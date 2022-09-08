Notch ligands are expression changes in a great many malignancies including gastric cancer (GC) frequently. The prognostic value of each Notch ligands in GC patients remains lack of large sample data results. In present research, we researched the prognostic value of Notch ligands in GC patients in order to fill the shortage areas. We used an online database (http://kmplot.com/analysis/index.php?p=service&cancer=gastric) to identify the relationship between mRNA expression of each Notch ligand and overall survival (OS) in GC. We analyze the relevance of overall survival and clinical data which includes gender, Lauren's classification, differentiation, clinical stage and treatment. The study found that high DLL1, DLL3, DLL4 and JAG2 mRNA expression were tied to worse OS in all GC patients followed up for 10Â years. There is no significant relevance to the expression of JAG1 mRNA and OS in patients with GC. We also did a survey of each Notch ligands in different clinical and pathological features present different prognosis. The information will help to better understand the biology of gastric cancer heterogeneity, provide more accurate prognostic evaluation tools and provide new targets for targeted drug development besides.

