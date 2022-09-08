ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Go Psychic Cup best pokemon and moves to use

By Phillip Martinez
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

The Psychic Cup format is here and trainers should use these Pokemon in battle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RWUL3_0hmmmYrG00
(Image credit: Niantic)

Pokemon Go’s Psychic Cup format in the GO Battle League has begun, and lets trainers duke it out with their favorite mind-reading Pokemon during the Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2022 event. There's also a Pokemon Go Mega Alakazam to catch when you're not testing your battle skills.

As the name suggests, the Psychic Cup are limited to just Pokemon that are of the Psychic-type. It also has the same CP requirements as your typical Great Ball League match (1500 CP or below) and the only Pokemon not allowed is Mew, which makes sense considering it’s a Mythical Pokemon that’s very powerful.

Otherwise, other Psychic types that make the above requirements can be used but there are a handful that are the best and trainers will likely go up against these powerful ‘mon.

Here’s a rundown of some of the best Pokemon to use in the Psychic Cup and you may learn how to counter these in the process.

Malamar

Type: Psychic/Dark

Weaknesses: Fairy, Bug

In a format that includes just the Psychic-type having a Dark-type makes the most sense. Malamar is the only Psychic and Dark-type in the game and will give teams a leg up against the competition.

The only downside to using Malamar is its lack of reliable Fast Attack damage. When the only options are Peck (Flying) or Psycho Cut (Psychic), Malamar could have a hard time taking out certain Pokemon. However, having access to Foul Play, one of the if not the best Dark-type Charged Attacks in the game makes up for it.

We recommend using Psycho Cut for reliable STAB damage and hitting Pokemon like Medicham or Gallade neutrally while spamming Foul Play as often as you can. If you want a second Charged Attack, Hyper Beam is your best option.

Fairy types like Gardevoir and Galarian Rapidash are Pokemon that Malamar will not want to see in this format.

Gardevoir

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAQ80_0hmmmYrG00
(Image credit: Niantic)

Type: Psychic/Fairy

Weaknesses: Ghost, Steel, Poison

You know Charm is one of the best moves in all of Pokemon Go so whenever there’s a format that allows trainers to use it, that Pokemon should use it.

Gardevoir normally doesn’t see a lot of play in the Great Ball formats, but with trainers unlikely to see two of its three weaknesses in battle it can be beneficial, especially with the abundance of Malamars you’re bound to come up against.

Of course, Charm is its main STAB Fast Attack while Shadow Ball will help deal with a mirror match. If you need a second Charged Attack, having Dazzling Gleam as a stronger Fairy-type attack will do wonders.

Just watch out for Bronzong and Metagross.

Galarian Rapidash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U20PM_0hmmmYrG00
(Image credit: Niantic)

Type: Psychic/Fairy

Weaknesses: Ghost, Steel, Poison

Galarian Rapidash offers trainers another Fairy-type option to deal with those pesky Malamar. While it doesn’t have Charm, the addition of Fairy Wind to the game is a good alternative attack.

As for its Charged Attacks, having Body Slam used to hit anything that’s not a Steel-type neutrally is very beneficial especially when it gives trainers the ability to spam it to weaken opponents or burn up shields.

Megahorn is a great second Charged Attack option that will hit most Psychic types super effectively.

Bronzong

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8mhD_0hmmmYrG00
(Image credit: Niantic)

Type: Steel/Psychic

Weaknesses: Fire, Ground, Ghost, Dark

One of two available Steel types in this format, Bronzong is great in this competition because it has access to plenty of Dark-type attacks.

Feint Attack will be Bronzong’s main Fast Attack option to hit Psychic types super effectively while Payback is a great Charged Attack to deal major damage. If a second Charged Attack is needed, Heavy Slam will give Bronzong the move to take down Gardevoir and Galarian Rapidash.

Metagross

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HZtJg_0hmmmYrG00
(Image credit: Niantic)

Type: Steel/Psychic

Weaknesses: Fire, Ground, Ghost, Dark

Metagross fills the same niche as Bronzong but with more power. Bullet Punch is the premier Steel-type Fast Attack that will deal with those pesky Fairy types while Meteor Mash handles them to a greater degree.

The only problem with Metagross is that it’s not as bulky as Bronzong but if it’s firepower you’re looking for this is the Pokemon to use.

Earthquake is a fantastic second Charged Attack for when you go up against other Steel types.

Claydol

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xEpyy_0hmmmYrG00
(Image credit: Niantic)

Type: Ground/Psychic

Weaknesses: Water, Grass, Ice, Bug, Dark, Ghost

Claydol has A LOT of weaknesses, but you likely won’t see them unless you’re going up against a Pokemon with Dark or Ghost-type attacks.

However, the main reason to use a Claydol is for its versatility against Steel types -- and possibly Galarian Slowking/Slowbro -- and the Pokemon you’ll see most, Victini.

Mud Slap is a great Fast Attack while Rock Tomb deals super effective damage on Victini while guaranteeing Attack drops to other Pokemon even if they block it. Shadow Ball is another great option to take out other Psychic types.

Victini

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HzTfX_0hmmmYrG00
(Image credit: Niantic)

Type: Psychic/Fire

Weaknesses: Water, Dark, Ghost, Rock, Ground

Not only is Victini a powerful Mythical Pokemon - that avoided the ban - but has access to some powerful and fast moves.

Quick Attack is its most viable Fast Attack option. Before this season, Quick Attack was a joke move, but its buffs now give Victini a move that can give it access to V-Create faster.

V-Create will be the main attacking option for Victini as it will bait out shields or deal major damage. The only downside is that it makes Victini very weak, but trainers who can get it in mid or endgame will dominate their opponents.

I'm currently a GamesRadar guide contributor with a specialty in everything Pokemon GO. If you've wanted to know the best way to take down a Rayquaza, there's a good chance you read one of my guides. I previously have written for IBT Media, Newsweek and Screen Rant. I'm a huge fighting game fan and everything Pokemon, but I've grown to love RPGs.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon Journey Team Mystery Gift Codes

In the anime, after 20 years, Ash Ketchum finally fulfilled his dream of becoming a Pokemon Champion. In celebration of this, players can also redeem Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Sword and Shield to unlock the entirety of the Ash Championship Team in the game. In this article, we’ll update you on the Ash team […] The post Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon Journey Team Mystery Gift Codes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet - Seek Your Treasure! Trailer

Meet Mela and Team Star, Arven, the Pokémon League Chairwoman, Geeta, and the Stony Cliff Titan Pokémon, Klawf, and more in this new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet. Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet launches on Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Pokemon Go Mega Alakazam Raid counters and best moves

Mega Alakazam makes its Pokemon Go debut and here are the best Pokemon to take it down. These Pokemon Go Mega Alakazam counters will make sure you catch this Gen 1 Psychic-type when it appears in raids. It's a Pokemon that's one of the more iconic in the whole franchise, but its Mega Evolution has been noticeably absent since the popular mobile game introduced the mechanic a few years ago.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Psychic#Best Moves#Video Game#Battle League
IGN

Ubisoft's New Mobile Shooter Is Reportedly a Scrapped Far Cry Game

Wild Arena Survivors, Ubisoft's new mobile Battle Royale game that launched quietly last week, was reportedly once a Far Cry game. A source familiar with Wild Arena Survivors told mobilegamer.biz that it was once called Far Cry: Wild Call and was intended to be a Battle Royale spin-off for the franchise, with a similar art direction as Far Cry 6. The name remains in some parts of the game - players take part in the Wild Call Festival - and the game is reminiscent of Far Cry 6 in other ways, including its colour palette, art style, roaming animals, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Shiny Solosis Has Yet to Come to 'Pokémon GO'

The Psychic Spectacular event is just one event highlighting certain Pokémon during the Season of Light in Pokémon GO. New raid bosses, like Mega Alakazam, will appear at gyms during this event, and players will have plenty of opportunities to catch all four formes of Deoxys (and their shiny version) during this event.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Ubisoft Forward 2022 live coverage and the Assassin's Creed Showcase

Join us as we cover all the latest from the Ubisoft Forward as we see what's next for the Assassin's Creed series and more. It's like Gamescom 2.0 over here, with the belated Ubisoft Forward dropping later today. With a big focus on the 15th anniversary of Assassin's Creed, along with a number of other titles. It's all happening at 12PM PT / 3PM ET / 8PM BST on Saturday, September 10. We're expecting the focus to be on Ubisoft's previously announced titles including Skull and Bones and Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Pocono Update

A Revisit To Some Of Gaming's Greatest Monsters

If there is one thing gaming has done, it has been bringing monsters, both real and imagined, to life in a way no other media has done. We can face dragons, demons, and all other forms of evil or oddity across various titles and series. Yet some remain with us forever, haunting our dreams, making us laugh, and fueling our gaming experience with adrenaline and panic. While others have foundicon status, becoming a visual representation of their series. So here is a small look into the origin or purpose of some of the most iconic creatures in major franchises. (All information has been based on canon information and may not reflect on games that distort the main timeline.)
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin new DLC trailer has Jack punching more things very hard

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is getting a second DLC offering next month on October 26. Titled Wanderer of the Rift, this second DLC chapter for Square Enix and Koei Tecmo's collaboration will be available for Stranger of Paradise on all platforms. It'll only be available via the game's Season Pass, so there's no purchasing this DLC expansion separately.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Overwatch 2’ heroes are earned through a free battle pass – unless you pay

Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed that any new heroes in the shooter will be available on the free track of the battle pass. Earlier in the month, Blizzard mistakenly revealed that heroes in Overwatch 2 will need to be unlocked through a battle pass. The now-removed post caused fans to express concern over Overwatch 2‘s monetisation model, with worries that heroes could require spending money to unlock.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Marvel is getting the 'Pokémon Go' treatment thanks to Niantic

You'll be able to create your own Marvel superhero in 'World of Heroes' next year. Marvel has teamed up with Pokémon Go developer Niantic to create an augmented reality mobile game that will be available worldwide next year. In Marvel World of Heroes, you can create your own superhero in a Marvel game for the first time, according to a Niantic blog post.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

A story-driven Battlefield game is coming from Halo's co-creator

Battlefield's creative director leaves EA as a new studio starts building a "narrative campaign" EA has announced a number of shakeups for the Battlefield franchise, including the departure of creative director Lars Gustavsson and a new studio building a story-driven campaign under Halo veteran Marcus Lehto. Ridgeline Games is being...
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Overwatch 2 Kiriko Release Date

The next Overwatch 2 Hero will be coming soon. Until recently all that was known about the next hero was that they were likely female and had something to do with the Kanezaka Fox. Now after a potential leak of the name Kiriko, an unfinished trailer for the hero may have just leaked. Here is the latest on the potential leak of the new Overwatch 2 Support, Kiriko including her release date.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Sword and Shield: GameStop to Give Away Shiny Eternatus

GameStop will give away Shiny Eternatus for Pokemon Sword and Shield later this month. PokeBeach reports that the giveaway will take place from September 18th through October 1st. This will mark the first time that Shiny Eternatus has been available for Pokemon Sword and Shield as that Pokemon is Shiny locked in the game. We'll note that Eternatus also has a Gigantamax version that has also never been available for players to obtain legally within the game. We'll note that the Shiny Eternatus has not been formally announced by GameStop, so expect official confirmation later this week.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

29K+
Followers
34K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy