Ubisoft Forward 2022 live coverage and the Assassin's Creed Showcase
Join us as we cover all the latest from the Ubisoft Forward as we see what's next for the Assassin's Creed series and more. It's like Gamescom 2.0 over here, with the belated Ubisoft Forward dropping later today. With a big focus on the 15th anniversary of Assassin's Creed, along with a number of other titles. It's all happening at 12PM PT / 3PM ET / 8PM BST on Saturday, September 10. We're expecting the focus to be on Ubisoft's previously announced titles including Skull and Bones and Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope.
ComicBook
Free Assassin's Creed, Rainbow Six Siege DLC and More Being Given Out During Ubisoft Forward
Ubisoft's next big gaming showcase is coming up soon with Ubisoft Forward scheduled to take place on September 10th, and this week, the publisher announced that it'll be giving away a couple of instances of DLC to those in attendance. Rainbow Six Siege, Roller Champions, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be the three available games featured in the DLC giveaway, but those looking forward to Ubisoft's new pirate game Skull and Bones can already earn in-game customizations for that, too.
IGN
Ubisoft's New Mobile Shooter Is Reportedly a Scrapped Far Cry Game
Wild Arena Survivors, Ubisoft's new mobile Battle Royale game that launched quietly last week, was reportedly once a Far Cry game. A source familiar with Wild Arena Survivors told mobilegamer.biz that it was once called Far Cry: Wild Call and was intended to be a Battle Royale spin-off for the franchise, with a similar art direction as Far Cry 6. The name remains in some parts of the game - players take part in the Wild Call Festival - and the game is reminiscent of Far Cry 6 in other ways, including its colour palette, art style, roaming animals, and more.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Ending Development on PS4 and Xbox One, CD Projekt Red Confirms
CD Projekt Red has decided to end development of new content for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077, confirming in an update note that future expansions, including the recently announced Phantom Liberty, will only be released on PC, PS5, Stadia and Xbox Series X|S. Following Patch 1.6...
TechRadar
These are the top PC games of this week
This week’s collection of must-play PC titles is quite the diverse list, featuring a first-person action shooter, a real-time strategy game, a JRPG, an adventure game, and an action platformer. But regardless of which of these gems you pick for a rousing play session this weekend, they all share the same status of being hidden and not-so-hidden gems.
This Weekend, Ubisoft Is Rumored To Have A Product Showcase Where Many Assassin’s Creed Titles Would Be Unveiled
Information on the publisher’s intentions has reportedly emerged from a variety of sources, notably Bloomberg and Try Hard Guides. The publisher has been teasering intentions to reveal the fate of Assassin’s Creed at Ubisoft Forward, which is coming on September 10. Ubisoft reportedly plans to introduce two significant...
A Revisit To Some Of Gaming's Greatest Monsters
If there is one thing gaming has done, it has been bringing monsters, both real and imagined, to life in a way no other media has done. We can face dragons, demons, and all other forms of evil or oddity across various titles and series. Yet some remain with us forever, haunting our dreams, making us laugh, and fueling our gaming experience with adrenaline and panic. While others have foundicon status, becoming a visual representation of their series. So here is a small look into the origin or purpose of some of the most iconic creatures in major franchises. (All information has been based on canon information and may not reflect on games that distort the main timeline.)
Potential Upcoming Silent Hill Film Takes Inspiration From Cancelled Game
Not only has there been a noticeable lack of Silent Hill games released in the last decade, there’s also been no new movies. Over the years, we’ve had a couple of Silent Hill appearances on the big screen - the first in 2006, followed by Silent Hill: Revelation (based on Silent Hill 3) in 2012.
Digital Trends
Everything we know about AEW: Fight Forever: release date, trailers, platforms, and gameplay
The WWE 2K series is about to get some competition. All Elite Wrestling is a fairly new pro wrestling promotion that has only been around for a few years, but it has done an excellent job of offering compelling storylines and matches thanks to smart booking and its varied roster. The promotion’s first console game, AEW: Fight Forever, is in development by longtime WWE studio Yuke’s, which parted ways with 2K in 2018.
Polygon
Goat Simulator 3: Still a silly game about being a really annoying goat
There is a very convenient way of accurately and succinctly summing up the degree of absurdity to which Goat Simulator 3 aspires: There is no such thing as Goat Simulator 2. Those familiar with Coffee Stain’s caprine and chaotic antics will likely recognize Goat Simulator as the wildly popular sandbox game from way back when. For those unacquainted with it, the premise is simple: You’re a goat with a penchant for misbehaving, tasked with causing as much of a ruckus as possible. From headbutting civilians to sticking your tongue to everything in sight, it’s a game that largely revolves around complete and utter bedlam.
Ashen Slayer Sylas Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Ashen Slayer Sylas skin splash art, price, release date information and more for the new Mythic Essence skin coming to League of Legends.
ComicBook
The Witcher's Geralt and Yennefer Join AFK Arena
AFK Arena developer and publisher Lilith Games has announced a new collaboration between the popular free-to-play idle role-playing game and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. As with past collaborations, this means that new heroes will join AFK Arena to help the realm of Esperia in the video game. In this specific instance, that means both The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg. Perhaps the most exciting bit of this is that Doug Cockle reprises his role as Geralt for AFK Arena's voice-acted lines.
'The Witcher 4' Signifies Start Of New "Second Witcher Saga"
Back in March, CD Projekt Red finally announced that a fourth instalment in The Witcher franchise had officially entered development, much to the delight of fans. It should be noted that whilst the game is being referred to in the general consensus as The Witcher 4, this is not an official title. In fact, CD Projekt previously confirmed that the game would not be a sequel to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and now, we have a better idea of what the game will be.
ComicBook
Red Dead Redemption 2 Gets Farewell from Rockstar Games
It seems like Rockstar Games is truly leaving Red Dead Redemption 2 behind as the developer is continuing to make pretty big moves. Red Dead Redemption 2 is arguably Rockstar's biggest game to date in terms of scope and scale due to its dense world, lengthy and rich story, and a plethora of open-world activities. Rockstar even tried to emulate the success of GTA Online with Red Dead Online, a mode that never really took off in the same way and was sadly confirmed to be largely dead going forward. It is still receiving small updates and the servers will remain online, but Rockstar has confirmed it won't have any big content drops like GTA Online going forward.
The Rings of Power episode 3 recap: a sea change in friendships and potential misdirects
Full spoilers follow for The Rings of Power episode 3. The Rings of Power got off to an intriguing and meticulously paced start when it finally debuted on Prime Video on September 2. Amazon's live-action Lord of the Rings adaptation spent much of its opening two episodes – read our...
International Business Times
'Conan Exiles' Guide: How To Get Mounts
The world of "Conan Exiles" is vast. Running to and from points of interest can get very tedious, especially if player homes are situated far away from useful resources. Due to the limitations of the game's fast travel system, exploring the world using mounts may arguably be the best option players have. Animal mounts are not only faster than the ordinary person, but they can also be leveled up to offer even more benefits in the future.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat McFarlane Toys Wave 10 Pre-Orders: Batman Who Laughs, Spawn, Kabal
McFarlane Toys has launched the 10th wave in their Mortal Kombat lineup with 7-inch scale figures based on the Darkest Knight Noob Saibot skin (The Batman Who Laughs), Shadow of Spawn skin, and Kabal's Rapid Red skin from MK11. Spawn fans will likely be especially interested in the Shadow of Spawn figure, as it features a classic look. Details on the entire lineup can be found below, including pre-order links.
New Xbox Series X homepage layouts are rolling out – and fans aren't happy
Microsoft is rolling out new homepage layouts to Xbox Insiders, but the response so far has been largely negative. Multiple variations of the new homepage will be made available to Xbox Series X|S Insiders over the coming months. A global launch is expected to come in 2023, as per the official announcement on the Xbox Wire blog (opens in new tab).
Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings MMO Was Canceled Because It Was ‘Very Complicated’
Amazon Games revealed last year that its in-development MMO set in the world of The Lord of the Rings had been canceled and that the team had “been unable to secure terms to proceed with the title at this time.” This disappointed many fans. This came after reports...
