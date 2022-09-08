GOTW Preview: Bishop Dwenger at Homestead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The SAC takes center stage this Friday as undefeated Homestead hosts perennial power Bishop Dwenger in your week four Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

The Spartans come in 3-0 after a come-from-behind victory last week on the road against Bishop Luers. Dwenger is 2-1 after the Saints topped South Side last Friday 42-18.

Homestead won this match-up last year at Shields Field, 37-21, marking their third consecutive win against the Saints.

WANE-TV will be live at 6 p.m. Friday from Dave S. Walters Memorial Stadium to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show.

