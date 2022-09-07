Read full article on original website
Kane Brown Announces 2023 Drunk or Dreaming Tour With Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett + LoCash
Kane Brown has a busy tour schedule in place for this year, and he has added more to his plate for spring 2023 with the newly announced U.S. leg of the Drunk or Dreaming Tour. The 24-date tour will kick off March 16 in Grand Rapids, Mich., after which it will run through the midwest, the southern and the western United States, wrapping up in Greenwood Village, Colo., on June 10.
WATCH: Blake Shelton Performs New Track ‘No Body’ on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Blake Shelton dropped new music this summer, and he stopped by Jimmy Fallon’s show to perform it. He actually stopped by several times. He and his wife Gwen Stefani were both on the show to promote the upcoming season of The Voice. Then he returned to perform “No Body.” Check out the full performance below.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Plans on Attending ‘Every Single’ One of Her Vegas Residency Shows
At the ACM Honors, Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin revealed he plans on attending 'every single night' of her upcoming Las Vegas residency.
LOOK: Carrie Underwood Rocks Opry Stage in Series of New Pics
Carrie Underwood is having a massive year. She became friends with Guns N’ Roses and she picked up nominations at the Dove Awards. She’s proving that she can do it all. And in the middle of it all, she hopped on stage at a suburban Nashville restaurant with a cover band and ripped through a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers classic. This weekend, she came home.
Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar
At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
Luke Combs Announces 2023 World Tour With Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson + More
Luke Combs' 2023 tour will begin in Texas, end in London and include stops in Australia, Norway, Belgium, Ireland and more before he rests. The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee's World Tour also includes a considerable North American itinerary. "The Kind of Love We Make" singer shared dates with...
Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds’ Final Tour
Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall. Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.
Darius Campbell Danesh death: What is chloroethane?
Former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh died from “inhalation of chloroethane,” a medical examiner’s office has confirmed.The singer and actor died in his apartment in the US state of Minnesota on 11 August, at the age of 41.Autopsy documents released by the southern Minnesota regional medical examiner’s office listed “toxic effect of chloroethane” as well as “suffocation” as causes of death. The death has been ruled as an accident, and local police said they found “no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances”.Danesh was most widely known for his appearance on Pop Idol, finishing in third place in the...
Turnpike Troubadours Frontman Evan Felker & His Wife Welcome Another Baby
Evan Felker of the Turnpike Troubadours is a dad again. His wife Staci shared the new via Instagram on Wednesday. Check out her post below. “Happy due date to our son! If he hadn’t turned breach, I’d probably still be waiting on him! A theme for him… teaching me I can’t plan everything. After a successful external cephalic version, he came into the world fast and furious but at least my way (sans surgery)! I’m forever grateful to the best doctor (Dr. Crysten Cheatwood for my OKC ladies) for getting my giant 9 pound baby turned and in my arms safely. He was 9 pounds 3 oz 21.5 inches long,” Staci Felker shared via Instagram.
How Miranda Lambert and Her Husband ‘Reset’ Before Her Las Vegas Residency
Before starting her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin had a 'reset' vacation over the summer.
