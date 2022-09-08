ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 38

dana frisbie
1d ago

Big buggy man. California deserve what they get. Eat in the dark. Walk everywhere. The rest of the US think your in the dark all the time. We just laugh.

Reply(10)
6
Lisa Seng
2d ago

Cruz DID fly to Cancun during Texas freeze/power outages. He took his kids down and was back the next day . Who wouldn’t take their kids to comfort if they had a choice. I don’t blame him for that.

Reply(3)
5
Related
The Independent

Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’

Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

'Utter hypocrisy': Ted Cruz blasts Democrats criticizing immigrants in their cities

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) mocked Democratic Mayors Muriel Bowser and Eric Adams for their “utter hypocrisy” over concerns of illegal immigrants being bused to their cities. “The mayor of [Washington,] D.C., Muriel Bowser, has said that the 6,000 illegal immigrants that Texas has put on buses and sent up to D.C. has created a crisis and it is unacceptable and has to stop. Now, that is just 6,000,” Cruz explained on his Verdict podcast. “We ought to send 600,000 — 600,000 would be roughly one-sixth of the number of illegal immigrants who have come in under Joe Biden.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
City
Lone Star, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
California Government
The List

Beto O'Rourke Faces An Unexpected Roadblock In His Gubernatorial Campaign

The gubernatorial race in Texas is one that not only Texans are paying close attention to, but many Americans. The tight race between incumbent Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke has been heating up since the Robb Elementary School shooting that happened in Uvalde, Texas in May. O'Rourke made headlines after calling out Abbott for not doing anything in regards to gun violence, according to Politico. O'Rourke, who was just a Democratic nominee at the time, confronted Abbott saying, "The time to stop the next shooting is right now and you are doing nothing."
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Six More States Could Legalize Recreational Marijuana This Fall

Voters in at least five states will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana this fall, and a similar measure may yet qualify for the ballot in one more state. If all six initiatives are successful, recreational use will be legal in half of the states, underlining the untenability of continuing federal prohibition.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rex Chapman
Person
John Kerry
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Jesse Watters
Person
Gavin Newsom
Washington Examiner

'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico

Mexican cartels and smugglers who funnel migrants and drugs over the border and into Yuma, Arizona, have begun moving outside of town to areas without a barrier following Gov. Doug Ducey's installation of a shipping container wall this month, according to Arizona officials. “We are definitely seeing a reduction in...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
MONTANA STATE
Fortune

Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant

Campaigning in Pennsylvania's coal country over the weekend, Donald Trump attacked the electric vehicle industry popularised by Elon Musk, who backs Trump's political rival. In his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound, Donald Trump took aim at electric vehicles in a speech over the weekend that managed to attack two of his main opponents—rising Republican star Elon Musk as well as incumbent President Joe Biden.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Politics Federal#Fleece Amid California#Mexican#Fox News#Californians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Sen. Blackburn warns migrants on Texas buses are 'threatening' drivers: 'We need to end this'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is sounding the alarm on the ongoing border crisis, warning President Biden's policies are to blame amid a migrant influx. Blackburn joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss how the crisis at the southern border has spiraled out of control as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to send busloads of illegal immigrants to cities nationwide.
TEXAS STATE
outsidemagazine

Biden Restored National Monuments Reduced by Trump. Now Utah Is Suing to Shrink Them Again.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. The state of Utah and two of its counties filed a lawsuit seeking to block President Biden’s restoration of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments on Wednesday, five years after former President Trump drastically reduced the size of each monument in 2017.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy