Cell Phones

Black Enterprise

Meet the Black Entrepreneur Teaching Children How to Invest and Manage Money

Diligence: From Poverty to Prosperity is the latest publication by author, Derek White, that teaches good financial habits to children through an engaging story. The book chronicles the story of a 13-year-old African American boy named Lamont who initially wanted to take his extra cash and splurge on worthless liabilities, such as expensive sneakers. Instead, his father implores him to invest one hundred dollars a month. As a result of this consistent investment, by the time he is 35, Lamont becomes a multi-millionaire.
KIDS
coinjournal.net

XBO partners with Chainalysis to integrate best-in-class compliance technology

XBO.com, a digital asset exchange dedicated to making crypto accessible to investors of all experience levels, announced a partnership with Chainalysis to support anti-fraud measures, power its compliance program, and monitor risk. The collaboration will ensure that top-grade compliance technology is integrated into the solution right from the get-go, Coin...
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Kodiak Robotics CEO on advanced self-driving technology

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ second Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit, which took place Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Building the trucking industry’s most advanced self-driving technology. DETAILS: There is talk about electric and autonomous trucks individually, but what about having both in one vehicle? Kodiak Technologies...
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

Entrepreneurs must learn to tackle business risks in the Metaverse

Hyped as it is, the Metaverse remains largely undefined. It’s a challenge to answer the question “What is the Metaverse?” in part because its definition depends on whom you ask. As it stands today, the “Metaverse” includes virtual reality and what we might previously have called “cyberspace” — including digital assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrencies and more.
ECONOMY
State
Louisiana State
Phys.org

Researchers recommend teaching will-making in schools alongside financial literacy

Education on will-making should start in schools and be taught hand-in-hand with financial literacy according to QUT researchers who also examine the growing role of "smart" technologies in the process. Associate Professor Tina Cockburn, Co-Director of the Australian Center for Health Law Research (ACHLR ) is a co-author of "A...
EDUCATION
healio.com

VIDEO: Experts discuss social media, web presence for ophthalmic practices, part 13

In this Healio Video Perspective, Cynthia A. Matossian, MD, FACS, and David Evans, PhD, MBA, discuss the importance of online reviews for a practice. “The best reviews are the reviews where they comment on the outcome of a procedure because that is what they’re there for,” Evans said. “It’s great to get a review that says, ‘Oh, their staff is so nice,’ but the reality is, what would someone want to have more? A great LASIK outcome or a nice front desk person?”
HEALTH
foodlogistics.com

Food Retailers Investing in New Technologies to Improve Customer Experience

Despite a challenging year marked by a persisting pandemic, historic inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages, the food industry is making significant investments to meet shoppers’ evolving tastes, according to the FMI—The Food Industry Association. “A major trend that has emerged from the pandemic is shoppers are...
RETAIL
GeekyGadgets

40+ home automation project ideas using the Arduino Cloud

Those of you interested in building your very own automation systems may be enjoyed reading the new home automation page created by the official Arduino team. The new resource provides over 40+ home automation project ideas allowing you to utilize the Arduino Cloud and create a wide variety of projects from a smart pantry to sprinkler controls and home automated and watering systems. The resources split into five categories across lifestyle, smart home, security, entertainment and gardening/agriculture making it easy to find inspiration for your next Arduino project.
COMPUTERS
#Seniors#Tech#Mobile Device#At T
studyfinds.org

Want a higher salary? Acquiring new skills is more important than having connections

MILAN, Italy — Who doesn’t want to earn more money at work? While some might think “moving up in the world” is all about who you know, a new study finds it’s actually all about what you know. Researchers have found that workers who pick up more job skills and undergo more job training before entering the market generally make more money than their peers.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Vice

Scientists Asked Students to Try to Fool Anti-Cheating Software. They Did.

Proctorio, a popular anti-cheating software used by schools around the world, failed to detect all of the cheaters in a controlled testing environment, a study found, confirming previous Motherboard reporting that cheating is fairly easy despite the company’s claims of preventing it. The researchers, from University of Twente in...
EDUCATION
