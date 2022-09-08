ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armonk, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Man who burglarized New Rochelle home sentenced to prison

WHITE PLAINS – A Queens man has been sentenced in Westchester County Court to eight years in state prison for a 2021 New Rochelle home burglary, District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced. Kevin Rojo-Rojo’s sentence will run concurrent to a nine-year prison sentence in received in June in Nassau County...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Former Armonk Attorney Sentenced to 1-3 Years for Stealing $3.7 M from Clients

On Sept. 7, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 51-year-old Briarcliff Manor resident Laurieanne DeLitta was sentenced on September 6, 2022, to a term of one to three years in state prison for stealing more than $3.7 million from eight clients she represented as a real estate lawyer between 2017 and 2021. The Court also ordered DeLitta to pay full restitution to her victims.
ARMONK, NY
Daily Voice

Ex-Attorney From Briarcliff Manor Sentenced For Stealing More Than $3.7M From Clients

A former attorney in New York has been sentenced for stealing millions from clients. Northern Westchester resident Laurieanne DeLitta, age 51, of Briarcliff Manor, was sentenced to a term of one to three years in state prison for stealing more than $3.7 million from eight clients she represented as a real estate lawyer between 2017 and 2021, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7.
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY
Daily Voice

Loaded Glock, Drugs Seized, Ex-Con Nabbed By Saddle River PD In Route 17 Stop

Saddle River police found a loaded gun and a host of drugs for sale after an officer stopped an ex-con from New York State for tailgating on Route 17. Ryan Larkin, 35, of Tuxedo Park, NY, told Officer Ryan Holdsworth that he needed the .40-caliber Glock 35 -- with a high-capacity magazine -- “for the purpose of protecting himself and his girlfriend from others,” Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said following the noontime arrest on Friday, Sept. 9.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Bay Shore Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Shooting Into Home Occupied By Children

A 43-year-old Long Island man was sentenced for kidnapping and for shooting into homes, narrowly missing a toddler in one incident. Robert Oliver was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty to charges including second-degree kidnapping and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
BAY SHORE, NY
Daily News

Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself

An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before fatally shooting himself, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Pete Richardson, said police. But they were unsure if that is what sparked the murder-suicide at the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her ...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: Somers man arrested for fentanyl and crack cocaine possession

A Somers man has been arrested for possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville says that on Sept. 2, members of the Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) pulled a car over after witnessing a traffic violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. Upon further investigation, the driver of the car, William E. Felling III, 40, was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
SOMERS, NY
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Woman Admits Embezzling $3.7M From Her Employer

Federal authorities say a woman from North Jersey has admitted her role in a scheme to embezzle over $3.7 million from her employer while she was the company’s chief financial officer and director of operations. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 50-year-old Amy Aldi of Wayne has pleaded guilty to...
WAYNE, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Bail reform results in 40% increase in warrants for Town of Newburgh Police

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The criminal justice system is experiencing problems as a result of New York State’s bail reform laws that went into effect on January 1, 2020. The issuance of appearance tickets for crimes that were formerly eligible for bail has increased dramatically and the number of accused offenders that do not return to court has also risen.
NEWBURGH, NY

