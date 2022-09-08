Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Teen shot in abdomen after leaving school in Brooklyn
Police said two groups of youths were in a dispute when the shots were fired.
Queens man charged for hiring hitman to kill witness he allegedly attacked with broken glass bottle
A Queens supreme court grand jury indicted a 44-year-old man on Friday for hiring an undercover officer posing as a hitman to kill a witness in his ongoing assault case, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
News 12
Police: 4 people shot near Pelham Parkway Houses
The NYPD has confirmed that four people were shot just before 5 p.m. outside the Pelham Parkway Houses in the Bronx. The crime scene is a short walk away from a playground. All four victims are expected to survive. One man News 12 spoke to said he was coming to...
Teen shot near high school in Brooklyn: NYPD
BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenager was shot just a block away from a high school in Brooklyn, police said Friday. The NYPD received 911 calls just after 1 p.m. for a shooting on the corner of Ocean Parkway and Neptune Avenue near the Brighton Beach and Coney Island neighborhoods. A 17-year-old boy was […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 12
NYPD continues search for 15-year-old's killer in Brooklyn shooting
Family and friends of a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot at McLaughlin Park held a vigil Thursday night as police continue to search for the shooter. Unique Smith's family laid out candles to spell "Unique" in front of the building where he lived with his family in Bed-Stuy. Dozens of people came to pay their respects, including some of his teachers and friends. Smith was a student at Brooklyn Lab Charter School.
News 12
Police: 15-year-old boy fatally shot in abdomen in Brooklyn park
The NYPD says a 15-year-old student was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in McLaughlin Park in Brooklyn. NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said the victim was in the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen. Police confirmed on Wednesday night that the victim has died as a result of his injuries.
Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself
An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before fatally shooting himself, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Pete Richardson, said police. But they were unsure if that is what sparked the murder-suicide at the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her ...
News 12
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man wanted for knifepoint robbery in Hunts Point apartment elevator
The NYPD are searching for a suspect seen on video robbing a man at knifepoint Friday night in Hunts Point. Police say the suspect followed a 69-year-old man using a walker into the lobby of an apartment building on Bryant Avenue. They say the suspect then followed the victim into the elevator and pulled out a knife from his pocket.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC New York
Woman, Man Found Dead in 5th-Floor Hallway in Apparent Murder-Suicide: NYPD
A 41-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were found dead in a Bronx hallway early Friday in what appears to be a murder-suicide, police say. Cops responding to a call about a person shot in the Williamsbridge Road building just after midnight found the man and woman shot in a fifth-floor hallway. The man had been shot in the head. The woman was shot in the neck.
News 12
Loved ones hold candlelight vigil for 15-year-old fatally shot in Downtown Brooklyn
Family and friends of a 15-year-boy who was fatally shot at McLaughlin Park in Downtown Brooklyn gathered Thursday to pay tribute. Loved ones spelled out Unique Smith’s name with candles at the vigil by his family’s home in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Dozens of people came to pay their respects, including...
Purported gang member fatally shot in Brooklyn hours after man gunned down in car
The 28-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the chest in front of a home on Sheffield Avenue, near Hegeman Avenue, around 11:15 p.m.
News 12
NYPD searches for suspects linked to 2 separate fatal shootings in Brooklyn
Two men are dead from two separate late-night fatal shootings in Brooklyn, according to police. The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest at around 11:20 p.m. on Sheffield Avenue Wednesday. He died at the scene. No suspect information is available yet as the investigation is in its early stages.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYPD Investigating Act of Lewdness, Assault in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a woman...
NBC New York
66-Year-Old Indicted in NYC Pregnant Woman's Strangling Death Years After Killing Another
A 66-year-old Bronx man has been indicted in the 1996 strangling death of a pregnant woman, thanks to forensics that recently matched his DNA to DNA found under her fingernails, prosecutors announced Thursday. Gregory Fleetwood, whose last known address was on Laconia Avenue, was arraigned earlier this week on a...
News 12
ALERT CENTER: 2 wanted for assault at Hempstead bar, police say
Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted in connection to an assault at a bar in Hempstead. According to police, the incident happened on June 18 around 3 a.m. when the individuals assaulted a person outside Mulligan’s Bar located on Fulton Avenue. Anyone with...
Man, 29, fatally shot in front of Brooklyn apartment building
Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Brooklyn Wednesday night.
News 12
PBA: Sing Sing correctional officer hospitalized after assault by inmate
A correctional officer was hospitalized due to an assault by an inmate at Sing Sing correctional facility, according to union officials. The New York Correctional Officers and PBA says the attack occurred while an officer was closing cells. The inmate allegedly grabbed his gate and attempted to force it open, slamming the officer’s hand and wrist between the gate and cell bars twice.
Bronx man indicted in strangling of pregnant mom in 1996 cold case: DA
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 66-year-old Bronx man under investigation in the cold case murders of several women was indicted Thursday in connection with the 1996 strangulation death of 36-year-old pregnant mom Jasmine Porter. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Gregory Fleetwood was inside Porter’s apartment in Morris Heights on Feb. 5, 1996, and […]
'Irate man' injures LI officer while resisting arrest
A belligerent man was arrested Wednesday morning after he allegedly assaulted a Nassau County police officer while resisting his arrest.
NYPD: Woman 28, hits worker at pharmacy on Staten Island with lottery-ticket case, kicks cop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn assaulted a worker and a police officer more than a week ago at a store in Tompkinsville, police allege. Erika Rivera of Montgomery Street stands accused in the incident on Sept. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Tompkinsville Pharmacy on Victory Boulevard near St. Marks Place, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Comments / 1