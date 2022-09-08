Read full article on original website
Related
healio.com
Novel bispecific T-cell receptor therapy shows early promise in advanced solid tumors
IMC-F106C (Immunocore) is an investigational bispecific fusion protein comprising a soluble T-cell receptor that targets HLA-A*02:01 PRAME-derived peptides and an anti-CD3 chain that binds to and activates a patient’s endogenous T cells. Previous development of tebentafusp (Kimmtrak, Immunocore) for uveal melanoma led the investigators to evaluate use of another...
Phys.org
Key protein relevant for viral infection and hereditary disease discovered
The starting point of the research was the search for host factors, that are necessary for RNA viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 to replicate. For this purpose, genome-wide CRISPR/Cas knock-out screens in human cell cultures were used to investigate which cells survive after infection with certain viruses. "In other words, in...
Nature.com
Human lung-resident mucosal-associated invariant T cells are abundant, express antimicrobial proteins, and are cytokine responsive
Mucosal-associated Invariant T (MAIT) cells are an innate-like T cell subset that recognize a broad array of microbial pathogens, including respiratory pathogens. Here we investigate the transcriptional profile of MAIT cells localized to the human lung, and postulate that MAIT cells may play a role in maintaining homeostasis at this mucosal barrier. Using the MR1/5-OP-RU tetramer, we identified MAIT cells and non-MAIT CD8+ T cells in lung tissue not suitable for transplant from human donors. We used RNA-sequencing of MAIT cells compared to non-MAIT CD8+ T cells to define the transcriptome of MAIT cells in the human lung. We show that, as a population, lung MAIT cells are polycytotoxic, secrete the directly antimicrobial molecule IL-26, express genes associated with persistence, and selectively express cytokine and chemokine- related molecules distinct from other lung-resident CD8+ T cells, such as interferon-Î³- and IL-12- receptors. These data highlight MAIT cells' predisposition to rapid pro-inflammatory cytokine responsiveness and antimicrobial mechanisms in human lung tissue, concordant with findings of blood-derived counterparts, and support a function for MAIT cells as early sensors in the defense of respiratory barrier function.
Nature.com
Rational attenuation of RNA viruses with zinc finger antiviral protein
Attenuation of a virulent virus is a proven approach for generating vaccines but can be unpredictable. For example, synonymous recoding of viral genomes can attenuate replication but sometimes results in pleiotropic effects that confound rational vaccine design. To enable specific, conditional attenuation of viruses, we examined target RNA features that enable zinc finger antiviral protein (ZAP) function. ZAP recognized CpG dinucleotides and targeted CpG-rich RNAs for depletion, but RNA features such as CpG numbers, spacing and surrounding nucleotide composition that enable specific modulation by ZAP were undefined. Using synonymously mutated HIV-1 genomes, we defined several sequence features that govern ZAP sensitivity and enable stable attenuation. We applied rules derived from experiments with HIV-1 to engineer a mutant enterovirus A71 genome whose attenuation was stable and strictly ZAP-dependent, both in cell culture and in mice. The conditionally attenuated enterovirus A71 mutant elicited neutralizing antibodies that were protective against wild-type enterovirus A71 infection and disease in mice. ZAP sensitivity can thus be readily applied for the rational design of conditionally attenuated viral vaccines.
RELATED PEOPLE
News-Medical.net
Patient satisfaction surveys earn a zero on tracking whether hospitals deliver culturally competent care
Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
technologynetworks.com
Study Reveals Starring Role for Shape-Shifting Mitochondria in Stem Cell Function
Mitochondria are remarkable shape-shifting organelles that have long been understood as the powerhouses inside our cells. But relatively little is known about how the constant fission and fusion of these tiny energy generators impacts stem cell function and tissue regeneration. Now, compelling new research from Dr. Mireille Khacho’s lab at...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That the Loss of a “Youth” Protein Could Drive Aging
Mice without a protective protein in their eyes have symptoms resembling age-related macular degeneration. According to a recent National Eye Institute (NEI) study in mice, loss of the protein pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), which protects retinal support cells, may promote age-related changes in the retina. Age-related retinal diseases, such as...
Nature.com
SARS-CoV-2 vaccination induces mucosal antibody responses in previously infected individuals
Immune responses at the respiratory mucosal interface are critical to prevent respiratory infections but it is unclear to what extent antigen specific mucosal secretory IgA (SIgA) antibodies are induced by mRNA vaccination in humans. Here we analyze paired serum and saliva samples from patients with and without prior coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) at multiple time points pre and post severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) mRNA vaccination. Our results suggest mucosal SIgA responses induced by mRNA vaccination are impacted by pre-existing immunity. Indeed, vaccination induced a minimal mucosal SIgA response in individuals without pre-exposure to SARS-CoV-2 while SIgA induction after vaccination was more efficient in patients with a history of COVID-19.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Analyzing cell-type-specific dynamics of metabolism in kidney repair
A common drawback of metabolic analyses of complex biological samples is the inability to consider cell-to-cell heterogeneity in the context of an organ or tissue. To overcome this limitation, we present an advanced high-spatial-resolution metabolomics approach using matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization mass spectrometry imaging (MALDI-MSI) combined with isotope tracing. This method allows mapping of cell-type-specific dynamic changes in central carbon metabolism in the context of a complex heterogeneous tissue architecture, such as the kidney. Combined with multiplexed immunofluorescence staining, this method can detect metabolic changes and nutrient partitioning in targeted cell types, as demonstrated in a bilateral renal ischemia"“reperfusion injury (bIRI) experimental model. Our approach enables us to identify region-specific metabolic perturbations associated with the lesion and throughout recovery, including unexpected metabolic anomalies in cells with an apparently normal phenotype in the recovery phase. These findings may be relevant to an understanding of the homeostatic capacity of the kidney microenvironment. In sum, this method allows us to achieve resolution at the single-cell level in situ and hence to interpret cell-type-specific metabolic dynamics in the context of structure and metabolism of neighboring cells.
Nature.com
Enteric glial cells favor accumulation of anti-inflammatory macrophages during the resolution of muscularis inflammation
Monocyte-derived macrophages (MÏ†s) are crucial regulators during muscularis inflammation. However, it is unclear which micro-environmental factors are responsible for monocyte recruitment and anti-inflammatory MÏ† differentiation in this paradigm. Here, we investigate MÏ† heterogeneity at different stages of muscularis inflammation and determine how environmental cues can attract and activate tissue-protective MÏ†s. Results showed that muscularis inflammation induced marked alterations in mononuclear phagocyte populations associated with a rapid infiltration of Ly6c+ monocytes that locally acquired unique transcriptional states. Trajectory inference analysis revealed two main pro-resolving MÏ† subpopulations during the resolution of muscularis inflammation, i.e. Cd206+ MhcIIhi and Timp2+ MhcIIlo MÏ†s. Interestingly, we found that damage to the micro-environment upon muscularis inflammation resulted in EGC activation, which in turn stimulated monocyte infiltration and theÂ consequent differentiation in anti-inflammatory CD206+ MÏ†s via CCL2 and CSF1, respectively. In addition, CSF1-CSF1R signaling was shown to be essential for the differentiation of monocytes into CD206+ MÏ†s and EGC proliferation during muscularis inflammation. Our study provides a comprehensive insight into pro-resolving MÏ† differentiation and their regulators during muscularis inflammation. We deepened our understanding in the interaction between EGCs and MÏ†s, thereby highlighting pro-resolving MÏ† differentiation as a potential novel therapeutic strategy for the treatment of intestinal inflammation.
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Dolutegravir-based Antiretroviral Therapies for HIV-1 Effective in Pregnancy
Dolutegravir is a more recently approved ART that is a part of a once-a-day regimen found to be more effective, easier to tolerate, and less likely to create new drug resistance in people with HIV-1 compared with other antiretroviral drugs. A new study found that dolutegravir (Tivicay)-based antiretroviral therapies (ART)...
Nature.com
Long-term memory CD8 T cells specific for SARS-CoV-2 in individuals who received the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine
Long-term memory T cells have not been well analyzed in individuals vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine although analysis of these T cells is necessary to evaluate vaccine efficacy. Here, investigate HLA-A*24:02-restricted CD8+ T cells specific for SARS-CoV-2-derived spike (S) epitopes in individuals immunized with the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine. T cells specific for the S-QI9 and S-NF9 immunodominant epitopes have higher ability to recognize epitopes than other epitope-specific T cell populations. This higher recognition of S-QI9-specific T cells is due to the high stability of the S-QI9 peptide for HLA-A*24:02, whereas that of S-NF9-specific T cells results from the high affinity of T cell receptor. T cells specific for S-QI9 and S-NF9 are detectable >30 weeks after the second vaccination, indicating that the vaccine induces long-term memory T cells specific for these epitopes. Because the S-QI9 epitope is highly conserved among SARS-CoV-2 variants, S-QI9-specific T cells may help prevent infection with SARS-CoV-2 variants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXLY
Better Glucose Control in Youth With T1D Might Prevent Brain Changes
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A hybrid closed-loop insulin delivery system might prevent or reverse some alterations to the developing brain in adolescents with type 1 diabetes (T1D), according to a study published online Aug. 30 in Nature Communications. Allan L. Reiss, M.D., from Stanford University in...
Hemoglobin Versus Hematocrit: What's The Difference?
Two blood tests are required to determine the state of your red blood cells: the hemoglobin and hematocrit tests. What are their differences?
Nature.com
Structural basis for recognition of N-formyl peptides as pathogen-associated molecular patterns
The formyl peptide receptor 1 (FPR1) is primarily responsible for detection of short peptides bearing N-formylated methionine (fMet) that are characteristic of protein synthesis in bacteria and mitochondria. As a result, FPR1 is critical to phagocyte migration and activation in bacterial infection, tissue injury and inflammation. How FPR1 distinguishes between formyl peptides and non-formyl peptides remains elusive. Here we report cryo-EM structures of human FPR1-Gi protein complex bound to S. aureus-derived peptide fMet-Ile-Phe-Leu (fMIFL) and E. coli-derived peptide fMet-Leu-Phe (fMLF). Both structures of FPR1 adopt an active conformation and exhibit a binding pocket containing the R2015.38XXXR2055.42 (RGIIR) motif for formyl group interaction and receptor activation. This motif works together with D1063.33 for hydrogen bond formation with the N-formyl group and with fMet, a model supported by MD simulation and functional assays of mutant receptors with key residues for recognition substituted by alanine. The cryo-EM model of agonist-bound FPR1 provides a structural basis for recognition of bacteria-derived chemotactic peptides with potential applications in developing FPR1-targeting agents.
Nature.com
Inhibition of the Niemann-Pick C1 protein is a conserved feature of multiple strains of pathogenic mycobacteria
Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) survives and replicates within host macrophages (MÎ¦) and subverts multiple antimicrobial defense mechanisms. Previously, we reported that lipids shed by pathogenic mycobacteria inhibit NPC1, the lysosomal membrane protein deficient in the lysosomal storage disorder Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC). Inhibition of NPC1 leads to a drop in lysosomal calcium levels, blocking phagosome-lysosome fusion leading to mycobacterial survival. We speculated that the production of specific cell wall lipid(s) that inhibit NPC1 could have been a critical step in the evolution of pathogenicity. We therefore investigated whether lipid extracts from clinical Mtb strains from multiple Mtb lineages, Mtb complex (MTBC) members and non-tubercular mycobacteria (NTM) inhibit the NPC pathway. We report that inhibition of the NPC pathway was present in all clinical isolates from Mtb lineages 1, 2, 3 and 4, Mycobacterium bovis and the NTM, Mycobacterium abscessus and Mycobacterium avium. However, lipid extract from Mycobacterium canettii, which is considered to resemble the common ancestor of the MTBC did not inhibit the NPC1 pathway. We conclude that the evolution of NPC1 inhibitory mycobacterial cell wall lipids evolved early and post divergence from Mycobacterium canettii-related mycobacteria and that this activity contributes significantly to the promotion of disease.
technologynetworks.com
Inhibiting Key Enzyme Selectively Kills Melanoma Cells, Study Shows
Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys, led by Ze’ev Ronai, Ph.D., have shown for the first time that inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme selectively kills melanoma cells and stops tumor growth. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
pharmacytimes.com
Study: New Factors Are Associated With Increased PFS from BCMA-Targeted T-Cell Therapy
A high proportion of myeloid cells may contribute to recurrence in those with long progression-free survival by promoting cancer growth and/or suppressing antitumor immunity. Treatment with B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-targeted T-cell therapy increased the likelihood of longer progression-free survival (PFS) for individuals with myeloma whose tumor immune microenvironment had a more diverse baseline T-cell repertoire, distinct changes to immune cell populations, and fewer markers of immune cell exhaustion, according to the results of a study published in Blood Cancer Discovery.
Nature.com
Intensification of resveratrol cytotoxicity, pro-apoptosis, oxidant potentials in human colorectal carcinoma HCT-116 cells using zein nanoparticles
Resveratrol (RSV), a non-flavonoid stilbene polyphenol, possesses anti-carcinogenic activities against all the major stages of cancer. Zein nanoparticles (ZN NPs) have been utilized successfully in delivery of variant therapeuticals by virtue of their histocompatible nature. The goal of this work was to comparatively explore the antiproliferative, pro-apoptotic and oxidative stress potentials of RSV-ZN NPs versus RSV against human colorectal carcinoma HCT-116 cells. ZN-RSV NPs were developed and assayed for particle size analysis and RSV diffusion. The selected formula obtained 137.6"‰Â±"‰8.3Â nm as mean particle size, 29.4"‰Â±"‰1.8Â mV zeta potential, 92.3"‰Â±"‰3.6% encapsulation efficiency. IC50 of the selected formula was significantly lower against HCT-116 cells versus Caco-2 cells. Also, significantly enhanced cellular uptake was generated from RSV-ZN NPs versus free RSV. Enhanced apoptosis was concluded due to increased percentage cells in G2-M and pre-G1 phases. The pro-apoptotic potential was explained by caspase-3 and cleaved caspase-3 increased mRNA expression in addition to NF-ÎºB and miRNA125b decreased expression. Biochemically, ZN-RSV NPs induced oxidative stress as demonstrated by enhanced reactive oxygen species (ROS) generation and endothelial nitric oxide synthase (eNOS) isoenzyme increased levels. Conclusively, ZN-RSV NPs obtained cell cycle inhibition supported with augmented cytotoxicity, uptake and oxidative stress markers levels in HCT-116 tumor cells in comparison with free RSV. These results indicated intensified chemopreventive profile of RSV due to effective delivery utilizing ZN nano-dispersion against colorectal carcinoma HCT-116 cells.
Nature.com
Potential role of oxidative stress in the pathogenesis of diabetic bladder dysfunction
Diabetes mellitus is a chronic metabolic disease, posing a considerable threat to global public health. Treating systemic comorbidities has been one of the greatest clinical challenges in the management of diabetes. Diabetic bladder dysfunction, characterized by detrusor overactivity during the early stage of the disease and detrusor underactivity during the late stage, is a common urological complication of diabetes. Oxidative stress is thought to trigger hyperglycaemia-dependent tissue damage in multiple organs; thus, a growing body of literature has suggested a possible link between functional changes in urothelium, muscle and the corresponding innervations. Improved understanding of the mechanisms of oxidative stress could lead to the development of novel therapeutics to restore the redox equilibrium and scavenge excessive free radicals to normalize bladder function in patients with diabetes.
Comments / 0