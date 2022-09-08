ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

WFAE

Genealogy DNA is used to identify a murder victim from 1988 — and her killer

Federal and state law enforcement officials in Georgia used genealogy DNA to identify both a murder victim and her killer in a 1988 homicide that went unsolved for decades. They say it's the first time the novel but controversial forensic technique that connects the DNA profiles of different family members was used to learn the identities of both the victim and the perpetrator in the same case.
GEORGIA STATE
WFAE

Encore: Experts aren't sure why South Carolina has bee hit with many earthquakes

An unusually large number of earthquakes have hit South Carolina this year, but scientists don't know why. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on Aug. 26, 2022.) Nick de la Canal is a reporter for WFAE covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal.
ENVIRONMENT
WFAE

Kentucky's flooding victims face years of rebuilding efforts

After record flooding at the end of July in eastern Kentucky, residents reported more than 10,000 homes damaged or destroyed. Many residents remain in housing limbo as they apply for aid and rebuild. Katie Myers is covering economic transition in east Kentucky for the ReSource and partner station WMMT in...
KENTUCKY STATE
WFAE

Poliovirus detected in more wastewater near New York City

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday the state was stepping up its polio-fighting efforts as the virus that causes the life-threatening disease was detected in the wastewater of yet another county in the New York City area. Health officials began checking for signs of the...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFAE

Michigan Supreme Court rules abortion amendment should go to voters this November

Thursday, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that a proposed state constitutional amendment that would protect abortion rights should be placed on November's ballot. It's up to the Michigan Board of State Canvassers Friday to decide in a final vote whether the measure should go before voters. Last week, the question was sent to the state Supreme Court after Republican canvassers argued the amendment's spacing and formatting would be confusing to voters. They deadlocked on the decision and the group behind the amendment, Reproductive Freedom for All, appealed the decision to the state's highest court.
MICHIGAN STATE
WFAE

California's record heat wave put so much stress on the power grid it nearly broke

It has been really hot. High demand caused by a historic heat wave nearly broke the power grid here in California yesterday. So far, it does seem like a lot of Californians are trying to decrease their energy use, and that has helped the state avert rolling blackouts. But the heat is expected to continue for a few more days. Here to explain more about what's ahead is Jan Smutny-Jones. He's the executive director of the trade group Independent Energy Producers, and he's a former chair of the state's power grid system. Welcome.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFAE

South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban

South Carolina senators rejected a ban on almost all abortions Thursday in a special session called in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade after five Republicans, including all the chamber's women, refused to support it. The 30 Republicans in the 46-member chamber had a...
U.S. POLITICS
WFAE

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

