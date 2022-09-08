Read full article on original website
Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security ChangesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Mayor Turner: "Our children deserve better", after federal judge blocks law prohibiting handguns for young adultshoustonstringer_comUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Chief Pete Arredondo Fired by School BoardLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
Genealogy DNA is used to identify a murder victim from 1988 — and her killer
Federal and state law enforcement officials in Georgia used genealogy DNA to identify both a murder victim and her killer in a 1988 homicide that went unsolved for decades. They say it's the first time the novel but controversial forensic technique that connects the DNA profiles of different family members was used to learn the identities of both the victim and the perpetrator in the same case.
South Carolina OB-GYNs are consulting criminal attorneys post-Roe
Dr. Amy Crockett has spent the past two months researching what would happen if she were charged with a felony. Crockett works as an OB-GYN and maternal-fetal medicine physician in Greenville, South Carolina. “Do I get arrested? Is there like a mug shot? Does someone show up at my office...
Guide racks up TikTok views explaining the megadrought in the Colorado River
Understanding drought in the West is hard. A Colorado woman is explaining the problem to a new generation of water users to debunk misinformation that can easily spread during a crisis. As KUNC’s reporter covering the Colorado River Basin, I dig into stories that show how water issues can both...
Facing state fraud charges in N.Y., Bannon is expected to turn himself in Thursday
Steve Bannon, a former senior political aide to President Donald Trump, is expected to turn himself into authorities in New York state on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the case. Bannon will face state charges that he committed fraud by improperly diverting funds donated to an organization called...
California public health official on staying safe during scorching heatwave
California is still in the midst of what may be the worst heat wave in the state's history. And that poses huge health risks. In the U.S., extreme heat is the most deadly weather-related disaster. Dr. Tomas Aragon is director of the California Department of Public Health. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Uvalde kids go back to the classroom this week. These parents chose other options
The first thing you see when you walk through Yuri De Luna's front door these days is a blue air mattress leaning against a wall at the entrance. It's for her 11-year old son, Eloyd. "He's scared of windows. His bed's high, so he won't sleep in his room,'' she...
Despite its innocently furry appearance, the puss caterpillar's sting is brutal
The puss caterpillar bears a striking resemblance to Cousin Itt from the Addams Family, a fuzzy little bug that one can't help but want to touch. However, beneath its hairy surface are poisonous barbs that pack a powerful sting, which can result in days and even weeks of pain. One...
Encore: Experts aren't sure why South Carolina has bee hit with many earthquakes
An unusually large number of earthquakes have hit South Carolina this year, but scientists don't know why. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on Aug. 26, 2022.) Nick de la Canal is a reporter for WFAE covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal.
A judge strikes down a 1931 law criminalizing abortion in Michigan
DETROIT — A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan's 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box. The law, which was long dormant before the U.S. Supreme...
Kentucky's flooding victims face years of rebuilding efforts
After record flooding at the end of July in eastern Kentucky, residents reported more than 10,000 homes damaged or destroyed. Many residents remain in housing limbo as they apply for aid and rebuild. Katie Myers is covering economic transition in east Kentucky for the ReSource and partner station WMMT in...
An intense heat wave in California is stressing the state's power grid
The strain on the power grid is leading to outages in some parts of the state and is putting vulnerable residents at risk. Other western states are also baking under the historic heat.
Poliovirus detected in more wastewater near New York City
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday the state was stepping up its polio-fighting efforts as the virus that causes the life-threatening disease was detected in the wastewater of yet another county in the New York City area. Health officials began checking for signs of the...
Michigan Supreme Court rules abortion amendment should go to voters this November
Thursday, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that a proposed state constitutional amendment that would protect abortion rights should be placed on November's ballot. It's up to the Michigan Board of State Canvassers Friday to decide in a final vote whether the measure should go before voters. Last week, the question was sent to the state Supreme Court after Republican canvassers argued the amendment's spacing and formatting would be confusing to voters. They deadlocked on the decision and the group behind the amendment, Reproductive Freedom for All, appealed the decision to the state's highest court.
A new lawsuit is challenging Florida Medicaid's exclusion of transgender health care
A new federal lawsuit has challenged the state of Florida's effort to exclude gender-affirming health care for transgender people from its state Medicaid program, calling the rule illegal, discriminatory and a "dangerous governmental action." A coalition of legal groups filed the lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of four Florida Medicaid recipients,...
Advocates look to credit card companies to track suspect gun sales
A growing number of politicians and advocates for tighter gun regulations aren't just asking for change from the government. They want credit card companies to play a part, too. Samantha Max of member station WNYC explains how. SAMANTHA MAX, BYLINE: When you buy something with a credit card, the card...
A 200-year-old Saguaro cactus has fallen do to a powerful monsoon
For around 200 years, a special saguaro cactus stood tall in the Arizona desert. Its longest arms stretched almost 30 feet into the air. And now that desert giant has fallen. Its trunks have splintered. And its large arms lay sprawled on the ground. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Steve Haas, the...
California's record heat wave put so much stress on the power grid it nearly broke
It has been really hot. High demand caused by a historic heat wave nearly broke the power grid here in California yesterday. So far, it does seem like a lot of Californians are trying to decrease their energy use, and that has helped the state avert rolling blackouts. But the heat is expected to continue for a few more days. Here to explain more about what's ahead is Jan Smutny-Jones. He's the executive director of the trade group Independent Energy Producers, and he's a former chair of the state's power grid system. Welcome.
South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban
South Carolina senators rejected a ban on almost all abortions Thursday in a special session called in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade after five Republicans, including all the chamber's women, refused to support it. The 30 Republicans in the 46-member chamber had a...
South Carolina Senate fight over abortion ban stretches into second day
A bill that would outlaw nearly all abortions in South Carolina is headed for a second day of deliberation in the state Senate on Thursday, after senators sparred over the measure for more than eight hours Wednesday. The bill, which originated in the state’s House of Representatives, as of Wednesday...
Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon indicted on New York state charges
Steve Bannon, who managed Trump's 2016 campaign and served his administration, surrendered Thursday on charges that he laundered money by diverting funds donated to the We Build the Wall organization.
