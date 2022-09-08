Read full article on original website
The US’ Frigid 2022 Winter Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Split The Country In Half
For the past week, the Farmers' Almanac has gradually released its 2022-2023 winter weather forecast predictions for the United States revealing that this year's season will basically split the country into two parts that will experience starkly different temperatures. It'll soon be time to bundle up for one-half of the...
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
I’m a physicist – there’s two things you should never do in your home during a thunderstorm
EXPERTS have advised against certain risky behaviors during a lightning storm. The chances of being struck by lightning are astronomically high, but some actions can tee up a connecting strike. Lightning is a product of moisture and hot air meeting each other in the atmosphere. A strike will surge toward...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week
Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
Meteorological fall is here! AccuWeather warns next month could usher in frenzy of weather events
Many could be forgiven for not realizing that fall -- at least by one definition -- arrived on Sept. 1 given above-normal warmth stretching across much of the U.S. That trend is likely to continue for weeks, and the weather may become more active on several fronts in October. September...
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Severe Weather with Tornadoes Threatens over 30 Million Americans in the Northeast from August 26
Severe weather with isolated tornadoes are expected to hit the Northeastern United States from Friday, August 26, putting over 30 million Americans at risk, according to US meteorologists. Other weather hazards posed by the looming thunderstorms include large hail, strong winds, and flash flooding due to heavy rain. There is...
Severe weather expected from Midwest down into Texas
Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday along a cold front that stretches from the Midwest down into Texas. Some areas could be at risk for large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. After flooding rainfall over Mississippi, skies should clear today for the state. The heat...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
Tropical Storm Earl heads west-northwest, not expected to affect U.S.
MIAMI - Forecasters say Tropical Storm Earl formed east of the Northern Leeward Islands late Friday and is threatening heavy rains and gusty squalls in the region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Earl was headed generally west-northwest on a course expected to take it near or just north of the Northern Leeward Islands on Saturday. The storm was east of the Northern Leeward Islands and had top sustained winds of 40 mph. Forecasters said some slight strengthening was possible in the next few days. The center said Earl was first expected to initially spread heavy rains over the Leeward Islands, and then also Puerto Rico and the British and U.S. Virgin Islands as it was forecast to move north of those other islands. Some rivers and streams could rise rapidly in Puerto Rico, raising the threat of flash flooding, and there was a threat of gusty squalls along the storm's path. The storm was headed to the west-northwest at 14 mph.Earl is expected to turn away from the U.S.
Danielle strengthens into first hurricane of unusually quiet storm season
Miami — Tropical Storm Danielle strengthened into a hurricane Friday morning — the first of an unusually quiet storm season. The storm is not currently a threat to any land. The storm's maximum sustained winds were clocked at 75 mph (120 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane...
Warning for rain in place as wet weather set to continue
Britons can expect another wet morning on Thursday with heavy rain forecast for many parts of the UK.The Met Office has put a yellow warning for rain in place from 4am to 10am in an area of Scotland stretching from Edinburgh up to Aberdeen.The Met Office warns the heavy rainfall could bring a chance of some flooding and disruption, with those affected urged to take care when travelling.Sunshine and showers for breakfast Thursday morning, some of these heavy and thundery with hail in the mix too. Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/TyAT9s9Rcm— Met Office (@metoffice) September 7, 2022Heavy rain with a chance of hail and thunder is also forecast for London and the east of England, moving northwards throughout the day.The rainfall is likely to persist throughout the evening, before clearing up across most of the nation on Friday and into the weekend. Read More Ukraine war: Russia-held nuclear plant to be inspected
Storms for the Midwest and warmer weather for the West
A stationary front will bring showers and storms across areas of the US, meanwhile temperatures are on the rise for California and south-central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
Torrential downpours continue along Gulf coast, with tropical trouble lurking
Many in Florida and along the Gulf coast have experienced wet and drenching times as of late, with warm and humid air helping fuel rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms in the area. AccuWeather forecasters say that more of the same is in store early week, with another dose of tropical rainfall possible from a disturbance in the Gulf.
Tropical Storm Earl to move slowly northward
While the center of Tropical Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early this week.
Rain forecast for Clay County high school football games Friday night
Rainy weather is in the forecast for high school football games in Clay County on Friday night. The National Weather Service forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. The low is predicted to be around 73 degrees.
US News and World Report
Kay Weakens to Tropical Storm, Leaves Strong Rains and Winds
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Kay became a tropical storm as it lost strength in its course along Mexico's Pacific coast Thursday afternoon, leaving behind abundant rain and strong winds, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Kay was packing maximum sustained winds of 110 km per hour (70 miles per hour) late...
Hurricane Danielle Path: Spaghetti Models as Storm Gathers Strength
The storm isn't expected to pose an immediate threat to land, according to meteorologists, and there are no warnings in effect.
Tropical Storm Earl nearing hurricane strength
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- After an extremely quiet August in the Atlantic Ocean, there are now two named tropical systems churning in the basin. On Friday night, Tropical Storm Earl spun to life east of the northern Leeward Islands. While the center of Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early this week.
Hit or miss storms through today lasting into the weekend
Slightly less humid air remains over the area today. A mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. An upper-level low over the northeastern Gulf will continue to enhance the rain coverage today.
