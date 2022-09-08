Crystal Dynamics now has "control" of Tomb Raider and Legacy of Kain games

(Image credit: Crystal Dynamics)

Crystal Dynamics has officially taken command of "several game franchises" including Tomb Raider and Legacy of Kain.

Announced just recently by Crystal Dynamics over on the developer's official website (opens in new tab), the move to take complete control of the various game series' comes months after Square Enix announced it would be selling Crystal Dynamics and various IPs to Embracer Group back in May.

"We are excited to inform you that Crystal Dynamics has taken control of several game franchises—including Tomb Raider and Legacy of Kain—from the games’ previous owner, Square Enix Limited," a post on the Crystal Dynamics website reads. "As a result of this change, Crystal Dynamics (or its affiliate) is now the owner of these games and the controller of the gameplay and personal data related to them."

At the time of the original deal between Square Enix and Embracer Group, it was announced that the rights to Tomb Raider and Legacy of Kain specifically would be included in the deal. While it would have been reasonable to assume Embracer Group would take control of the rights to both series, it appears Crystal Dynamics instead now has full control over both.

Elsewhere though, Eidos Montreal has also taken control of two series. These would be Deus Ex and Thief, according to Eidos Montreal's newly-updated terms of service on its website (opens in new tab), and tracks with what we know when Square Enix also sold the studio and several of its IP to Embracer Group earlier this year alongside Crystal Dynamics.

Embracer Group's CEO earlier this year said the Tomb Raider dev had "amazing things coming" in the near future.

