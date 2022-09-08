Read full article on original website
9-11 Memorial Stair Climb is Sunday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters are again leading the effort to remember those in the safety and military services lost in the 9-11 attacks. They’ll lead hundreds of others in the climb to the top of the McKinley Monument in Canton, replicating the climb by first responders to the top of the two 110-story buildings in Manhatten.
Eight Across Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne Face Federal Drug Charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large cocaine distribution network has been taken down across Stark, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties. This, with the indictment of eight people led by a 40-year-old Orrville man. Arnuflo Gomez-Araiza and the other seven men are charged with ‘conspiracy to distribute controlled...
OSP: Waynesburg Woman Dead in Sandy Accident
SANDY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fatal accident in Tuscarawas County just south of the Stark County line on Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Rhonda Horner who has a Waynesburg address was killed when she went off Route 800 in Sandy Township and hit an embankment and a culvert.
Oberlin College to Pay Gibson Bakery Owners
OBERLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The Stark County family at the center of a legal dispute in Oberlin will finally be getting the judgment money they were awarded several years ago. Oberlin College says it will pay the owners of the Gibson Bakery $36 million.
Canton City Councilwoman Reacts to Grand Jury Decision
Jordan Miller speaks with Canton City Councilwoman Chris Smith. A recent session of the Stark County Grand Jury has decided not to indict Canton Police Officer Robert Huber in the January 1 shooting death of 46-year-old James Williams. Her reaction below.
Cleveland Zoo Makes Changes After Labor Day Escape
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is making some modifications to the containment facility from which a Mexican Gray Wolf escaped on Labor Day. After the animal scaled the containment wall, changes are being made with that wall. The wolf was on...
GRAND JURY DECISION: Stark NAACP Reaction to No Charges
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He admits that most officer-involved shootings in the United States do not result in criminal charges for the police. But the president of the Stark County NAACP says he was still stunned that a session of the county grand jury would not indict a Canton officer, despite being given a number of charging options.
Canton Woman Gets 20 to Life for January Killing
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the two Canton residents charged with aggravated murder in the stabbing death of a city woman is going to prison for the next 20 years to life. 39-year-old Aja Lindsey entered guilty pleas to all the charges Wednesday in connection...
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Case Numbers Down Significantly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of new reported coronavirus cases was down significantly in Thursday’s weekly report. The 21,000-plus new cases represent a 14-percent drop from last week. Stark County’s 548 case number is an even larger percentage drop. COVID deaths in the...
Perry PD Investigating Possible Child Abduction
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Perry Township police are working on a possible abduction case involving a child from last weekend. They say the juvenile was taken from the 4000 block of Lincoln Way E to an address in Akron. The child was not harmed. Police...
GRAND JURY DECISION: Yost Explains BCI Role
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Attorney General David Yost, explaining BCI’s role in the investigation of the shooting death of James Williams. They typically act as a third party, interviewing the officer involved and another one with pertinent information. They evaluate the training and personnel records...
Mayor: City Prepared for Decision-Related Protests
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei says the city was prepared for protests out of the decision by the grand jury on Wednesday. He is hopeful that such protests will be largely peaceful as they have been in the past. Bernabei says the police...
GRAND JURY DECISION: Several Takes on Firing a Gun in the Air
FILE - In this April 10, 2013 file photo, craftsman Veetek Witkowski holds a newly assembled AR-15 rifle at the Stag Arms company in New Britain, Conn. A ruling released Friday, April 6, 2018, by a federal judge in Boston, dismissed a lawsuit challenging Massachusetts' ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, stating that assault weapons are beyond the scope of the Second Amendment right to "bear arms." (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Protests Follow Grand Jury Decision
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – People began loudly protesting in downtown Canton shortly after Prosecutor Stone announced the grand jury findings. The Repository says they carried signs and shouted “no justice no peace” to passersby. About 40 protesters initially appeared outside City Hall, but then...
Local NAACP Leader Reacts to Grand Jury Decision
A recent session of the Stark County Grand Jury has decided not to indict Canton Police Officer Robert Huber in the January 1 shooting death of 46-year-old James Williams. Jordan Miller speaks with Local NAACP President Hector McDaniel about his thoughts on the decision, the process since January, and what community reaction we will see.
