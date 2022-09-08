Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Intensification of resveratrol cytotoxicity, pro-apoptosis, oxidant potentials in human colorectal carcinoma HCT-116 cells using zein nanoparticles
Resveratrol (RSV), a non-flavonoid stilbene polyphenol, possesses anti-carcinogenic activities against all the major stages of cancer. Zein nanoparticles (ZN NPs) have been utilized successfully in delivery of variant therapeuticals by virtue of their histocompatible nature. The goal of this work was to comparatively explore the antiproliferative, pro-apoptotic and oxidative stress potentials of RSV-ZN NPs versus RSV against human colorectal carcinoma HCT-116 cells. ZN-RSV NPs were developed and assayed for particle size analysis and RSV diffusion. The selected formula obtained 137.6"‰Â±"‰8.3Â nm as mean particle size, 29.4"‰Â±"‰1.8Â mV zeta potential, 92.3"‰Â±"‰3.6% encapsulation efficiency. IC50 of the selected formula was significantly lower against HCT-116 cells versus Caco-2 cells. Also, significantly enhanced cellular uptake was generated from RSV-ZN NPs versus free RSV. Enhanced apoptosis was concluded due to increased percentage cells in G2-M and pre-G1 phases. The pro-apoptotic potential was explained by caspase-3 and cleaved caspase-3 increased mRNA expression in addition to NF-ÎºB and miRNA125b decreased expression. Biochemically, ZN-RSV NPs induced oxidative stress as demonstrated by enhanced reactive oxygen species (ROS) generation and endothelial nitric oxide synthase (eNOS) isoenzyme increased levels. Conclusively, ZN-RSV NPs obtained cell cycle inhibition supported with augmented cytotoxicity, uptake and oxidative stress markers levels in HCT-116 tumor cells in comparison with free RSV. These results indicated intensified chemopreventive profile of RSV due to effective delivery utilizing ZN nano-dispersion against colorectal carcinoma HCT-116 cells.
Nature.com
Human lung-resident mucosal-associated invariant T cells are abundant, express antimicrobial proteins, and are cytokine responsive
Mucosal-associated Invariant T (MAIT) cells are an innate-like T cell subset that recognize a broad array of microbial pathogens, including respiratory pathogens. Here we investigate the transcriptional profile of MAIT cells localized to the human lung, and postulate that MAIT cells may play a role in maintaining homeostasis at this mucosal barrier. Using the MR1/5-OP-RU tetramer, we identified MAIT cells and non-MAIT CD8+ T cells in lung tissue not suitable for transplant from human donors. We used RNA-sequencing of MAIT cells compared to non-MAIT CD8+ T cells to define the transcriptome of MAIT cells in the human lung. We show that, as a population, lung MAIT cells are polycytotoxic, secrete the directly antimicrobial molecule IL-26, express genes associated with persistence, and selectively express cytokine and chemokine- related molecules distinct from other lung-resident CD8+ T cells, such as interferon-Î³- and IL-12- receptors. These data highlight MAIT cells' predisposition to rapid pro-inflammatory cytokine responsiveness and antimicrobial mechanisms in human lung tissue, concordant with findings of blood-derived counterparts, and support a function for MAIT cells as early sensors in the defense of respiratory barrier function.
Nature.com
Structural basis for recognition of N-formyl peptides as pathogen-associated molecular patterns
The formyl peptide receptor 1 (FPR1) is primarily responsible for detection of short peptides bearing N-formylated methionine (fMet) that are characteristic of protein synthesis in bacteria and mitochondria. As a result, FPR1 is critical to phagocyte migration and activation in bacterial infection, tissue injury and inflammation. How FPR1 distinguishes between formyl peptides and non-formyl peptides remains elusive. Here we report cryo-EM structures of human FPR1-Gi protein complex bound to S. aureus-derived peptide fMet-Ile-Phe-Leu (fMIFL) and E. coli-derived peptide fMet-Leu-Phe (fMLF). Both structures of FPR1 adopt an active conformation and exhibit a binding pocket containing the R2015.38XXXR2055.42 (RGIIR) motif for formyl group interaction and receptor activation. This motif works together with D1063.33 for hydrogen bond formation with the N-formyl group and with fMet, a model supported by MD simulation and functional assays of mutant receptors with key residues for recognition substituted by alanine. The cryo-EM model of agonist-bound FPR1 provides a structural basis for recognition of bacteria-derived chemotactic peptides with potential applications in developing FPR1-targeting agents.
Phys.org
Researchers report on live intracellular imaging with new, conditionally active immunofluorescence probe
Recent advances in imaging technology have made it possible to visualize intracellular dynamics, which offers a better understanding of several key biological principles for accelerating therapeutic development. Fluorescent labeling is one such technique that is used to identify intracellular proteins, their dynamics, and dysfunction. Both internal as well as external probes with fluorescent dyes are used for this purpose, although external probes can better visualize intracellular proteins as compared to the internal probes. However, their application is limited by non-specific binding to intracellular components, resulting in a low target specific signaling and higher background noise.
RELATED PEOPLE
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Dolutegravir-based Antiretroviral Therapies for HIV-1 Effective in Pregnancy
Dolutegravir is a more recently approved ART that is a part of a once-a-day regimen found to be more effective, easier to tolerate, and less likely to create new drug resistance in people with HIV-1 compared with other antiretroviral drugs. A new study found that dolutegravir (Tivicay)-based antiretroviral therapies (ART)...
technologynetworks.com
Study Reveals Starring Role for Shape-Shifting Mitochondria in Stem Cell Function
Mitochondria are remarkable shape-shifting organelles that have long been understood as the powerhouses inside our cells. But relatively little is known about how the constant fission and fusion of these tiny energy generators impacts stem cell function and tissue regeneration. Now, compelling new research from Dr. Mireille Khacho’s lab at...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That the Loss of a “Youth” Protein Could Drive Aging
Mice without a protective protein in their eyes have symptoms resembling age-related macular degeneration. According to a recent National Eye Institute (NEI) study in mice, loss of the protein pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), which protects retinal support cells, may promote age-related changes in the retina. Age-related retinal diseases, such as...
News-Medical.net
Patient satisfaction surveys earn a zero on tracking whether hospitals deliver culturally competent care
Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Key protein relevant for viral infection and hereditary disease discovered
The starting point of the research was the search for host factors, that are necessary for RNA viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 to replicate. For this purpose, genome-wide CRISPR/Cas knock-out screens in human cell cultures were used to investigate which cells survive after infection with certain viruses. "In other words, in...
Nature.com
The interferon-Î³ receptor pathway: a new way to regulate CAR T cell-solid tumor cell adhesion
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 315 (2022) Cite this article. A recent study published in Nature by the Maus group represents a great discovery that the IFNÎ³R pathway in solid tumors affected interactions with CAR T cells by affecting cell-binding duration and avidity.1.
targetedonc.com
CAR T-Cell Use Generates Hope in Solid Tumors
Steven M. Albelda, MD, discusses what he expects the future of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell use in solid tumors to look like. Steven M. Albelda, MD, Wiliam M. Measey professor of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, discusses what he expects the future of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell use in solid tumors to look like.
Medagadget.com
Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Tests Market predicted to garner US$ 3,480.9 Million, grabbing at CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2027 | Abbott Diagnostics (Abbott Laboratories), Antibodies Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Euro Diagnostica AB,
Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Tests Market. Rheumatoid Arthritis is an autoimmune disease which causes joint pain owing to inflammation of joint lining. This condition mostly affects feet, wrists and hands. Blood tests are used for diagnosing C – reactive protein (CRP), Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate, rheumatoid factor anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide and Rheumatoid Arthritis. Moreover, development of blood tests for Rheumatoid Arthritis is estimated to propel growth of the global rheumatoid arthritis diagnostic tests market over the forecast period.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
New technology to visualize axonal fiber bundles on the retina for early diagnosis of optic neuropathies
A research team led by the Department of Ophthalmology, School of Clinical Medicine, LKS Faculty of Medicine of The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed), with collaborators from the Faculty of Medicine of The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CU Medicine) and local and international partners, have developed a new technology ROTA (Retinal nerve fiber layer Optical Texture Analysis) to unveil the optical texture and trajectories of the axonal fiber bundles on the retina. ROTA outperforms the current clinical standards, attaining 15.0% to 28.4% higher in sensitivity in detecting early optic nerve damage in glaucoma—the leading cause of irreversible blindness. The research has been published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
MedicalXpress
Cellular 'waste product' rejuvenates cancer-fighting immune cells
A new study by UT Southwestern's Simmons Cancer Center scientists suggests that lactate, a metabolic byproduct produced by cells during strenuous exercise, can rejuvenate immune cells that fight cancer. The finding, published in Nature Communications, could eventually be used to develop new strategies to augment the anti-tumor effect of cancer immunotherapies, the study authors said.
Nature.com
Tobacco carcinogen induces tryptophan metabolism and immune suppression via induction of indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase 1
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 311 (2022) Cite this article. Indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase 1 (IDO1), the enzyme that catabolizes tryptophan (Trp) metabolism to promote regulatory T cells (Tregs) and suppress CD8+ T cells, is regulated by several intrinsic signaling pathways. Here, we found that tobacco smoke, a major public health concern that kills 8 million people each year worldwide, induced IDO1 in normal and malignant lung epithelial cells in vitro and in vivo. The carcinogen nicotine-derived nitrosaminoketone (NNK) was the tobacco compound that upregulated IDO1 via activation of the transcription factor c-Jun, which has a binding site for the IDO1 promoter. The NNK receptor Î±7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (Î±7nAChR) was required for NNK-induced c-Jun activation and IDO1 upregulation. In A/J mice, NNK reduced CD8+ T cells and increased Tregs. Clinically, smoker patients with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) exhibited high IDO1 levels and low Trp/kynurenine (Kyn) ratios. In NSCLC patients, smokers with lower IDO1 responded better to anti-PD1 antibody treatment than those with higher IDO1. These data indicate that tobacco smoke induces IDO1 to catabolize Trp metabolism and immune suppression to promote carcinogenesis, and lower IDO1 might be a potential biomarker for anti-PD1 antibodies in smoker patients, whereas IDO1-high smoker patients might benefit from IDO1 inhibitors in combination with anti-PD1 antibodies.
Nature.com
Effects of mRNA expression of five Notch ligands on prognosis of gastric carcinoma
Notch ligands are expression changes in a great many malignancies including gastric cancer (GC) frequently. The prognostic value of each Notch ligands in GC patients remains lack of large sample data results. In present research, we researched the prognostic value of Notch ligands in GC patients in order to fill the shortage areas. We used an online database (http://kmplot.com/analysis/index.php?p=service&cancer=gastric) to identify the relationship between mRNA expression of each Notch ligand and overall survival (OS) in GC. We analyze the relevance of overall survival and clinical data which includes gender, Lauren's classification, differentiation, clinical stage and treatment. The study found that high DLL1, DLL3, DLL4 and JAG2 mRNA expression were tied to worse OS in all GC patients followed up for 10Â years. There is no significant relevance to the expression of JAG1 mRNA and OS in patients with GC. We also did a survey of each Notch ligands in different clinical and pathological features present different prognosis. The information will help to better understand the biology of gastric cancer heterogeneity, provide more accurate prognostic evaluation tools and provide new targets for targeted drug development besides.
technologynetworks.com
Inhibiting Key Enzyme Selectively Kills Melanoma Cells, Study Shows
Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys, led by Ze’ev Ronai, Ph.D., have shown for the first time that inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme selectively kills melanoma cells and stops tumor growth. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
MedicalXpress
Protein transformation drives cancer development
A change in function in a mitochondrial antioxidant protein increases stem cell gene expression that promotes the development of more aggressive cancerous cells, according to a recent Northwestern Medicine study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. While the protein superoxide dismutase-2 (SOD2) has been known to scientists...
MedicalXpress
PAD4 inhibition in neutrophils halts cancer progression and metastasis
Researchers in the laboratory of Yulia Nefedova, M.D., Ph.D., at The Wistar Institute and collaborators at Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. have uncovered a novel mechanism by which protein arginine deiminase 4 (PAD4) in neutrophils promotes cancer progression. The paper also found that inhibition of this function of PAD4 reduces primary tumor growth and metastasis and enhances checkpoint inhibitor treatments. Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is developing a novel small molecule PAD4 inhibitor that directly targets this mechanism. The findings appear in Cancer Research.
News-Medical.net
Cancer risk higher among children born after frozen-thawed embryo transfer
Globally, a considerable increase in the utilization of frozen-thawed embryo transfers (FETs) in in vitro fertilization has been observed. For instance, in the United States, the use of FET has doubled since 2015. Similar reports of increased FET rates have been reported in New Zealand, Australia, and Europe. The increase in the FET rate has been attributed to enhanced embryo survival rates and improved pregnancy/live birth rates after the transfer of thawed or vitrified blastocysts.
Comments / 0