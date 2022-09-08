Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man who burglarized New Rochelle home sentenced to prison
WHITE PLAINS – A Queens man has been sentenced in Westchester County Court to eight years in state prison for a 2021 New Rochelle home burglary, District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced. Kevin Rojo-Rojo’s sentence will run concurrent to a nine-year prison sentence in received in June in Nassau County...
yonkerstimes.com
Former Armonk Attorney Sentenced to 1-3 Years for Stealing $3.7 M from Clients
On Sept. 7, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 51-year-old Briarcliff Manor resident Laurieanne DeLitta was sentenced on September 6, 2022, to a term of one to three years in state prison for stealing more than $3.7 million from eight clients she represented as a real estate lawyer between 2017 and 2021. The Court also ordered DeLitta to pay full restitution to her victims.
Ex-Attorney From Briarcliff Manor Sentenced For Stealing More Than $3.7M From Clients
A former attorney in New York has been sentenced for stealing millions from clients. Northern Westchester resident Laurieanne DeLitta, age 51, of Briarcliff Manor, was sentenced to a term of one to three years in state prison for stealing more than $3.7 million from eight clients she represented as a real estate lawyer between 2017 and 2021, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7.
Loaded Glock, Drugs Seized, Ex-Con Nabbed By Saddle River PD In Route 17 Stop
Saddle River police found a loaded gun and a host of drugs for sale after an officer stopped an ex-con from New York State for tailgating on Route 17. Ryan Larkin, 35, of Tuxedo Park, NY, told Officer Ryan Holdsworth that he needed the .40-caliber Glock 35 -- with a high-capacity magazine -- “for the purpose of protecting himself and his girlfriend from others,” Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said following the noontime arrest on Friday, Sept. 9.
Police Investigating Smash-Grab Incident At Yonkers Jewelry Store
Police in Westchester County are searching for a group of smash-and-grab thieves who allegedly targeted a jewelry store. The incident took in Yonkers on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at a jewelry store on Central Avenue. According to Yonkers Police, the group may be connected to a similar incident in a jurisdiction...
Bergen County Fugitive Nabbed In Upstate NY For Second Time This Year
An ex-con was brought to New Jersey this week after police in upstate New York nabbed him on a warrant out of Bergen County for the second time in less than a year, records show. Officers responding to a suspicious-persons complaint in the Ulster County town of Saugerties in late...
Bay Shore Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Shooting Into Home Occupied By Children
A 43-year-old Long Island man was sentenced for kidnapping and for shooting into homes, narrowly missing a toddler in one incident. Robert Oliver was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty to charges including second-degree kidnapping and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Former CFO of N.J. company admits embezzling more than $3.7 million
The 50-year-old former chief financial officer of a Bergen County company is headed to federal prison after admitting Tuesday she embezzled more than $3.7 million. Amy Aldi, 50, of Wayne pleaded guilty to wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said. Aldi is scheduled to be sentenced...
2 sentenced in Brooklyn money laundering scam tied to $5M car sale scam
Two people were sentenced for conspiring to conduct bank fraud linked to a Brooklyn-based money-laundering scheme centered on an online car scam that dupped dozens of unsuspecting buyers of at least $5.3 million, prosecutors said Wednesday.
New York man sentenced for raping housekeeper at Bally’s Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ
A New York man who was convicted in April of raping a housekeeper at Bally's Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City in 2018, has now received his prison sentence. The news of the sentencing was announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. The ACPO said that 36-year-old Jamel Carlton of...
Manhattan thief flees after clerk hands back 'give me the money' note
A Manhattan check-cashing clerk refused to hand over cash to a would-be thief, forcing him to flee empty-handed. The NYPD released an image of the suspect Friday following last Tuesday morning’s robbery attempt in Hell’s Kitchen.
Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself
An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before fatally shooting himself, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Pete Richardson, said police. But they were unsure if that is what sparked the murder-suicide at the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her ...
32-Year-Old From Beacon Accused Of Assaulting Trooper After I-84 Crash
A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after he allegedly attacked a New York State trooper and fought with others following his arrest for DWI. The incident took place in Orange County around 11 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at 11 p.m. at the Wallkill Rest Area off I-84 in Wallkill.
Teen Duo Nabbed In Mount Pleasant With Gun Following Chase, Police Say
Two teens were nabbed for allegedly having a weapon following a chase in Northern Westchester. The incident took place on Wednesday, Sept. 7 on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant. According to the Westchester County Police, officers attempted to stop the teens after receiving notice from the state...
News 12
Police: Somers man arrested for fentanyl and crack cocaine possession
A Somers man has been arrested for possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville says that on Sept. 2, members of the Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) pulled a car over after witnessing a traffic violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. Upon further investigation, the driver of the car, William E. Felling III, 40, was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
Corrections Officer Admits To Impersonating Police, Pulling Women Over In Suffolk County
A former New York State corrections officer has admitted to impersonating a police officer after investigators found he used flashing lights in his personal vehicle to pull unaccompanied women over on Long Island. David Olivari, age 38, of Coram, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal impersonation, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond...
NJ Woman Admits Embezzling $3.7M From Her Employer
Federal authorities say a woman from North Jersey has admitted her role in a scheme to embezzle over $3.7 million from her employer while she was the company’s chief financial officer and director of operations. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 50-year-old Amy Aldi of Wayne has pleaded guilty to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Bail reform results in 40% increase in warrants for Town of Newburgh Police
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The criminal justice system is experiencing problems as a result of New York State’s bail reform laws that went into effect on January 1, 2020. The issuance of appearance tickets for crimes that were formerly eligible for bail has increased dramatically and the number of accused offenders that do not return to court has also risen.
PD: Suicidal New York Man Killed Woman In Hudson Valley
A man who was pulled from jumping off a local bridge is accused of murdering a Hudson Valley woman. On September 1, 2022, around 7:40 a.m., the Ulster Police Department, along with the New York State Police responded to a 911 call for a suicidal man on the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man with prior gun conviction sentenced to max for another possession
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man with prior criminal convictions, including weapons possession, assault with a weapon and animal fighting, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Tuesday to the maximum sentence under the law for possessing a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol with 10 bullets. On March 1, Corey Owens,...
