Robert Lewandowski beats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to amazing Champions League record with Barcelona hat-trick
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three clubs as Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in Group C. Franck Kessie nodded his first Barca goal to get them off to a flyer. Lewandowski then got off the mark for the night with 34 minutes...
Dortmund director relieved to have sold 'burden' Erling Haaland
Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl is happy to have sold Erling Haaland, claiming that the striker became a "burden" on the club.
‘Sorry isn’t good enough’ – Watch Kylian Mbappe blast Achraf Hakimi in tunnel rant over PSG team-mate’s poor pass
KYLIAN MBAPPE gave Achraf Hakimi both barrels as he criticised him for a poor pass he played during a game. The pair were captured on video in the tunnel at half-time, with Mbappe critical of his team-mate. The pictures originally from Prime Video show them in conversation with Hakimi apologising...
Barcelona: Xavi snubs Mbappe, names Lewandowski among top 3 strikers on Earth
In the wake of his prolific start to the season, Xavi Hernandez has nothing but praise for Robert Lewandowski. In fact, the Barcelona manager believes the Pole star is one of the three best strikers in the world, without mentioning Kylian Mbappe among them. It didn't take long for Xavi...
Atletico Madrid facing $40 million lawsuit from Barca over Antoine Griezmann transfer fee
Atletico Madrid may soon be faced with a lawsuit from FC Barcelona. This is due to the transfer fee regarding Antoine Griezmann. According to Sique Rodriguez, Barcelona is looking for a payment of $40 million from Atletico. When the two sides agreed on a loan regarding Griezmann, there was a stipulation put in place that […] The post Atletico Madrid facing $40 million lawsuit from Barca over Antoine Griezmann transfer fee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jurgen Klopp blasts 'blatant' refereeing mistakes that cost Liverpool last season
Jurgen Klopp reveals he still thinks about the refereeing decision that cost Liverpool the Premier League title last season.
Champions League roundup 7/9/22: Liverpool embarrassed by Napoli; Barcelona win big
Champions League roundup from day two of matchday one - including Liverpool away to Napoli and Barcelona hosting Viktoria Plzen.
Jurgen Klopp not worried about prospect of Liverpool sacking him
Jurgen Klopp has insisted he is not worried about his job security despite Liverpool's struggles so far this season.
Phil Neville reveals expectations set on him by David Beckham as Inter Miami boss
Phil Neville revealed the high expectations set upon him as Inter Miami boss by co-owner David Beckham. The duo were long-time teammates with Manchester United and the England national team, winning Premier League and Champions League titles as well as a host of trophies. Neville, of course, is now in...
Jurgen Klopp's final year at Borussia Dortmund: What happened?
Looking back on Jurgen Klopp's final season at Borussia Dortmund in 2014/15.
Barcelona 5-1 Viktoria Plzen: Lewandowski hits hat-trick on Blaugrana Champions League debut
Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen on Champions League matchday one - Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick.
Neymar opens up on helping Lionel Messi settle at PSG
Neymar reveals how he has helped Lionel Messi settle at Paris-Saint Germain and his own great start to the season.
Antonio Conte: Richarlison 'deserved' to be Champions League match-winner
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has heaped praise on Richarlison for stepping up on his dream Champions League debut.
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Player ratings as late Richarlison brace saves Spurs
Player ratings from Tottenham 2-0 Marseille in the Champions League.
Cristian Tello an 'obvious fit' for LAFC, says GM John Thorrington
As if their summer recruitment wasn't impressive enough, LAFC's late capture of Cristian Tello makes them an even more terrifying prospect heading into the MLS Cup Playoffs. Tello arrived on a free transfer shortly before the MLS roster freeze on September 2 following a five-year spell with La Liga side Real Betis. Of course, Tello cut his teeth at FC Barcelona and also lists the likes of Porto and Fiorentina on his résumé.
Bernd Leno: Arsenal prioritise politics over performances
Bernd Leno has accused Arsenal of caring more about politics than they do about performances.
Cadiz 0-4 Barcelona: Player ratings as Blaugrana secure win after medical emergency
Match report & player ratings from Cadiz 0-3 Barcelona in La Liga.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Why Napoli didn't make transfer approach
Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has revealed why the Serie A side did not pursue a move for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, despite speculation linking him with a move to the club.
Watch: Real Sociedad take the lead against Manchester United
Real Sociedad have taken a surprise lead at Manchester United, but not without controversy. La Real kept Manchester United at bay reasonably well in the first half, Cristiano Ronaldo coming closest. His terrific header did actually make it in, but on review he was offside. The second half started with...
Son Heung-min not concerned by poor run of form
Son Heung-min has vowed he will become a better player for the poor run of form he is currently enduring.
