Click10.com
Broward schools superintendent asks 3 administrators to resign, sources say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Amid pressure from Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration, Broward County Public Schools superintendent asked three administrators to resign or take a leave of absence while they remain under investigation, according to sources who are familiar with the BCPS administration. Superintendent Vickie L. Cartwright made the...
Miami announces continued effort to reduce homelessness
MIAMI - In an effort to reduce chronic homelessness in Miami, Mayor Francis Suarez announced a second grant aimed toward boosting workforce development programs for the homeless. The workforce programs are part of Suarez's Functional Zero Plan, an effort to make Miami the first major city in the country to reach functional zero chronic homelessness."I think it's incredibly important with rental prices going through the roof," said Suarez. A $200,000 donation from the City of Miami to Chapman Partnership was announced Wednesday morning at the Chapman Partnership homeless assistance center in Miami. The grant will be used to help fund work development courses...
NBC Miami
Empty Homes and Promises: Homebuyers Demand Answers After Construction Delays
A group of homebuyers say they have waited years to move into their dream homes. The townhomes in the heart of Coconut Grove are modern, spacious, and are still under construction. The homebuyers we spoke with say they’ve repeatedly demanded answers from the project’s developer but have only received excuses....
WSVN-TV
Federal agents release photos of courthouse vandalized by man on Labor Day
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The extent of the damage caused by a trespasser in a federal courthouse on Labor Day has now been revealed. Federal agents released images Thursday of the aftermath caused by a man who vandalized the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, earlier that week. According to...
WSVN-TV
Crews fix sewage pipe that ruptured in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have repaired a broken sewage pipe in Pompano Beach. The rupture and leak were discovered on Wednesday in a canal on Federal Highway and Southeast Fifth Court. Officials advise people not to swim or fish from the canals in the area. Officials said the...
floridapolitics.com
Daniella Levine Cava endorses ‘strong champion’ Marleine Bastien for Miami-Dade Commission
‘Marleine will be a strong champion for District 2 residents, and I am excited to support her campaign.’. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is throwing her support behind fellow nonprofit founder Marleine Bastien’s bid for the County Commission seat representing District 2. In a Thursday press note, Levine Cava...
Lake Worth Beach Votes To Repeal Homeless Panhandling Ordinance
Public comment was also taken on another proposal to repeal an ordinance that allows for fining the homeless for sleeping in public spaces.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 16-year-old in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in findind a missing 16-year-old. Naquavion Mayo was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Northwest Second Street, at around 1 a.m., Wednesday. Mayo stands about 6 feet,...
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – September 9th, 2022
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices are another penny lower today. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is now $3.48 per gallon. In Southeast Florida prices range from an average low of $3.54 per gallon in Broward to an average high of $3.69 per gallon in the Palm Beaches.
WSVN-TV
M-DCPS votes against making October LGBTQ History Month at school board meeting
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County Public School Board has made a lesson plan change as members voted against making October LGBTQ History Month. Sexual orientation has become a taboo topic in Florida classrooms, so it comes as no surprise that recognizing October as LGBTQ History Month was controversial at the Miami-Dade School Board meeting on Wednesday.
Click10.com
Police: Beloved great-grandmother fatally shot in Miami’s Liberty City
A great-grandmother was fatally shot on Friday night in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. According to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, police officers found the 89-year-old woman injured after responding to a ShotSpotter alert at Northwest 10 Avenue and 52 Street. Miami Fire Rescue personnel...
Former Hialeah firefighter accused of selling certifications without training
MIAMI - A retired City of Hialeah firefighter with 20 years of experience has been arrested after being accused of the alleged sale of American Heart Association (AHA) certifications without training the recipients.On Friday, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III announced the arrest of 60-year-old Carlos Ernesto Rojas."Falsification of any certification always has the potential of placing people in danger. However, falsifications of training in life-saving techniques creates an obvious risk if a life-or-death situation arises, something these certifications were intended to avoid" said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. "I applaud...
Click10.com
State pushes Broward schools to remove officials ‘who clearly failed the public’
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Education sent a letter to the Broward County school district superintendent on Wednesday, demanding action following a scathing grand jury report released last month. The letter from Tim Hay, the Executive Director for the state’s Office of Safe Schools, said any...
southdadenewsleader.com
Affordable Housing within Public Housing
There are some who say the affordable housing crisis emerged soon after recovery began from the 2008 real estate “bust”. While the exact timeline can be debated, concerns for the reality have significantly increased during at least the past two years. The article, “Miami-Dade announces $85 million investment...
wlrn.org
Broward schools administrators told to resign over Parkland grand jury report
Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright informed three longtime administrators Thursday they need to resign or go on leave while they are investigated, School Board members said — the latest fallout from a statewide grand jury report about the troubled school district. A fourth employee, Mary Coker, director of procurement and...
Click10.com
Abandoned boats causing major environmental problem in South Florida waters
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – More and more Floridians are buying boats and enjoying our unlimited access to the ocean, but not everyone is a responsible boat owner. Authorities have their hands full removing and destroying derelict vessels that are clogging up our waterways, creating navigational and environmental hazards. One...
WSVN-TV
M-DCPS decision to make October LGBTQ History Month sparks controversy at school board meeting
MIAMI (WSVN) - After the Miami-Dade County Public School Board agreed to make October LGBTQ History Month, a new law has ignited controversy for the board. Sexual orientation has become a taboo topic in Florida classrooms, so it comes as no surprise that recognizing October as LGBTQ history month was controversial at the Miami-Dade School Board meeting on Wednesday.
wlrn.org
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida's coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
tamaractalk.com
Firefighters Extinguish Blaze in Tamarac
A hot tar trailer being used by roofers erupted in flames Friday afternoon before firefighters in Tamarac extinguished the blaze, authorities said. Photos posted online by Tamarac Fire Rescue show heavy smoke and flames at the scene of the fire at West McNab Road and University Drive. The flames were...
wlrn.org
Gov. DeSantis hints at possible removal of Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez
Gov. Ron DeSantis said his administration has received a growing list of potential replacements for Joe Martinez, a Miami-Dade commissioner arrested on corruption charges, and expects to announce a decision soon on suspending him from office. “When you have a situation like that, there is going to be a new...
