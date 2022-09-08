Pokemon Go Psychic Cup best pokemon and moves to use

The Psychic Cup format is here and trainers should use these Pokemon in battle.

Pokemon Go’s Psychic Cup format in the GO Battle League has begun, and lets trainers duke it out with their favorite mind-reading Pokemon during the Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2022 event. There's also a Pokemon Go Mega Alakazam to catch when you're not testing your battle skills.

As the name suggests, the Psychic Cup are limited to just Pokemon that are of the Psychic-type. It also has the same CP requirements as your typical Great Ball League match (1500 CP or below) and the only Pokemon not allowed is Mew, which makes sense considering it’s a Mythical Pokemon that’s very powerful.

Otherwise, other Psychic types that make the above requirements can be used but there are a handful that are the best and trainers will likely go up against these powerful ‘mon.

Here’s a rundown of some of the best Pokemon to use in the Psychic Cup and you may learn how to counter these in the process.

Malamar

Type: Psychic/Dark

Weaknesses: Fairy, Bug

In a format that includes just the Psychic-type having a Dark-type makes the most sense. Malamar is the only Psychic and Dark-type in the game and will give teams a leg up against the competition.

The only downside to using Malamar is its lack of reliable Fast Attack damage. When the only options are Peck (Flying) or Psycho Cut (Psychic), Malamar could have a hard time taking out certain Pokemon. However, having access to Foul Play, one of the if not the best Dark-type Charged Attacks in the game makes up for it.

We recommend using Psycho Cut for reliable STAB damage and hitting Pokemon like Medicham or Gallade neutrally while spamming Foul Play as often as you can. If you want a second Charged Attack, Hyper Beam is your best option.

Fairy types like Gardevoir and Galarian Rapidash are Pokemon that Malamar will not want to see in this format.

Gardevoir

Type: Psychic/Fairy

Weaknesses: Ghost, Steel, Poison

You know Charm is one of the best moves in all of Pokemon Go so whenever there’s a format that allows trainers to use it, that Pokemon should use it.

Gardevoir normally doesn’t see a lot of play in the Great Ball formats, but with trainers unlikely to see two of its three weaknesses in battle it can be beneficial, especially with the abundance of Malamars you’re bound to come up against.

Of course, Charm is its main STAB Fast Attack while Shadow Ball will help deal with a mirror match. If you need a second Charged Attack, having Dazzling Gleam as a stronger Fairy-type attack will do wonders.

Just watch out for Bronzong and Metagross.

Galarian Rapidash

Type: Psychic/Fairy

Weaknesses: Ghost, Steel, Poison

Galarian Rapidash offers trainers another Fairy-type option to deal with those pesky Malamar. While it doesn’t have Charm, the addition of Fairy Wind to the game is a good alternative attack.

As for its Charged Attacks, having Body Slam used to hit anything that’s not a Steel-type neutrally is very beneficial especially when it gives trainers the ability to spam it to weaken opponents or burn up shields.

Megahorn is a great second Charged Attack option that will hit most Psychic types super effectively.

Bronzong

Type: Steel/Psychic

Weaknesses: Fire, Ground, Ghost, Dark

One of two available Steel types in this format, Bronzong is great in this competition because it has access to plenty of Dark-type attacks.

Feint Attack will be Bronzong’s main Fast Attack option to hit Psychic types super effectively while Payback is a great Charged Attack to deal major damage. If a second Charged Attack is needed, Heavy Slam will give Bronzong the move to take down Gardevoir and Galarian Rapidash.

Metagross

Type: Steel/Psychic

Weaknesses: Fire, Ground, Ghost, Dark

Metagross fills the same niche as Bronzong but with more power. Bullet Punch is the premier Steel-type Fast Attack that will deal with those pesky Fairy types while Meteor Mash handles them to a greater degree.

The only problem with Metagross is that it’s not as bulky as Bronzong but if it’s firepower you’re looking for this is the Pokemon to use.

Earthquake is a fantastic second Charged Attack for when you go up against other Steel types.

Claydol

Type: Ground/Psychic

Weaknesses: Water, Grass, Ice, Bug, Dark, Ghost

Claydol has A LOT of weaknesses, but you likely won’t see them unless you’re going up against a Pokemon with Dark or Ghost-type attacks.

However, the main reason to use a Claydol is for its versatility against Steel types -- and possibly Galarian Slowking/Slowbro -- and the Pokemon you’ll see most, Victini.

Mud Slap is a great Fast Attack while Rock Tomb deals super effective damage on Victini while guaranteeing Attack drops to other Pokemon even if they block it. Shadow Ball is another great option to take out other Psychic types.

Victini

Type: Psychic/Fire

Weaknesses: Water, Dark, Ghost, Rock, Ground

Not only is Victini a powerful Mythical Pokemon - that avoided the ban - but has access to some powerful and fast moves.

Quick Attack is its most viable Fast Attack option. Before this season, Quick Attack was a joke move, but its buffs now give Victini a move that can give it access to V-Create faster.

V-Create will be the main attacking option for Victini as it will bait out shields or deal major damage. The only downside is that it makes Victini very weak, but trainers who can get it in mid or endgame will dominate their opponents.

