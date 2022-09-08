ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fabrizio Romano ‘Here We Go’ on Graham Potter to Chelsea

By Charlie Webb
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gArF7_0hmmmeCk00

The ever reliable Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Graham Potter will become Chelsea's new manager.

Despite only being sacked yesterday, Todd Boehly and his Chelsea staff have already found Thomas Tuchel's replacement.

Graham Potter , the current manager of Brighton and Hove Albion, looks set to become the German's successor at Stamford Bridge.

Even since joining the Seagulls in 2019 from Swansea, Potter has taken the league by storm and established Brighton as a Premier League side.

This season, however, his side currently sit in fourth place, only behind Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixKth_0hmmmeCk00

IMAGO / PA Images

His incredible start to the campaign has only made people rate him higher and clearly, Chelsea took notice of that.

Potter apparently rejected offers from Manchester United and Tottenham to become their coach last season due to wanting a real top four side.

Now, with Chelsea seemingly close to completing a deal, the Englishman will finally get his wish.

Here We Go

Fabrizio Romano confirmed this morning that Potter will be appointed as the new Chelsea manager.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4frBGl_0hmmmeCk00

IMAGO / Colorsport

He also said that an agreement is in place and contracts are now being prepared as the proposal has been accepted.

Romano continued by claiming that Chelsea will complete the agreement with Brighton in the next hours.

Finally, the reliable Italian journalist said his famous 'Here We Go' phrase, all but confirming the deal.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren James
Person
David Moyes
Person
Armando Broja
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Thomas Tuchel
SB Nation

With the transfer window closed, who becomes Arsenal’s next big sale?

Arsenal have been big spenders over the last two summers bringing in 11 total new first team players for a combined £262 million plus pounds. That is not a small chunk of change, especially for a club that historically (pre 100% takeover) was under a self sustaining model. Since the Kroenke’s have taken full control, the checkbook has been open far more than not, but that doesn’t mean Arsenal won’t be faced with balancing the books or simply an offer that would be silly to resist over a single player.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romeo#German#Arsenal#Manchester United#Tottenham#Imago#Italian
Yardbarker

When Graham Potter is expected to take charge of his first Chelsea game

Brighton manager Graham Potter is reportedly expected to be ready to take charge of Chelsea in time for this weekend’s game away to Fulham. The Blues surprisingly announced the sacking of Thomas Tuchel yesterday, following the club’s poor performance and result against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
FOX Sports

Bayern Munich winger Coman out with hamstring injury

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman sustained a right hamstring tear in training on Friday, the Bundesliga club said. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the injury and that the player will be out of action “for the time being.” It did not specify how long that time will be.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy