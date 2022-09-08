🏈 2022 NFL Week 1: Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett vs. Carolina Panthers and Baker Mayfield

Read full article on original website
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield’s Nick Chubb request after spicy comments ahead of Week 1 clash
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield was the target of a bit of shade from former teammate Nick Chubb on Wednesday. And his response is rather intriguing. Mayfield spoke with reporters on Wednesday prior to the Panthers’ Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. When asked what he wanted prior to kickoff, he mentioned his former teammate.
Myles Garrett makes admission about snubbing Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett made it clear that he has some mixed feelings about former teammate Baker Mayfield. Garrett revealed in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that he did not respond to a text Mayfield sent him after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Garrett added that he had some “disagreements” with Mayfield, though he is still rooting for his ex-teammate.
Daryl Ruiter: The Browns have the upper hand because they know Baker Mayfield
Daryl Ruiter stops by Baskin & Phelps to talk about the Browns Week 1 match-up vs. Carolina, along with Baker Mayfield, the week one match-up, and more!
Seattle Seahawks offered up Russell Wilson to the Cleveland Browns years ago; targeted Josh Allen
The whole idea that newfound drama between Russell Wilson and his former Seattle Seahawks team led to his departure in
Player Prowl: Panthers reunite Browns stars Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett
If you’re new here to Panthers Wire, let’s key you in to what we’re sure was a confusing title for you to read . . . This is “Player Prowl,” where we engage in a different type of fantasy football (albeit some admittedly silly fantasy football) and pick players in our own little scenario. In a pretty straightforward exercise, we scan the depth chart of the week’s opponent and simply pluck away any one guy we’d like to see on Carolina’s roster.
Browns CB Greedy Williams Heading to Injured Reserve
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams is set to miss at least four week.
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/10/22)
It is Saturday, September 10, 2022, and the kickoff of the Cleveland Browns 2022 season is just hours away. TikTok which shares my predictions about the Browns against their Week 1 opponent, the Carolina Panthers. Here is the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Time For Martin...
