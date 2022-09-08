ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WJLA

DC Weather: Friday sees plenty of sunshine, low humidity

WASHINGTON (7News) — Friday is looking fantastic, so make sure to get out and enjoy! Expect plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and comfortable temps in the low 80s. The weather is also looking great for those Friday night Football games. Our next weather maker will arrive Sunday with the...
WJLA

Clouds and rain chances return to the DC area this weekend

WASHINGTON (7News) — After a nice couple of days across the DC area, clouds and rain chances return for parts of the weekend ahead. We’ll have a great start today with high temperatures around the 80 degree mark and comfortable levels of humidity. We won’t have the same blue skies as yesterday with clouds on the increase throughout the day.
WJLA

LOOK UP! When to see the full Harvest Moon in the DC area

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — September's full moon rises on Friday, Sept. 9 in the southeastern sky at 7:29 p.m. The skies are expected to be clear, which should make for a great view!. The moon will be full (100% illumination) at 5:59 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, but the moon will...
WJLA

Missing Landover man was safely located, police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Update: Errol Harris has been found. Prince George’s County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 74-year-old man. Errol Harris was last seen Tuesday, September 6, at 7:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Garrett A. Morgan...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WJLA

Youngkin hits back on critics' comments about former Maine Gov. Paul LePage

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Gov. Glenn Youngkin is visiting Maine on Wednesday to raise money for Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage, a former two-term governor, during a private fundraiser. Youngkin's visit to Maine comes after Virginia Democrats have criticized Youngkin's decision to campaign for LePage. "The guy...
