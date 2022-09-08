ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

EPISD gives bond update, addresses lack of refrigerated air

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Independent School district received a $668 million bond back in 2016 to modernize and right-size its campuses. It's been nearly six years since voters approved it, and the district is still reaping the benefits from this multimillion dollar bond. Where is the...
KFOX 14

Ysleta ISD earns top college, career readiness scores in El Paso area

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District earned the highest College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) scores among all school districts in the city and county of El Paso, according to 2022 state accountability results recently released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). On Tuesday, Ysleta...
KFOX 14

Mesilla Valley Transportation hosted a Driver Appreciation Day

Mesilla Valley Transportation hosted their third-quarter driver appreciation day in El Paso, Texas. Each quarter they award the driver with the best field mileage and a perfect safety score with a brand new car and the driver of the year wins a $25,000 cash price. 2,500 employees and 1,800 drivers...
KFOX 14

Police, Texas DPS search semi-truck in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A several police units were stopped in a parking lot off Gateway East and Copia on Sunday night, near Estrella Street. Our news crew spotted police opening and searching the trailer of a semitruck. A trooper with Texas Department of Public Safety was among...
KFOX 14

23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
KFOX 14

District Attorney's office motions to remove Judge Medrano from Walmart shooting case

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14]) — A status hearing for Patrick Wood Crusius, the alleged shooter in the 2019 Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting, was postponed on Tuesday. The status hearing was postponed due to a motion filed by El Paso's District Attorney’s office requesting the recusal of Judge Sam Medrano in the case of the State of Texas vs. Patrick Wood Crusius.
KFOX 14

Man seen waving rifle during Battle of I-10 tailgate

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A scary situation happened during the UTEP vs NMSU game Saturday. A viewer recorded video of a crowd gathered around a pickup truck yelling obscenities and throwing a can at the truck's windshield. Soon after, a man comes out of his truck waving a...
KFOX 14

EPFD honors the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department commemorated the 21st Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The department hosted a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Station 18 in the Lower Valley. The Fire Department says 2,977 lost their lives that day. It says 343 firefighters and 72 law...
KFOX 14

Lightning strike sets palm tree on fire in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A palm tree was struck by lightning and caught on fire in east El Paso Monday night. Video sent in by a viewer showed the top of the tree up in flames as embers fell off of it. El Paso Fire officials said there...
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Sept. 11th through Sept. 17th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Monday, September 12, through Saturday, September 17. Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road. Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the...
KFOX 14

CAP investigating possible homicide on I-10 east and Loop 375

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso police are responding to what they call a possible homicide on I-10 east and Loop 375. Right now, police have I-10 east closed in all directions at Zaragoza. People traveling in this area are asked to seek a different route at this time.
KFOX 14

Las Cruces man accused of killing businessman faces retrial

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The second murder trial for a Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing a businessman during an interrupted burglary began Monday. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, is being retried on a first-degree murder charge after his initial trial ended in a mistrial in...
KFOX 14

EPPD: 32-year-old man killed on I-10 East Saturday evening

EL PASO. Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 32-year-old Hispanic man was killed on I-10 East and the Loop 375 on ramp North on Saturday evening, El Paso Police said. Officers from the Mission Valley Regional Command Center were called out at 7:20 p.m. to reports of a vehicle in the roadway, investigators said.
