Yankees’ Zack Britton, Luis Severino rehab updates: Minor-league roundup, including a no-hitter down on the farm

Baseball is a funny game, based on confidence just as much as talent. Once a hole is poked in a team’s armor of infallibility, it can be hard to get the feeling back and continue rolling. The Yankees learned that the hard way in the third game of their four-game home set against the Houston Astros back in June.
When it comes to Aaron Judge and the Yankees’ talks this offseason, money talks, so talk more bucks. This negotiation is playing out more publicly than the Yankees could’ve ever imagined, even after they went public first with their initial offer minutes before Opening Day, a very smart decision in terms of changing the conversation.
Jordan Montgomery appeared on the R2C2 podcast and said his increased fastball usage with the Cardinals was something the Yankees didn’t want him to do.
As Isiah Kiner-Falefa continues to botch routine grounders, throw sinkers to first base, and underwhelm with his bat, New York Yankees fans are up in arms over the team not playing Oswald Peraza at shortstop following his promotion; not calling up Anthony Volpe and making the switch, which the organization has already deemed “the future”; and not filling the void in a more productive manner this offseason.
The New York Yankees desperately needed a break from Josh Donaldson. Whether it was him walking out of the box on batted balls he incorrectly thought were homers, his aimless/senseless trash talk, staring at 92 MPH fastballs down the middle, or his slowly regressing defense, fans couldn’t handle him in the lineup every day anymore.
FOX Sports
New York Mets (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-80, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the...
The moment New York Yankees fans across the globe have been waiting for. The final piece of the Josh Donaldson-Isiah Kiner-Falefa-Gio Urshela-Gary Sánchez offseason trade has finally arrived in the Bronx. After months of waiting to see the man’s world-renowned biceps, catcher Ben Rortvedt, after dealing with a knee...
ABC News
NEW YORK -- Aaron Hicks was benched midgame after failing to catch consecutive drives to left that landed for run-scoring doubles in the fourth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 4-2 Friday night to close within 3 1/2 games in the AL East. Randy Arozarena...
numberfire.com
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Golf Digest
Wednesday was a rollercoaster for New York Mets fans. They woke up in the morning tied with the Atlanta Braves for NL East division lead after three straight blowout losses to last-place teams. Max Scherzer had just hit the IL. Starling Marte was headed for another round of X-rays after being struck on the hand by a pitch. It was the first time the Mets hadn’t held the outright division lead since April 12th, giving away their double-digit buffer drip by drip over the course of the summer. That was the bad stuff.
The New York Rangers are starting to come into the Tri-state area in preparation for the opening of training camp on September 21. One particularly large and tough Blueshirt was in New Jersey on Thursday night. Ryan Reaves, ‘the baddest man in the NHL’ was hanging out with ‘the man’, Ric Flair of professional wrestling fame.
The New York Rangers will play 15 games this season that will not be televised by MSG Networks. Both TNT and ESPN released their slate of televised games on Wednesday with national audiences about to receive a heavy dose of Blueshirts hockey. Here’s the good news for fans in the...
