Standard Chartered completes industry-first pilot of Trade Financing Validation Service provided by MonetaGo over SWIFT

Read full article on original website
Related
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
coinjournal.net
XBO partners with Chainalysis to integrate best-in-class compliance technology
XBO.com, a digital asset exchange dedicated to making crypto accessible to investors of all experience levels, announced a partnership with Chainalysis to support anti-fraud measures, power its compliance program, and monitor risk. The collaboration will ensure that top-grade compliance technology is integrated into the solution right from the get-go, Coin...
Benzinga
SOBR: Advanced technology company disrupting the alcohol management industry by focusing on preventive solutions instead of reactive processes.
SOBR Safe, Inc, ("SOBRsafe") SOBR develops and provides organizations with a non-invasive technology to quickly and safely identify potential alcohol issues with their employees or contractors. If left undetected, alcohol related driving accidents and workplace incidents could result in injury, death, reputational harm, and increased insurance rates. These products and technologies are integrated within a robust and scalable data platform that produces statistical and measurable user and business data. The company's stated mission is to save lives, increase productivity, and create economic benefit for its customers.
AI Data Company INFINIQ Launches Data Anonymization Solution 'Wellid' Revealed at Autonomous Vehicle Expo 2022 in San Jose
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- INFINIQ, the leading AI data company in South Korea, has introduced a data anonymization solution that automatically detects and anonymizes all identifiable faces and license plates in videos and images captured. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005009/en/ INFINIQ is introducing its data anonymization solution to visitors at Autonomous Vehicle Expo 2022 in San Jose. (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
pymnts.com
APIs, Algorithms Can Make Banking’s Promise of Automation a Reality
The promise of automation has always loomed large in banking. Clayton Weir, Co-founder at FISPAN, and Tony Wimmer, managing director, head of data and analytics at JPMorgan Payments, told PYMNTS that the promise makes the leap into reality with the aid of advanced technologies. At a high level, Wimmer noted...
How API Platforms Democratize Data, Enable Real-Time Experiences
“Financial infrastructure is still evolving. It’s still being modernized and is still being digitized,” Salman Syed, newly-appointed chief operating officer at Fidel API, told PYMTS in a recent conversation. Those technologies offer the chance to democratize how financial data is leveraged across a variety of use cases, including...
thefastmode.com
OneWeb, Hughes Partner on Digital India Initiative
In New Delhi last month, Hughes Communications India (HCI), a leading provider of broadband satellite and managed network services, previewed the future of connectivity in India. During the Technology Seminar for officials from government, Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) and Defense, Hughes executives spoke about the connected future and showcased networking...
nftevening.com
NFTGo: Everything about the NFT analytics platform’s trading aggregator
NFTGo, a data analytics platform for NFTs recently added a trading aggregator feature to its list of tools to help members of the community thrive in the NFT space with ease. Sometime in June this year, NFT trading aggregator platform Genie was purchased by Uniswap Labs, some months after fellow trading aggregator platform Gem, was acquired by OpenSea. As a result of this, NFTGo stands as the only independent data analytics and trading aggregator platform.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commerce Technology Leader Shift4 Launches SkyTab POS, Next-Gen Restaurant Point-of-Sale System
ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in commerce technology, has officially launched SkyTab POS, the company’s next-generation restaurant point-of-sale (POS) system which includes cutting-edge hardware, robust functionality, powerful management tools, and various mobile solutions. SkyTab is a modern, all-in-one technology platform that allows restaurateurs to deliver exceptional guest experiences and manage every aspect of their business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005243/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Billboard
Executive Turntable: Solid Foundation Boards New Partner; BBC Hires D&I Director
Brandon Farmer was named partner at Solid Foundation Management, a subsidiary of Quality Control Artist Management which recently announced a joint venture with SoundCloud to develop and manage new artists. Farmer will focus on expanding the Solid Foundation roster beyond the current Quality Control Music roster. He can be reached at brandon@solidfoundationmgmt.com.
US News and World Report
India to Prepare a List of Approved of Digital Lending Apps
MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Indian government is stepping up scrutiny on digital lending apps in an attempt to weed out ones which conduct unethical lending and recovery practices, the government said in a notification on Friday. The central bank has been asked to prepare a list of legal digital lending apps...
Green Check Verified Partners With Operational Security Solutions For Cash In Transit Services
Operational Security Solutions has completed a new partnership with Green Check Verified. “We are very proud to further expand our service offerings for high-risk businesses, especially our technology offerings including banking access for business owners,” stated Scott Solomon, CEO of OSS. “After dominating the California market and opening up operations on the East Coast, we are excited to expand upon our existing partnerships and offer even more sophisticated and industry-leading services that continue to help us set the gold standard.”
foodlogistics.com
Food Retailers Investing in New Technologies to Improve Customer Experience
Despite a challenging year marked by a persisting pandemic, historic inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages, the food industry is making significant investments to meet shoppers’ evolving tastes, according to the FMI—The Food Industry Association. “A major trend that has emerged from the pandemic is shoppers are...
CoinTelegraph
Entrepreneurs must learn to tackle business risks in the Metaverse
Hyped as it is, the Metaverse remains largely undefined. It’s a challenge to answer the question “What is the Metaverse?” in part because its definition depends on whom you ask. As it stands today, the “Metaverse” includes virtual reality and what we might previously have called “cyberspace” — including digital assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrencies and more.
thefastmode.com
South African Retailer Pick n Pay Migrates its Entire On-premises IT Infra to AWS
AWS announced that Pick n Pay Group, a leading retail business operating in South African and other selected African countries, has migrated its entire on-premises information technology (IT) infrastructure to AWS. Pick n Pay worked with Lemongrass Consulting—an AWS Premier Consulting Partner with Migration and SAP Consulting Competencies—to migrate its...
thebossmagazine.com
How Reverse ETL Supports Data Integration To Turn Insights Into Action
It’s no exaggeration to say that data may be the most important part of how you make business decisions. It may be even more accurate to say that the quality of the data and how you use it are more important. Data inform your company’s direction continually, so it must be complete and accurate.
dronedj.com
Qualcomm-backed Indian drone company ideaForge preps for US debut
Commercial UAV Expo, one of the most highly-anticipated drone trade shows of the year, opens next week in Las Vegas with more than 225 organizations showcasing their solutions to over 2,500 drone professionals from across the world. One of these organizations is India’s ideaForge, which is using the conference as the first step toward building a local presence in the North American market.
Retail Tech: Revolve x Bolt Checkout, CommerceHub Acquires ChannelAdvisor
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Checkout Revolve/Bolt Revolve will be one of the first retailers to use the new Checkout Links feature from Bolt so shoppers get a branded, one-click checkout, “see now, buy now” experience. At Revolve Gallery, an immersive New York Fashion Week experience running Sept. 9-11, shoppers will be able to scan a QR code directing them to a pre-populated, Revolve-branded checkout page for a one-click purchase. Following Fashion Week, the companies plan to roll out Bolt’s standard one-click checkout on revolve.com. Bolt’s Checkout Links are designed to expand beyond...
Shiba Inu Cloud Credentials Leaked On Public Domain, Says Security Researcher
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has potentially compromised infrastructure, according to research from the cloud security platform PingSafe. What Happened: Pingsafe’s research framework discovered a leaked Shiba Inu Amazon Web Services (AWS) account credential on a public code repository, wrote the cloud security platform’s founder Anand Prakash in a blog post.
As Grocers Push Private Labels, Brands Seek Loyalty Online
In the grocery segment, it’s the tug of war for space on the (brick and mortar and virtual) shelves. Operating in an industry notorious for razor-thin margins, grocery firms have a vested interest in private label sales, which typically carry higher profits. And for the grocers themselves, there’s an...
Comments / 0