Amarillo, TX

101.9 The Bull

Hereford, Do You Miss the Old Days of Sugarland Mall?

I have a habit of waxing nostalgic. I like looking back on the past and remembering things that were fun and cool during childhood. I was scrolling through social media the other day and I ran across some older photos of Sugarland Mall. Now, these photos are way older than I am (I swear!). But, they brought back some old memories.
HEREFORD, TX
101.9 The Bull

Natural Grocers Building a New Store in Amarillo

Amarillo has a great place to get organic foods and super healthy foods. This place is getting a new home. Natural Grocers is getting a new location in Amarillo. Natural Grocers was started in 1955 in Colorado by Margaret and Philip Isley. Since opening that first store, they have over 163 stores in 20 states.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Play Softball Raise Money for Police Officers and Firefighters

Amarillo has a wonderful organization that steps up and helps our police officers and firefighters in the Texas Panhandle. It's called the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle provides immediate financial assistance to the families of certified peace officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty; provides immediate financial assistance to certified peace officers and firefighters injured in the line of duty and unable to work; purchase life-protecting and lifesaving equipment for law enforcement and firefighting agencies that cannot be secured through budgeted funds.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

Amarillo, TX
101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas.

 https://thebullamarillo.com

