GOTW Preview: Bishop Dwenger at Homestead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The SAC takes center stage this Friday as undefeated Homestead hosts perennial power Bishop Dwenger in your week four Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”
The Spartans come in 3-0 after a come-from-behind victory last week on the road against Bishop Luers. Dwenger is 2-1 after the Saints topped South Side last Friday 42-18.
Homestead won this match-up last year at Shields Field, 37-21, marking their third consecutive win against the Saints.
WANE-TV will be live at 6 p.m. Friday from Dave S. Walters Memorial Stadium to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne's no. 1 sports show.
