Lions before being released and signed by the Patriots. He played 10 games for the Patriots and tallied 20 total tackles, one sack and one interception. Week 1 QB...
LAS VEGAS, NV
AthlonSports.com

Jimmy Garoppolo's Role With The San Francisco 49ers Has Been Revealed

Jimmy Garoppolo's days as starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers have come to an end. He's been demoted to backup behind second-year Trey Lance. However, he won't just be sitting on the sidelines this season. The San Francisco 49ers have revealed their role for Garoppolo this season. It appears...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Odell Beckham Jr. helps Rams celebrate Super Bowl win at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams signed veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal last November, and it worked pretty well for a while. From Week 10 through the Super Bowl, Beckham caught 48 passes on 70 targets for 593 yards and seven touchdowns. He was on his way to torching the Bengals’ defense in that Super Bowl until he suffered a torn ACL, and his football future has been in doubt ever since.
