Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Says She’ll ‘Probably Never Perform Again’: I’m ‘Pretty Traumatized’

Don’t expect to see Britney Spears on stage in the near future. The singer posted a lengthy message on Instagram Sunday, reflecting on her the work she put out during her 13-year conservatorship and declaring she will “probably never perform again.” Spears opened the post by lamenting about her lack of creative control over her music videos during that era — she says the only visual she liked from that time was the one for “Work Bitch” — and her unpleasant experience working with photographers. In typical fashion, the post mostly took aim at her father, Jamie Spears, who served...
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas.

