ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

GOTW Preview: Bishop Dwenger at Homestead

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UdyrY_0hmmkqTo00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The SAC takes center stage this Friday as undefeated Homestead hosts perennial power Bishop Dwenger in your week four Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

The Spartans come in 3-0 after a come-from-behind victory last week on the road against Bishop Luers. Dwenger is 2-1 after the Saints topped South Side last Friday 42-18.

Homestead won this match-up last year at Shields Field, 37-21, marking their third consecutive win against the Saints.

WANE-TV will be live at 6 p.m. Friday from Dave S. Walters Memorial Stadium to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

9/9 Highlight Zone – Week Four

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger shook up the SAC by handing Homestead its first loss of the season in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week,” Heritage shocked 1A no. 3 South Adams, Leo bested New Haven, and Antwerp topped Hicksville in the Battle of Route 49 to headline week four of the […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Carroll outlasts Bellmont, Chargers move to 15-0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 4 Carroll edged 3A no. 5 Bellmont in five sets (13-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-14, 15-13) in a competitive match against two of the state’s best teams at Charger Fieldhouse on Wednesday night. Carroll improves to 15-0 overall with the win while Bellmont falls to 13-4 overall. Carroll was […]
DECATUR, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Fort Wayne, IN
Football
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Times-Union Newspaper

Local High School Sports Recaps For 9/8

SOUTH WHITLEY – Whitko remained perfect in Three Rivers Conference play Thursday night, defeating Manchester 3-0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-19). The Lady ‘Cats are now 10-1, 4-0 in the TRC and have not lost a set in their last three matches. The Lady Squires are now 4-10, 1-2 in the TRC.
WARSAW, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homestead#American Football#Gotw#Sac#Spartans#Wane Tv#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

Huntington tops USF in Crossroads League opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington bested regional rival Saint Francis 3-1 (25-13, 18-25, 25-22, 25-18) on Wednesday night at the Hutzell Athletic Center in the Crossroads League opener for both squads. Huntington improves to 5-7 overall while USF drops to 6-7.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Chargers use big second half to tame Lions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll got three goals – all in the second half – to defeated 2A no. 20 Leo 3-2 on Wednesday night to headline area boys soccer action. Derek Lanning tallied two goals while Sebastian Lopez had the other for the Chargers. Leo led 1-0 at the second half, but Carroll […]
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN
WANE 15

TinCaps fall to Captains despite power display

EASTLAKE, Ohio – The Fort Wayne TinCaps fell, 6-5, to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) on Friday night in suburban Cleveland. The TinCaps (23-40, 50-79) smashed three more home runs to reach nine in the four games so far this series.The first two longballs came with Fort Wayne trailing. After both starters dominated through […]
EASTLAKE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

Komets sign Felhaber, trade Oliver to Gladiators

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Komets have signed forward Tye Felhaber for the upcoming season. Forward Kaid Oliver has been traded to the Atlanta Gladiators for future considerations, and forward Logan Barlage and defenseman Scott Allan have agreed to terms. Felhaber, 24, spent four seasons in the OHL before signing an entry-level contract with […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Northrop nips Snider as Bruins stay perfect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop nipped Snider 3-2 to improve to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in SAC play on Tuesday night at Spuller Stadium. The Bruins scored first, as Alan Aguilar found the back of the net in the 21st minute. However, Deni Pacheco converted a penalty kick in the 39th minute to tie […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

TinCaps falter late in loss to Captains

EASTLAKE, Ohio – The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost, 3-2, to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at Classic Park on Wednesday afternoon, despite the performance of starter Efraín Contreras in his final outing of the 2022 campaign. The right-hander posted his longest start since September 2, 2019, going six scoreless innings on Wednesday and striking out […]
EASTLAKE, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Hyde Brothers Booksellers mourns passing of owner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One of the largest bookstores in Indiana, located here in Fort Wayne, is mourning the loss of its owner and manager. Hyde Brother Booksellers officials announced on their Facebook page that Tasha Bushnell has sadly passed away. “A knowledgeable and dedicated bookseller at Hyde Brothers...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy