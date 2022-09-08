ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

pymnts.com

Open Banking Europe and Open Banking Exchange Merge to Create ‘One Global OBE’

Open Banking Europe announced Monday (Sept. 5) that it has merged with its international division, Open Banking Exchange, to form a single global organization called OBE. Open Banking Europe is a multiparty group that works with regulatory authorities, banks, third-party payment service providers and other ecosystem stakeholders to foster innovation, competition, efficiency and security around online payments in the European Union, per a company release.
crowdfundinsider.com

Top Asian Bank DBS Partners with “The Sandbox” to Enter the Metaverse

Leading Asian bank DBS is entering the metaverse to demonstrate how the virtual realm may be utilized for good. In partnership with The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Aninoca Brands, DBS will launch DBS BetterWorld. DBS is a Singapore-based bank that operates in 18 different markets with a focus on Asia...
thefastmode.com

OneWeb, Hughes Partner on Digital India Initiative

In New Delhi last month, Hughes Communications India (HCI), a leading provider of broadband satellite and managed network services, previewed the future of connectivity in India. During the Technology Seminar for officials from government, Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) and Defense, Hughes executives spoke about the connected future and showcased networking...
WWD

L’Oréal’s China Fund Makes First Investment in Chinese Fragrance Brand Documents

SHANGHAI — L’Oréal’s China Fund, Shanghai Meicifang Investment, has taken a minority stake in Chinese fragrance brand Documents. This is Meicifang’s first investment in the China market.More from WWDPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion BrandsChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color Campaign Meicifang’s minority stake marks the closing of Documents’ Series A round investment of more than $10 million renminbi, or $1.4 million. Cathay Capital’s Consumer Co-Creation Fund also led this round of investment. The news was unveiled during Shanghai May 5 Shopping Festival’s Global New Products Debut Season event today, according...
globalspec.com

AGILOX North America opens new Client Experience and Fulfillment Center

AGILOX, a provider of autonomous mobile robot (AMR) forklift solutions, is growing at a rapid pace. In order to keep up with the increased demand, its U.S.-based subsidiary has opened a new Client Experience Center and expanded its fulfilment operations. The new 30,000 sq ft facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia,...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
foodsafetynews.com

Event to focus on role of data and digital in food safety

An international forum is scheduled for October on data-driven innovation in food safety, including the use of remote audits and verification. The event is organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. The Vienna Food Safety Forum is set for...
freightwaves.com

Amazon acquires Belgium-based mechatronics company

Amazon announced the acquisition of Belgium-based mechatronics company Cloostermans Friday morning. In Amazon’s pursuit to be “Earth’s best employer,” the company signed an agreement to acquire Cloostermans, which specializes in warehouse technology. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. “Amazon’s investments in robotics and technology...
voguebusiness.com

French luxury retailer Printemps to open first US store

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. French luxury department store Printemps said on Wednesday it will open its first US store in New York City, setting its sights on the American market as part of a broader global expansion and rebranding. “The US is essential in our...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pymnts

As Grocers Push Private Labels, Brands Seek Loyalty Online

In the grocery segment, it’s the tug of war for space on the (brick and mortar and virtual) shelves. Operating in an industry notorious for razor-thin margins, grocery firms have a vested interest in private label sales, which typically carry higher profits. And for the grocers themselves, there’s an...
