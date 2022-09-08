ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week

Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
Fox News

Severe weather expected from Midwest down into Texas

Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday along a cold front that stretches from the Midwest down into Texas. Some areas could be at risk for large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. After flooding rainfall over Mississippi, skies should clear today for the state. The heat...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
CBS Miami

Tropical Storm Earl heads west-northwest, not expected to affect U.S.

MIAMI - Forecasters say Tropical Storm Earl formed east of the Northern Leeward Islands late Friday and is threatening heavy rains and gusty squalls in the region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Earl was headed generally west-northwest on a course expected to take it near or just north of the Northern Leeward Islands on Saturday. The storm was east of the Northern Leeward Islands and had top sustained winds of 40 mph. Forecasters said some slight strengthening was possible in the next few days. The center said Earl was first expected to initially spread heavy rains over the Leeward Islands, and then also Puerto Rico and the British and U.S. Virgin Islands as it was forecast to move north of those other islands. Some rivers and streams could rise rapidly in Puerto Rico, raising the threat of flash flooding, and there was a threat of gusty squalls along the storm's path. The storm was headed to the west-northwest at 14 mph.Earl is expected to turn away from the U.S. 
The Independent

Warning for rain in place as wet weather set to continue

Britons can expect another wet morning on Thursday with heavy rain forecast for many parts of the UK.The Met Office has put a yellow warning for rain in place from 4am to 10am in an area of Scotland stretching from Edinburgh up to Aberdeen.The Met Office warns the heavy rainfall could bring a chance of some flooding and disruption, with those affected urged to take care when travelling.Sunshine and showers for breakfast Thursday morning, some of these heavy and thundery with hail in the mix too. Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/TyAT9s9Rcm— Met Office (@metoffice) September 7, 2022Heavy rain with a chance of hail and thunder is also forecast for London and the east of England, moving northwards throughout the day.The rainfall is likely to persist throughout the evening, before clearing up across most of the nation on Friday and into the weekend. Read More Ukraine war: Russia-held nuclear plant to be inspected
US News and World Report

Kay Weakens to Tropical Storm, Leaves Strong Rains and Winds

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Kay became a tropical storm as it lost strength in its course along Mexico's Pacific coast Thursday afternoon, leaving behind abundant rain and strong winds, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Kay was packing maximum sustained winds of 110 km per hour (70 miles per hour) late...
UPI News

Tropical Storm Earl nearing hurricane strength

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- After an extremely quiet August in the Atlantic Ocean, there are now two named tropical systems churning in the basin. On Friday night, Tropical Storm Earl spun to life east of the northern Leeward Islands. While the center of Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early this week.
