Premier League Game Week 7: Match Predictions

The Premier League is back this weekend for game week 7, let's take a look at some of the games and the scores we here at City Transfer Room expect them to be.

Manchester City have an extremely tough game against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, but will be hoping to gain some ground on Arsenal after their slip-up against Manchester United last weekend.

Liverpool host Wolves at home after their disappointing 4-1 defeat in Naples against Napoli, and will be looking for their second win of the season.

Elsewhere Manchester United face Crystal Palace, and league leaders Arsenal host Everton.

Match Predictions:

Fulham V Chelsea: 1-3

AFC Bournemouth V Brighton: 2-2

Leicester V Aston Villa: 2-1

Liverpool V Wolves: 3-1

Southampton V Brentford: 1-2

Manchester City V Tottenham Hotspur: 2-1

Arsenal V Everton: 1-2

West Ham United V Newcastle United: 2-1

Crystal Palace V Manchester United: 2-1

Leeds United V Nottingham Forest: 2-2

Harry Kane proved pivotal last time out against Manchester City. IMAGO / Colorsport

Arsenal may be hurt by the defeat to Manchester United last week, and Everton proved really tough to break down and strong on the counter against Liverpool.

Tottenham hung in the game against Chelsea when they drew, but were dominated for large portions of the game. Manchester City are more clinical than Chelsea, and that will work against Tottenham.

Manchester United will be expected to keep up their good run of form, but it won't be easy for Erik Ten Hag's men away at a fortress like Selhurst Park.

Liverpool will come out all guns blazing, and despite recent form are massive favorites to take points off a Wolves side who are struggling for goals this season.

