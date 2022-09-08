MIAMI - In an effort to reduce chronic homelessness in Miami, Mayor Francis Suarez announced a second grant aimed toward boosting workforce development programs for the homeless. The workforce programs are part of Suarez's Functional Zero Plan, an effort to make Miami the first major city in the country to reach functional zero chronic homelessness."I think it's incredibly important with rental prices going through the roof," said Suarez. A $200,000 donation from the City of Miami to Chapman Partnership was announced Wednesday morning at the Chapman Partnership homeless assistance center in Miami. The grant will be used to help fund work development courses...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO