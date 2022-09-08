ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gator Country

Ten players to look out for in Gators’ week two matchup vs Kentucky

It’s gameday in Gainesville. The Gators are riding high following their season opening victory in week one, but the task doesn’t get any easier in week two. Florida’s set to clash with Kentucky in the Swamp. With the Gators ranked 12th and the Wildcats 20th, it’s just the 2nd top 25 matchup between these two teams.
Gator Country

Kentucky is tough, but the game is Florida’s to win or lose

Florida has no chance to rest after its hard-hitting win over Utah. The SEC opener awaits with the Kentucky Wildcats coming to Gainesville, bringing a few familiar faces but a lot of new ones. Here is how the matchup breaks down based on what the teams showed us in Week 1.
Gator Country

’24 Guard David Castillo To Visit

Ever since coming to Florida head coach Todd Golden and his staff have been going after big name talent in the 2023 and 2024 classes and that effort has already been rewarded with several visits from elite prospects. Next in line to come to Gainesville for a visit is David...
Gator Country

Walking Through Florida’s SEC Basketball Schedule

Florida’s 2022-23 SEC schedule has been announced, meaning we can finally see what look to be difficult stretches and where the Gators might be able to string together some wins and gain momentum. Without further ado, let’s just get into it. December 28: @ Auburn. January 4: Texas...
Gator Country

Hard work and repetition are keys to Ricky Pearsall’s success

Gators’ WR Ricky Pearsall led the team in receiving yards in week one, catching four passes for 67 yards in his Gators’ debut. Pearsall didn’t get to this point without hard work and repetition. Pearsall has a daily routine that most people simply wouldn’t be able to complete. Pearsall hits the JUGS machine twice a day, once to start his day and once to end it. The catch is that he doesn’t leave the field until he’s caught 100 passes in a row.
Gator Country

Friday Night Frenzy Preview week 3: Florida Gators recruiting

It’s that time of the year again when the Friday Night Lights are bright and prospects across the country are starting the high school football season. Like the past years, Gator Country is going to do a preview every Thursday for all of the Florida Gators commits and on Monday we will do a full recap including stats and notes from the past week’s games.
