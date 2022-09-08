ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

pittsburghsportsnow.com

How Pitt Can Attack the Challenging Task Tennessee’s Up-Tempo Offense Poses

When Ball State traveled to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium and won the opening coin toss last Thursday, the Cardinals wanted the football. Ball State wanted to keep the Volunteers’ high-octane offense off the field. Well, a first play interception gave the ball right back to Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and...
pittsburghsportsnow.com

How to Watch: Pitt Hosts First SEC Program in Acrisure Stadium History

It’s the second national broadcast in a row for Pitt, and this time around, it’s a ranked matchup against the first SEC school to ever make a trip to Acrisure Stadium. The Johnny Majors Classic will get underway for the second, and potentially last, time at Acrisure between Pitt and Tennessee Saturday afternoon.
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Locked On Pitt: Can Pitt Slow Down Hendon Hooker and Tennessee?

It’s a Locked On Crossover Edition of Locked On Pitt as Eric Cain from Locked On Vols joins the show to discuss the matchup. What does this matchup mean for both of these teams and why it is particularly important for Pitt overall? Could Pitt hop into the Top 15 with a statement win at home over the Volunteers?
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Linebacking Corps Rotation Will Be An Emphasis Against Tennessee

SirVocea Dennis played all but one snap against West Virginia, and he only missed it because he picked up an injury that forced him to the sideline for a play. Bangally Kamara and Shayne Simon each played more than 85% of Pitt’s defensive snaps. But that was just about the extent of Pitt’s linebacking depth against WVU.
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Tennessee

More than ever, Tennessee is on the radar for golf travelers, thanks in large part to the almost-cult-like following of Sweetens Cove, the King-Collins-designed nine-holer outside Chattanooga. But the public golf in Tennessee is about much more than Sweetens Cove. Just a year before Sweetens opened, another nine-holer, the Course...
realtybiznews.com

A Top Agent Roundup for Knoxville, Tennessee

This week’s agent focus takes us to Knoxville, Tennessee, and one of America’s most preferred zip codes. As in the past, we use a variety of tools to narrow down the field of best digital marketers among real estate pros. Like other smaller markets, Knoxville reveals how brick-and-mortar marketing and sales strategies seem to continue to dominate. Real estate remains light years behind most other professions in a world that’s turned to digital and technology. So, with this in mind, here are a few names that stand out in an otherwise blurry crowd of Tennessee brokers.
weatherboy.com

25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today

The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
wvlt.tv

See the Blue Angels? Submit pictures here!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blue Angels are in East Tennessee! They’ll be performing at the Smoky Mountain Air Show, but in preparation you might catch a glimpse of them flying across East Tennessee. See the Blue Angels? Submit some pictures or video here. The show is set for...
Kingsport Times-News

Minding Your Business: East Tennessee doesn't end at Knoxville

Below are a few business tidbits and events you might find interesting this week. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average per gallon as of Monday was $3.37, down seven cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.33, down 9 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.82.
newstalk987.com

First Time in Knoxville Event Coming to Thompson Boling Arena in January 2023

All-New Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow Party™ Worldwide Tour Rolls Into Thompson-Boling Arena with a Thrilling Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks. This is the first time ever this show’s been to Knoxville. Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the dark. This one-of-a-kind show will be January 7-8, 2023 for 3 epic performances.
