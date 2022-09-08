Read full article on original website
pittsburghsportsnow.com
How Pitt Can Attack the Challenging Task Tennessee’s Up-Tempo Offense Poses
When Ball State traveled to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium and won the opening coin toss last Thursday, the Cardinals wanted the football. Ball State wanted to keep the Volunteers’ high-octane offense off the field. Well, a first play interception gave the ball right back to Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
How to Watch: Pitt Hosts First SEC Program in Acrisure Stadium History
It’s the second national broadcast in a row for Pitt, and this time around, it’s a ranked matchup against the first SEC school to ever make a trip to Acrisure Stadium. The Johnny Majors Classic will get underway for the second, and potentially last, time at Acrisure between Pitt and Tennessee Saturday afternoon.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Locked On Pitt: Can Pitt Slow Down Hendon Hooker and Tennessee?
It’s a Locked On Crossover Edition of Locked On Pitt as Eric Cain from Locked On Vols joins the show to discuss the matchup. What does this matchup mean for both of these teams and why it is particularly important for Pitt overall? Could Pitt hop into the Top 15 with a statement win at home over the Volunteers?
Tennessee football should have strongest legs in SEC with commitment from 2023 Memphis K
There’s going to be open competition for Tennessee football next year in place kicking and punting with Chase McGrath and Paxton Brooks both in their final years of eligibility. The Vols have multiple options, but there are now two key players who give them clear options when it comes to kicking with power.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Linebacking Corps Rotation Will Be An Emphasis Against Tennessee
SirVocea Dennis played all but one snap against West Virginia, and he only missed it because he picked up an injury that forced him to the sideline for a play. Bangally Kamara and Shayne Simon each played more than 85% of Pitt’s defensive snaps. But that was just about the extent of Pitt’s linebacking depth against WVU.
Kicker commits to Vols as preferred walk-on, makes 'no-brainer' decision
Max Gilbert finally received the news Monday that he had been awaiting for months. Tennessee special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler informed Gilbert that he had a chance to play for the Vols, the team that first caught his attention almost a year ago. It made his college decision a relatively...
Claiborne High School coach reinstated until end of football season
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Claiborne County high school coach was reinstated until the end of the football season after he was released from his duties at the end of August, education leaders said on Thursday. The Claiborne County Board of Education met a Claiborne High School for a...
Tennessee Soccer Players Display Skills in Hilarious Viral Video
If you’re walking on campus in Knoxville, you’ve been warned.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Tennessee
More than ever, Tennessee is on the radar for golf travelers, thanks in large part to the almost-cult-like following of Sweetens Cove, the King-Collins-designed nine-holer outside Chattanooga. But the public golf in Tennessee is about much more than Sweetens Cove. Just a year before Sweetens opened, another nine-holer, the Course...
realtybiznews.com
A Top Agent Roundup for Knoxville, Tennessee
This week’s agent focus takes us to Knoxville, Tennessee, and one of America’s most preferred zip codes. As in the past, we use a variety of tools to narrow down the field of best digital marketers among real estate pros. Like other smaller markets, Knoxville reveals how brick-and-mortar marketing and sales strategies seem to continue to dominate. Real estate remains light years behind most other professions in a world that’s turned to digital and technology. So, with this in mind, here are a few names that stand out in an otherwise blurry crowd of Tennessee brokers.
weatherboy.com
25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today
The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
Blake Shelton’s upcoming tour includes a stop in East Tennessee
The tour lineup also includes ACM Female Artist of the Year and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce and rising artist Jackson Dean.
2 People Injured In Single Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Knoxville. According to the authorities, 32-year-old Stefanie Wilkes was intoxicated after drinking at The Pint House on [..]
wvlt.tv
See the Blue Angels? Submit pictures here!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blue Angels are in East Tennessee! They’ll be performing at the Smoky Mountain Air Show, but in preparation you might catch a glimpse of them flying across East Tennessee. See the Blue Angels? Submit some pictures or video here. The show is set for...
Tennessee pilot found dead in Mammoth Cave after helicopter crash
Law enforcement from Mammoth Cave National Park received word of a helicopter crash on Monday that proved to be fatal.
Kingsport Times-News
Minding Your Business: East Tennessee doesn't end at Knoxville
Below are a few business tidbits and events you might find interesting this week. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average per gallon as of Monday was $3.37, down seven cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.33, down 9 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.82.
newstalk987.com
First Time in Knoxville Event Coming to Thompson Boling Arena in January 2023
All-New Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow Party™ Worldwide Tour Rolls Into Thompson-Boling Arena with a Thrilling Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks. This is the first time ever this show’s been to Knoxville. Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the dark. This one-of-a-kind show will be January 7-8, 2023 for 3 epic performances.
What East Tennessee needs to know about the COVID booster
The new COVID vaccine booster has been approved by the FDA, and the changes that come with the new booster could help protect East Tennessee from the virus.
Loved ones remember man who drowned at Douglas Lake
The body of 28-year-old Wade E. Brady was found after he drowned at Douglas Lake in Sevier County Saturday night. The mother of his child, Britney Kaufman told us that he was someone who made light of any situation.
Knoxville cerebral palsy patients required to find new homes within 24 hours
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People who have been living at a home for cerebral palsy patients, which is operated by the Cerebral Palsy Center, are now forced to stay somewhere else. Highland Home is located in Fountain City. It’s been a home for some of the residents since the 90s but now the home is […]
