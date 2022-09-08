Read full article on original website
kazu.org
California's record heat wave put so much stress on the power grid it nearly broke
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Jan Smutny-Jones, CEO of the Independent Energy Producers Association, about how California's record heat wave nearly broke the state's power grid.
kazu.org
East Kentucky's cultural cornerstone is trying to salvage its archives after floods
It's been about a month since flood waters inundated eastern Kentucky, killing dozens of people and destroying many homes and businesses. The floods also took a toll on Appalachian arts and heritage pieces, like those housed in the archive of Appalshop, an arts and media center in Whitesburg, Ky. ALEX...
