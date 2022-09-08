Gators’ WR Ricky Pearsall led the team in receiving yards in week one, catching four passes for 67 yards in his Gators’ debut. Pearsall didn’t get to this point without hard work and repetition. Pearsall has a daily routine that most people simply wouldn’t be able to complete. Pearsall hits the JUGS machine twice a day, once to start his day and once to end it. The catch is that he doesn’t leave the field until he’s caught 100 passes in a row.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO