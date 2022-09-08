Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Bathroom, showers hard to come by for migrants released in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Tuesday marked five days that El Paso has seen hundreds of migrants released on the streets. Many migrants KFOX14 encountered were without money and sponsors to help them move along. Showers and bathrooms have also been hard to come by. Some migrants said they...
KFOX 14
EPISD gives bond update, addresses lack of refrigerated air
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Independent School district received a $668 million bond back in 2016 to modernize and right-size its campuses. It's been nearly six years since voters approved it, and the district is still reaping the benefits from this multimillion dollar bond. Where is the...
KFOX 14
Ysleta ISD earns top college, career readiness scores in El Paso area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District earned the highest College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) scores among all school districts in the city and county of El Paso, according to 2022 state accountability results recently released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). On Tuesday, Ysleta...
KFOX 14
Mesilla Valley Transportation hosted a Driver Appreciation Day
Mesilla Valley Transportation hosted their third-quarter driver appreciation day in El Paso, Texas. Each quarter they award the driver with the best field mileage and a perfect safety score with a brand new car and the driver of the year wins a $25,000 cash price. 2,500 employees and 1,800 drivers...
KFOX 14
Police, Texas DPS search semi-truck in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A several police units were stopped in a parking lot off Gateway East and Copia on Sunday night, near Estrella Street. Our news crew spotted police opening and searching the trailer of a semitruck. A trooper with Texas Department of Public Safety was among...
KFOX 14
23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
KFOX 14
District Attorney's office motions to remove Judge Medrano from Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14]) — A status hearing for Patrick Wood Crusius, the alleged shooter in the 2019 Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting, was postponed on Tuesday. The status hearing was postponed due to a motion filed by El Paso's District Attorney’s office requesting the recusal of Judge Sam Medrano in the case of the State of Texas vs. Patrick Wood Crusius.
KFOX 14
Man seen waving rifle during Battle of I-10 tailgate
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A scary situation happened during the UTEP vs NMSU game Saturday. A viewer recorded video of a crowd gathered around a pickup truck yelling obscenities and throwing a can at the truck's windshield. Soon after, a man comes out of his truck waving a...
KFOX 14
EPFD honors the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department commemorated the 21st Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The department hosted a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Station 18 in the Lower Valley. The Fire Department says 2,977 lost their lives that day. It says 343 firefighters and 72 law...
KFOX 14
Lightning strike sets palm tree on fire in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A palm tree was struck by lightning and caught on fire in east El Paso Monday night. Video sent in by a viewer showed the top of the tree up in flames as embers fell off of it. El Paso Fire officials said there...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Sept. 11th through Sept. 17th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Monday, September 12, through Saturday, September 17. Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road. Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the...
KFOX 14
CAP investigating possible homicide on I-10 east and Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas — El Paso police are responding to what they call a possible homicide on I-10 east and Loop 375. Right now, police have I-10 east closed in all directions at Zaragoza. People traveling in this area are asked to seek a different route at this time.
KFOX 14
El Paso police identify 3 men arrested during SWAT situation in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police have identified three men that were arrested during a SWAT situation on Sixta Drive in the Upper Valley on Friday. Police arrested 65-year-old Alfredo Ramirez who they say ran out of his house and hit a 56-year-old man's truck with a machete.
KFOX 14
El Paso PD Gang Unit arrests 2 men accused of shooting at man in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were arrested by El Paso Police Department's Gang Unit for shooting at a 23-year-old man at his home in the Upper Valley on Friday, police said. The Gang Unit’s investigation revealed Julian Rodolfo Arce, 24, and David Eduardo Irigoyen, 26, drove Justin...
KFOX 14
Scammers steal $34,000, trick woman with her own bank information
TULARE, Calif. (TND) — Scammers are trying a new, sophisticated game and stealing tens of thousands of dollars from people. One California woman told KMPH she was hit by the scam. Faith Lee said the scammers called her phone and claimed to be the fraud department at Wells Fargo.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces man accused of killing businessman faces retrial
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The second murder trial for a Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing a businessman during an interrupted burglary began Monday. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, is being retried on a first-degree murder charge after his initial trial ended in a mistrial in...
KFOX 14
EPPD: 32-year-old man killed on I-10 East Saturday evening
EL PASO. Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 32-year-old Hispanic man was killed on I-10 East and the Loop 375 on ramp North on Saturday evening, El Paso Police said. Officers from the Mission Valley Regional Command Center were called out at 7:20 p.m. to reports of a vehicle in the roadway, investigators said.
KFOX 14
Hundreds of people, homes in danger as Wash. state wildfire grows to 7,600 acres
SKYKOMISH, Wash. (KOMO) — The Bolt Creek wildfire in Washington state has grown to an estimated 7,600 acres and has prompted evacuations for hundreds of homes along US 2, according to Snohomish County fire officials. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized the use of federal funds to...
KFOX 14
FBI searching for man accused of armed robbery at Las Cruces Lowe's store
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is looking for a man who police said was involved in an armed robbery that ended in a high-speed police pursuit in Las Cruces on July 27. The robbery took place at Lowe’s Home Improvement store at 3200...
KFOX 14
Investigators, autopsy expert testify about shooting death of Las Cruces businessman
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Investigators during day two of the Lonnie Gallegos retrial testified that they found 11 casings at the scene of Oscar Amezquita's murder and one additional casing was found weeks later by Amezquita's wife. Gallegos was charged with the first-degree murder of Amezquita who was...
