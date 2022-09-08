ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

🏈 2022 NFL Week 1: Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett vs. Carolina Panthers and Baker Mayfield

By Zennie Abraham
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Myles Garrett makes admission about snubbing Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett made it clear that he has some mixed feelings about former teammate Baker Mayfield. Garrett revealed in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that he did not respond to a text Mayfield sent him after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Garrett added that he had some “disagreements” with Mayfield, though he is still rooting for his ex-teammate.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Player Prowl: Panthers reunite Browns stars Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett

If you’re new here to Panthers Wire, let’s key you in to what we’re sure was a confusing title for you to read . . . This is “Player Prowl,” where we engage in a different type of fantasy football (albeit some admittedly silly fantasy football) and pick players in our own little scenario. In a pretty straightforward exercise, we scan the depth chart of the week’s opponent and simply pluck away any one guy we’d like to see on Carolina’s roster.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/10/22)

It is Saturday, September 10, 2022, and the kickoff of the Cleveland Browns 2022 season is just hours away. TikTok which shares my predictions about the Browns against their Week 1 opponent, the Carolina Panthers. Here is the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Time For Martin...
CLEVELAND, OH

