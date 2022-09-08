ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Crystal Dynamics now has "control" of Tomb Raider and Legacy of Kain games

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sA7oG_0hmmmKkK00
(Image credit: Crystal Dynamics)

Crystal Dynamics has officially taken command of "several game franchises" including Tomb Raider and Legacy of Kain.

Announced just recently by Crystal Dynamics over on the developer's official website (opens in new tab), the move to take complete control of the various game series' comes months after Square Enix announced it would be selling Crystal Dynamics and various IPs to Embracer Group back in May.

"We are excited to inform you that Crystal Dynamics has taken control of several game franchises—including Tomb Raider and Legacy of Kain—from the games’ previous owner, Square Enix Limited," a post on the Crystal Dynamics website reads. "As a result of this change, Crystal Dynamics (or its affiliate) is now the owner of these games and the controller of the gameplay and personal data related to them."

At the time of the original deal between Square Enix and Embracer Group, it was announced that the rights to Tomb Raider and Legacy of Kain specifically would be included in the deal. While it would have been reasonable to assume Embracer Group would take control of the rights to both series, it appears Crystal Dynamics instead now has full control over both.

Elsewhere though, Eidos Montreal has also taken control of two series. These would be Deus Ex and Thief, according to Eidos Montreal's newly-updated terms of service on its website (opens in new tab), and tracks with what we know when Square Enix also sold the studio and several of its IP to Embracer Group earlier this year alongside Crystal Dynamics.

Embracer Group's CEO earlier this year said the Tomb Raider dev had "amazing things coming" in the near future.

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Phantom Liberty’ will be the only expansion for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

The recently-announced Phantom Liberty is the only planned Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed. While CD Projekt Red’s previous titles saw multiple expansions, such as the two that were released for The Witcher 3, it seems that this will be the last major outing for Cyberpunk 2077.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Amy Hennig's Marvel game reportedly stars Black Panther and Captain America in WW2

The Amy Hennig-led Marvel game is reportedly a World War Two-set game starring Black Panther and Captain America. Earlier this week, a source online claimed knowledge of Amy Hennig's new project at Skydance New Media. This anonymous person claimed that the new action game would be set during World War Two, and would see Black Panther and Captain America taking on Hydra forces.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Here's how to watch the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase

If you're wondering how to watch today's Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, you've come to the right place. The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase is kicking off later today (September 9), and the action begins at 1pm PT/4pm ET/9pm BST. You can catch the full showcase as it unfolds live on YouTube (opens in new tab) or Twitch (opens in new tab), directly through Disney's official channels.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ubisoft's New Mobile Shooter Is Reportedly a Scrapped Far Cry Game

Wild Arena Survivors, Ubisoft's new mobile Battle Royale game that launched quietly last week, was reportedly once a Far Cry game. A source familiar with Wild Arena Survivors told mobilegamer.biz that it was once called Far Cry: Wild Call and was intended to be a Battle Royale spin-off for the franchise, with a similar art direction as Far Cry 6. The name remains in some parts of the game - players take part in the Wild Call Festival - and the game is reminiscent of Far Cry 6 in other ways, including its colour palette, art style, roaming animals, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Ips#Embracer Group#Square Enix Limited#The Crystal Dynamics#Eidos Montreal
HappyGamer

Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy

The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

How to play the ‘Fallout’ games in order

The seminal post-apocalyptic video game series Fallout has come a long way since its 1997 debut from Interplay Games, and is now one of the biggest names not just in role-playing games but in all of gaming. Filled with dark satire of American consumerism, red scare ideology, and critique of...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
hypebeast.com

NetEase Aquires 'Beyond: Two Souls' and 'Star Wars Eclipse' Developer Quantic Dream

NetEase has just announced its acquisition of French video game developer Quantic Dream, making the latter the first European studio the Chinese tech giant has purchased. The company first acquired a minority stake in the developer more than three years ago and will now be buying it outright, although no purchase price has been listed publicly. Quantic Dream’s previous projects include Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, Detroit: Become Human and Fahrenheit, and are currently working on the open-world action RPG Star Wars Eclipse as well as a mysterious deep-sea exploration game set in the North Sea, called Under the Waves.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Rayman will join Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope in upcoming free DLC

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will be getting not one, not two, but three DLC updates after launch, one of which will contain Rayman as a playable hero. Announced during today's Ubisoft Forward, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will be getting a bunch of free DLC post launch. As revealed by the series' creative director Davide Soliani, the development team behind Mario + Rabbids have "so many wild ideas" they want to explore and one of which brings a beloved Ubisoft character into the tactical game.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Cyberpunk 2077’s new update adds cross-platform saves, mod management, and more

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a new performance mode for Xbox Series S, an official tool for installing and making mods, and a big improvement to outfits via the 1.6 Edgerunners update, which was announced alongside the Phantom Liberty DLC pack. Like the DLC, it seems like most future updates to the game will be for next-gen consoles only; the company says 1.6 will be “the last major update” for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

A story-driven Battlefield game is coming from Halo's co-creator

Battlefield's creative director leaves EA as a new studio starts building a "narrative campaign" EA has announced a number of shakeups for the Battlefield franchise, including the departure of creative director Lars Gustavsson and a new studio building a story-driven campaign under Halo veteran Marcus Lehto. Ridgeline Games is being...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

The Chant is a cosmic horror action-adventure game that's as intriguing as it is terrifying

What better way to unwind than a relaxing break on a remote island? The Chant invites you to do just that – to leave all the stress of the world behind on a weekend-long spiritual retreat… but with a twist. Because this vacation isn't your regular sun, sea and sand excursion. Instead, you'll spend your time in paradise unlocking The Gloom, a psychedelic dimension of terror that feeds off negative energy. Hang on, what? I'm pretty sure TripAdvisor didn't mention that last part.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

29K+
Followers
34K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy