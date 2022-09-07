Evan Felker of the Turnpike Troubadours is a dad again. His wife Staci shared the new via Instagram on Wednesday. Check out her post below. “Happy due date to our son! If he hadn’t turned breach, I’d probably still be waiting on him! A theme for him… teaching me I can’t plan everything. After a successful external cephalic version, he came into the world fast and furious but at least my way (sans surgery)! I’m forever grateful to the best doctor (Dr. Crysten Cheatwood for my OKC ladies) for getting my giant 9 pound baby turned and in my arms safely. He was 9 pounds 3 oz 21.5 inches long,” Staci Felker shared via Instagram.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO