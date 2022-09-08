Read full article on original website
wizmnews.com
Habitat for Humanity launching new sustainability program – ReNEW the Block
ReNew inspires livability – housing, community, and family by revitalizing neighborhoods and creating sustainable communities. Kayha Fox, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area, told Z93 while ReNEW the Block is a new project, they’ve been working in the community doing neighborhood revitalization projects for years.
wizmnews.com
Conversion therapy ban upheld by La Crosse council
The fight over conversion therapy in La Crosse may be done, as far as the city council is concerned. Others in the community, however, say the debate will go on. For the second time this year, the La Crosse city council passed an ordinance to outlaw therapy aimed at changing someone’s sexual identity.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse Council passes “climate emergency” resolution, despite concerns about language
Will passing a resolution on climate change bring any real change in the city of La Crosse? That question was brought up Thursday night, when the city council approved a statement declaring a “climate emergency” and calling for a reduction in habits that might hurt the environment. Council...
Renovated La Crosse landmark will be unveiled on Sunday
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse landmark is about to make its debut. The iconic Cathedral–also known as the St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral–will be unveiled on Sunday. The renovation was officially completed in June, costing just over $6 million. All funds for the project came from donations. Church officials say the La Crosse community was an important part...
wizmnews.com
Democratic Party chair Garcia on La Crosse’s conversion therapy ban, local on Oath Keeper list
La Crosse County Democratic Party chair William Garcia in the WIZM studio. We spent quite a bit of time on La Crosse Talk PM talking about conversion therapy, as the La Crosse city council banned it this week. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the...
Holmen village board member appears on list of elected officials with alleged ties to extremist group
According to the Anti-Defamation League, Holmen Village Board member Rodney Stanek appears on a database of individuals believed to have signed up or paid membership dues for the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group accused of playing a role in the January 6 Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
cityofwinona.com
Winona Police Department Congratulates New Sergeants & Officers
On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 Officers Doug Inglett, Anthony Wurst and Wade Anderson were ceremoniously recognized for their promotions during a pining ceremony at the Law Enforcement Center. Doug Inglett has served on the department since 2014 and was promoted on June 25th. Anthony Wurst has served the department since 2012 and was promoted on July 23rd . Wade Anderson has served on the department since 2014 and was promoted September 3rd.
Can Wisconsin Drivers Park Correctly Or Are These People Just Plain Bad?
Let's be honest, bad parking jobs happen everywhere. However, what is in Wisconsin's water that makes some of these drivers fail miserably at parking their vehicles? Are they in a rush? Do you think their car is more important than others? Are they visually impaired?. Just so nobody in Wisconsin...
winonapost.com
Why MnDOT is closing off left turns in Hwy. 43 work zone
Starting September 8, Winonans will be driving in circles in order to get to their destinations on Mankato Avenue, just not in the way they might expect. As construction on the east side of Mankato Avenue spins up, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and construction crews will restrict left turns off of Mankato Avenue in the construction zone through October.
wiproud.com
Monroe County: Down a Country Road
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Today, a small business near the village of Cashton doesn’t really look like a business at all. In fact, it resembles a small town. Kathy Kuderer lives a few miles outside the village of Cashton, where she’s created her own personal village. Down a Country Road is a collection of gift shops situated on the Kuderer farm, which are managed by Kathy and her husband.
Betty beats cancer: La Crosse survivor gives back to local hospital
Every year, over 43,000 women nationwide die from breast cancer, but according to the American Cancer Society, when breast cancer is detected early, the five-year survival rate is 99%. One La Crosse cancer survivor has dedicated her life to making sure everyone gets tested for breast cancer.
wiproud.com
UW-La Crosse ranks as the fourth best small college town in the country
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Preply, an online learning platform, ranked UW-La Crosse as the fourth best small college town in the nation, out of 199 college towns included in the report. Yes, La Crosse. To rank each college town, Preply compared them across three categories: affordability, social environment,...
Village of Trempealeau, ORA Trails break ground on new bike park
VILLAGE OF TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WKBT) — Officials broke ground on a new bike park in Trempealeau Wednesday. Along with ORA trails, village officials celebrated the project’s kick off that begins with soil deliveries and excavation this weekend. The new bike park will be built at the greenspace located next to the Trempealeau Municipal Pool.
One dead after crashing head-on with semi in Richland Co.
RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. — One person is dead after crashing head-on with a semi-truck early Friday morning outside of Richland Center, according to authorities. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to U.S. Highway 14 east of State Highway 58 just before 6 a.m. Friday for the crash, which closed both lanes of Highway 14. Authorities say...
WEAU-TV 13
Crawford Co. officials identify suspect in power tool, construction equipment thefts
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities in Crawford County have identified a man suspected of stealing multiple items worth thousands of dollars and also trafficking methamphetamine over the course of the past several months. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office stated that the suspect, 27-year-old Jake Groom, faces up to 20 felony...
WEAU-TV 13
Coon Valley man facing contractor theft charges
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Coon Valley man is accused of contractor theft. Court records show 33-year-old William Ross of Coon Valley is facing a charge of theft by contractor >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim, and a charge of theft -movable property >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim.
wizmnews.com
Onalaska Police rerouting traffic for Chick-Fil-A grand opening
Chick-Fil-A has its grand opening in Onalaska at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. As WIZM reported last week, traffic on South Kinney Coulee Road will be rerouted through Saturday — the restaurant is closed Sundays. “During these first few days of business, the driveway leading to and from Chick-Fil-A will be...
Man killed in Vernon County motorcycle crash
The driver, 35-year-old Kevin Flemming and his passenger, 31-year-old Amber Blake, both from Des Moines, were thrown from the motorcycle. Neither were wearing helmets, authorities said.
UPMATTERS
$30k worth of items stolen across Wisconsin found at a property, suspect on the run
STEUBEN, Wis. (WFRV) – One man from Wisconsin is facing 20 felony charges after $30,000 worth of stolen goods from across the state was found at a property where he has known to reside. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office released information about a months-long investigation involving the trafficking of...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse man and his mother face drug trafficking charges
Three members of a La Crosse household are facing charges of drug trafficking and related crimes, after they were jailed on Wednesday. Paul Thomas, Jr., is being held on a cash bond of $150,000. Also arrested in the case were Thomas’s mother, Suprenia Holcomb and a second woman, Alia Valentine.
