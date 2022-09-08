ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karim Benzema
ClutchPoints

Atletico Madrid facing $40 million lawsuit from Barca over Antoine Griezmann transfer fee

Atletico Madrid may soon be faced with a lawsuit from FC Barcelona. This is due to the transfer fee regarding Antoine Griezmann. According to Sique Rodriguez, Barcelona is looking for a payment of $40 million from Atletico. When the two sides agreed on a loan regarding Griezmann, there was a stipulation put in place that […] The post Atletico Madrid facing $40 million lawsuit from Barca over Antoine Griezmann transfer fee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Cristian Tello an 'obvious fit' for LAFC, says GM John Thorrington

As if their summer recruitment wasn't impressive enough, LAFC's late capture of Cristian Tello makes them an even more terrifying prospect heading into the MLS Cup Playoffs. Tello arrived on a free transfer shortly before the MLS roster freeze on September 2 following a five-year spell with La Liga side Real Betis. Of course, Tello cut his teeth at FC Barcelona and also lists the likes of Porto and Fiorentina on his résumé.
MLS
Yardbarker

Watch: Real Sociedad take the lead against Manchester United

Real Sociedad have taken a surprise lead at Manchester United, but not without controversy. La Real kept Manchester United at bay reasonably well in the first half, Cristiano Ronaldo coming closest. His terrific header did actually make it in, but on review he was offside. The second half started with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

835
Followers
9K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy