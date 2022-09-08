ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Community remembers ‘guiding light’ for hundreds of Hispanic students in Sarasota-Manatee

By Robyn Murrell
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u3m0Y_0hmmoMaC00

An unsung hero from the local Hispanic community, Hector Tejeda inspired students to look beyond their obstacles and strive for success.

Tejeda recently died unexpectedly after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was 67.

In 2014, Tejeda moved to the area after retiring from a career in the pharmaceutical industry. He took on the job of education adviser for UnidosNow, a local nonprofit that empowers Hispanic people, so he could get to know the Sarasota-Bradenton area.

One focus of the organization is encouraging Hispanic youth to enhance their quality of life through education, integration and social equality.

“Hector was somebody who believed in everybody’s potential,” said Luz Corcuera, executive director of UnidosNow . “We were so fortunate that he came to UnidosNow during his retirement and he was able to create a program that is his legacy.”

Tejeda created the organization’s Future Leaders Academy.

The academy helps elementary, middle and high school-aged students and their families navigate the American school system in pursuit of higher education through mentorship, workshops, college tours and accessing financial aid.

Since 2010, UnidosNow has helped 3,000 local students get accepted into colleges and universities and has earned over $14 million in scholarships and grants, Corcuera said. Tejeda played a significant role in fundraising for the organization and finding scholarships for its students.

“He had a lot to do with the success that we have today,” Corcuera noted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WLlnU_0hmmoMaC00
UnidosNow Executive Director Luz Corcuera, left, and Hector Tejeda, UnidosNow advisor for Education Initiatives, right, stand with a student in the program. Corcuera said Hector is “one of those people born every 100 years.” Karen Arango/UnidosNow

For the students he mentored, Tejeda was a “guiding light.” He motivated them to have fruitful careers in order to live prosperous lives. His former students said he would bring college recruiters to speak with them, schedule college visits, help them improve their college admissions letters, and challenge them to think more highly of themselves.

“He was always so encouraging,” Camila Usubillaga, 20, of Sarasota said. “He put his beliefs in me and always took me by his hand and led the way to what life could be and what life couldn’t be.”

Many of the students Tejeda mentored were immigrants. Despite being high school students, many had to work to help provide for their families after migrating from their home countries. Some students didn’t foresee a future in higher education in the United States because they weren’t U.S.-born, but Tejeda inspired them to dream big.

“He didn’t allow my limited beliefs to get to me, which was something I really, really appreciated about him,” Usubillaga said.

She added that without Tejeda, “I wouldn’t be where I am today, which is going to Middlebury College fully paid for.”

Eric Silva Gomez, 22, of Sarasota also credits Tejeda with his success.

“When I transferred from Flagler College to USF, my options were to go to the St. Petersburg school or be homeless,” he said. “But Hector made time to come to Tampa and help me find an affordable apartment.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cznvb_0hmmoMaC00
Eric Silva Gomez and Hector Tejeda stand outside of Cedar Hall at Flagler College in 2019. Eric Silva Gomez

“If it wasn’t for Hector,” he added, “there is a very high chance I wouldn’t have continued my education.”

Many of the students Tejeda helped are now young adults who are well on their way to careers in architecture, biology and law.

One student, Lucero Guzman, 23, of Sarasota, has even followed in his footsteps. After experiencing firsthand Tejeda’s passion for developing leaders within the Hispanic community in Manatee and Sarasota counties, she took a job at UnidosNow after graduating from college.

“The thing that gives me the most peace is that I know we will continue his legacy,” Guzman said. “We will work to make the next generation leaders.”

Corcuera said, “Hector was someone who believed in everybody’s potential, and he was the walking poster child for UnidosNow of his own story.”

Tejeda was born in Guatemala and migrated to the United States as a baby. He attended Marist College in New York, where he earned an accounting degree. He later became a licensed accountant while working for Deloitte in New York City. He then earned his MBA from Harvard Business School in Boston.

Professionally, Tejeda has worked in Hong Kong as a regional marketing director and as a general manager for Merck’s operations in Ecuador and Chile.

He is survived by his wife, Deanne, his children, parents, former wife and siblings.

A memorial service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Glasser Schoenbaum Human Services Center, 1750 17th Street, Building J-1 in Sarasota.

UnidosNow will stream the celebration of life from its Facebook page and YouTube channel , as there will be a limited number of seats.

UnidosNow has started a fund to honor Tejeda’s legacy. Interested donors can visit https://www.unidosnow.org/donate .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIKWc_0hmmoMaC00
UnidosNow has helped 3,000 local students get accepted into selective schools and earn over $14 million dollars in scholarships and grants. Hector Tejeda, right, stands with one of the students he mentored.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJdPl_0hmmoMaC00
Those who knew Hector Tejeda, right, say were always delighted by his huge smile. UnidosNow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ng8iV_0hmmoMaC00
For the past eight years, Hector Tejeda has assisted first-generation Latin and Hispanic students from Manatee and Sarasota counties in achieving their educational goals. UnidosNow

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessobserverfl.com

Population surge leads to developers shifting approach to mixed-use projects

Key takeaway: The retail real estate sector continues to evolve, with the latest trend being projects that mix multifamily with retail in new ways. Core challenge: In a shift from the early days of the pandemic, several retailers report landlords are using newfound leverage to hold out for higher rents and tougher terms.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manatee County, FL
Society
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
County
Manatee County, FL
City
Tampa, FL
wmfe.org

Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says

A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marist College#Middlebury College#College Admissions#Hispanic People#Flagler College#Racism#Unidosnow#Future Leaders Academy#American
Longboat Observer

Siesta Key home auction set for Sept. 24

A furnished bayfront home on Siesta Key is set for public auction this month with plans to sell to the highest bidder with no reserve. But don't plan on participating without a hefty cashier's check in your briefcase. The auction for the property at 8347 Midnight Pass Road, on the...
SIESTA KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A New Disturbance Develops in the Tropics

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new tropical wave has developed off the coast of Africa in the Atlantic Ocean. The disorganized system has a 20% chance of developing within the next few days. And another disturbance the ABC 7 meteorological team has been tracking has a 50% chance of developing into the next named storm within five days. Meanwhile Tropical Storm Earl remains out of reach for the U.S. and could become Hurricane Earl by as early as this evening. Earl will continue to track north and will not threaten the United States. Hurricane Danielle remains a category one hurricane and in the north central Atlantic Ocean. Danielle is expected to weaken over the next two days and remain far from land.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Staten Island Ferry passes Sarasota on its way to New York

Sarasota-area boaters can be forgiven if their Labor Day weekend voyages left them in a New York state of mind. A few miles offshore on Saturday afternoon, mariners in the Gulf of Mexico spotted one of the Big Apple's iconic Staten Island Ferry boats heading south under tow along the Sarasota coast.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Longboat Observer

SRQ Airport Authority confirms lawsuit approved to stop apartments at dog track site

The approval of an apartment complex at the former Sarasota Kennel Club will result in a legal battle between the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority and the city of Sarasota. Following Tuesday’s approval by the City Commission of Aventon Sarasota, a 372-unit apartment community across University Parkway from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, legal action against the city will be pursued by the authority.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee man indicted in Parrish bank robbery

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is facing 20 years in prison after being formally charged with robbing a bank in Parrish last month. An indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Tampa Thursday charges Robert Frascella, 55, in connection with the Aug. 8 robbery of a Fifth Third Bank in Parrish.
PARRISH, FL
Bradenton Herald

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton, FL
2K+
Followers
84
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Bradenton Herald, throughout the years, has mirrored its community's growth–from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradentown to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination, with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world on Anna Maria Island. With over 330,000 people calling the area home, Bradenton is among the fastest-growing areas in the United States. In keeping up with this vibrant growth, the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com have committed to expansive, comprehensive 24-7 news coverage of everything impacting the community, its residents, businesses, environment and leaders. The company’s employees pride themselves on being immersed in the community, sponsoring hundreds of civic events every year.

 https://www.bradenton.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy