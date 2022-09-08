Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
Psych Centra
Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?
Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
MedicalXpress
Pregnant women with obesity and diabetes may be more likely to have a child with ADHD
Children of women with gestational diabetes and obesity may be twice as likely to develop attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) compared to those whose mothers did not have obesity, according to new research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. The estimated number of children aged 3–17 years ever diagnosed...
psychologytoday.com
Self-Compassion and Adult ADHD
Adults with ADHD report higher levels of distress and lower levels of well-being, partially affected by low self-compassion. Adults with ADHD report significantly lower rates of self-compassion and higher rates of perceived criticisms. There are three core elements that comprise self-compassion that can be used to build this skill. Living...
Healthline
Can a Blood Test Help Diagnose Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?
Severe fatigue, chronic pain, brain fog, difficulties with day-to-day tasks — these are just a few of the often disabling symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome. Millions of people across the globe, up to about 2.5 million people in the United States alone, are believed to be affected by this condition, and many don’t have a formal diagnosis. One of the reasons for this is the lack of a specific test for chronic fatigue syndrome.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: Symptoms include fainting, warns expert
One of the prominent symptoms seen across the patients was syncope followed by the likes of dizziness, fatigue, blurred vision and more. The good news is that all patients with neurological symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency were able to recover within one month after vitamin B12 supplementation. However, to identify...
ADDitude
Comorbid Conditions with ADHD: What Is Your Primary Diagnosis?
There’s a saying that “ADHD loves company.” Roughly 80% of individuals with ADHD are diagnosed with at least one comorbid condition ranging from depression, anxiety, or learning differences to sensory processing disorder, substance abuse disorder, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and beyond. Managing multiple diagnoses means balancing disparate...
studyfinds.org
Folic acid supplements linked to more COVID-19 infections and deaths
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Taking folic acid supplements could be a fatal decision during the coronavirus pandemic, a new study warns. Researchers from UC Davis have found that people with a folic acid prescription are nearly three times more likely to die from a COVID-19 infection than others. At the...
ADDitude
[Self-Test] Avoidant Personality Disorder
Avoidant personality disorder (AVPD) is characterized by patterns of social inhibition, feelings of inadequacy, and hypersensitivity to negative evaluation.1 People with AVPD fear rejection and criticism from others, and tend to view themselves as socially inept, personally unappealing, or inferior to others. They are unlikely to take risks or engage in new activities that could expose them to evaluation from others. AVPD often affects workplace functioning and occupational advancement.
msn.com
6 most common causes of traumatic brain injuries
Traumatic brain injury, also referred to as intracranial injury, is caused by an external impact, such as a blow or jolt, or a penetrating injury, such as a gunshot, to the head. This trauma may cause the brain to shift or twist within the skull cavity or to change its use of chemicals and energy, resulting in headaches, disorientation, and sensitivity to light and sound. In some cases, these changes are brief and don't result in long-term brain damage; however, with more severe injuries, these effects may persist and result in long-term health problems, including brain cell damage. The leading causes of TBIs are falls and motor vehicle accidents, though domestic violence, work or military injuries, and sports or recreational activities are also known to cause TBIs in varying degrees.
MedicalXpress
Lung cancer screening increases percentage of Stage I cases detected, while reducing percentage of Stage IV cases
Implementing lung cancer screening at four diverse healthcare systems resulted in an 8.4 percent increase in the number of Stage I lung cancers detected and a 6.6 percent decrease in Stage IV disease, according to research published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology. According to lead investigator Anil Vachani, M.D.,...
msn.com
Medical Moment: Zinc to the rescue
Breathing is something most of us take for granted. But for some, just this simple task of taking air in and out gets harder as they age. More than 100,000 seniors suffer from something called IPF. There is no cure, but doctors are now one step closer to stopping its progression and reversing it.
Medical News Today
Leaky heart valve: Symptoms and treatment
A leaky heart valve is a heart valve that does not close properly, making it harder for a person’s heart to pump blood. The condition is also known as heart valve regurgitation or valve insufficiency. Causes and symptoms vary, while treatment can include medication, surgery, and lifestyle changes. The...
What Happens When You Stop Taking Antidepressants
Doctors prescribe antidepressants to certain patients with depression to help them feel better. But what happens when a person stops taking them?
New Parkinson’s test developed thanks to woman who could smell the disease
Scientists have harnessed the power of a woman’s hyper-sensitive sense of smell to develop a test to determine whether people have Parkinson’s disease.The test has been years in the making after academics realised that Joy Milne could smell the condition.The 72-year-old from Perth, Scotland, has a rare condition which gives her a heightened sense of smell.She noticed that her late husband Les developed a different odour when he was 33 – some 12 years before he was diagnosed with the disease, which leads to parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years.Mrs Milne, dubbed ‘the woman who can...
ADDitude
PMDD, Autism, and ADHD: The Hushed Comorbidity
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) is a hormonal health condition that causes clinically significant and impairing depression, anxiety, mood swings, and uncomfortable physical symptoms in the week leading up to menses, the onset of a period. PMDD symptoms improve following menses and are minimal, if not absent, in the weeks following. PMDD disproportionately affects people with autism and ADHD. Various medications can help control PMDD symptoms1.
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for constipation?
There is no one-size-fits-all best medication for constipation. It depends on factors such as a person’s age and any health conditions they have. Several laxative medications are available over-the-counter (OTC) or through prescription. However, for chronic constipation, doctors first recommend lifestyle practices of increasing fluid and fiber intake, as...
psychologytoday.com
The Effect on Children When a Mother Is Depressed or Anxious
Many in the mental health treatment field continue to over-emphasize nature over nurture. One new study showed that depressed mothers had specific effects on offspring that are likely due to mother-child interactions. A second new study showed differential effects of having an anxious mother vs. an anxious father depending on...
PopSugar
Why Do Some People Sweat More Than Others?
Sweat is amazing. It may seem embarrassing or frustrating — especially in social situations like a job interview or first date — but sweat is one of the most important ways your body takes care of you. "Sweating actually assists with your body's thermal regulation, skin hydration, and...
Parents Magazine
How Do I Get My Child Assessed for ADHD?
My daughter's seventh grade teacher brought up some focus issues that she's having in class—daydreaming and distraction, to the point where it's interfering with her work. The teacher suggested an ADHD assessment, but I am wary of medicating my daughter. But I also don't want my child to struggle. Where do I begin to start the process?
