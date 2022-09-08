The Los Angeles Rams signed veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal last November, and it worked pretty well for a while. From Week 10 through the Super Bowl, Beckham caught 48 passes on 70 targets for 593 yards and seven touchdowns. He was on his way to torching the Bengals’ defense in that Super Bowl until he suffered a torn ACL, and his football future has been in doubt ever since.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO