La Crosse, WI

wizmnews.com

Habitat for Humanity launching new sustainability program – ReNEW the Block

ReNew inspires livability – housing, community, and family by revitalizing neighborhoods and creating sustainable communities. Kayha Fox, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area, told Z93 while ReNEW the Block is a new project, they’ve been working in the community doing neighborhood revitalization projects for years.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Conversion therapy ban upheld by La Crosse council

The fight over conversion therapy in La Crosse may be done, as far as the city council is concerned. Others in the community, however, say the debate will go on. For the second time this year, the La Crosse city council passed an ordinance to outlaw therapy aimed at changing someone’s sexual identity.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Renovated La Crosse landmark will be unveiled on Sunday

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse landmark is about to make its debut. The iconic Cathedral–also known as the St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral–will be unveiled on Sunday. The renovation was officially completed in June, costing just over $6 million. All funds for the project came from donations. Church officials say the La Crosse community was an important part...
LA CROSSE, WI
cityofwinona.com

Winona Police Department Congratulates New Sergeants & Officers

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 Officers Doug Inglett, Anthony Wurst and Wade Anderson were ceremoniously recognized for their promotions during a pining ceremony at the Law Enforcement Center. Doug Inglett has served on the department since 2014 and was promoted on June 25th. Anthony Wurst has served the department since 2012 and was promoted on July 23rd . Wade Anderson has served on the department since 2014 and was promoted September 3rd.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

Why MnDOT is closing off left turns in Hwy. 43 work zone

Starting September 8, Winonans will be driving in circles in order to get to their destinations on Mankato Avenue, just not in the way they might expect. As construction on the east side of Mankato Avenue spins up, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and construction crews will restrict left turns off of Mankato Avenue in the construction zone through October.
WINONA, MN
wiproud.com

Monroe County: Down a Country Road

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Today, a small business near the village of Cashton doesn’t really look like a business at all. In fact, it resembles a small town. Kathy Kuderer lives a few miles outside the village of Cashton, where she’s created her own personal village. Down a Country Road is a collection of gift shops situated on the Kuderer farm, which are managed by Kathy and her husband.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

UW-La Crosse ranks as the fourth best small college town in the country

LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Preply, an online learning platform, ranked UW-La Crosse as the fourth best small college town in the nation, out of 199 college towns included in the report. Yes, La Crosse. To rank each college town, Preply compared them across three categories: affordability, social environment,...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Coon Valley man facing contractor theft charges

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Coon Valley man is accused of contractor theft. Court records show 33-year-old William Ross of Coon Valley is facing a charge of theft by contractor >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim, and a charge of theft -movable property >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim.
COON VALLEY, WI
wizmnews.com

Onalaska Police rerouting traffic for Chick-Fil-A grand opening

Chick-Fil-A has its grand opening in Onalaska at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. As WIZM reported last week, traffic on South Kinney Coulee Road will be rerouted through Saturday — the restaurant is closed Sundays. “During these first few days of business, the driveway leading to and from Chick-Fil-A will be...
ONALASKA, WI
UPMATTERS

$30k worth of items stolen across Wisconsin found at a property, suspect on the run

STEUBEN, Wis. (WFRV) – One man from Wisconsin is facing 20 felony charges after $30,000 worth of stolen goods from across the state was found at a property where he has known to reside. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office released information about a months-long investigation involving the trafficking of...
wizmnews.com

La Crosse man and his mother face drug trafficking charges

Three members of a La Crosse household are facing charges of drug trafficking and related crimes, after they were jailed on Wednesday. Paul Thomas, Jr., is being held on a cash bond of $150,000. Also arrested in the case were Thomas’s mother, Suprenia Holcomb and a second woman, Alia Valentine.

