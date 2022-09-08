Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Mike Lindell takes aim at Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams in 6 minute video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — My Pillow founder Mike Lindell took aim at Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams in a six-minute video posted to YouTube by Jessica Neal, who lost her bid for a state Senate seat, about cast vote records and Dominion voting machines. The video consists of...
'Yes' or 'No': Leaders encourage Kentuckians to vote on constitutional amendment that would eliminate abortion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This November, Kentuckians will have more to vote on than just their chosen political candidates. A constitutional amendment will also be on the ballot, asking voters to decide if text should be added to the state constitution that would eliminate abortion. Friday, one lawmaker and pro-choice...
westkentuckystar.com
Beshear appoints Paducah doctor to licensing board
Governor Andy Beshear appointed a Paducah doctor to the Kentucky Licensing Board for Specialists in Hearing Instruments. Dr. Anthony Milliano Sr owns Audiology & Hearing Center in Paducah. He is a doctor of audiology. Milliano will be joined on the board by Stephen Clark of Bowling Green, Teresa Somody from...
WUKY
FEMA claim approvals in eastern Kentucky increase following criticism out of Frankfort and Washington
In the aftermath of the deadly floods in eastern Kentucky, Beshear and others have been vocal about their concerns when it comes to denied FEMA claims for individual assistance. "We're now up to 52% of all applications that have been made having been approved for at least some level of...
Attorney appointed to replace Indiana judge who resigned
Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a southern Indiana attorney to replace a judge who resigned in July, two months after she was charged with domestic battery.
Ex-Ohio governor candidate Joe Blystone threatened with prosecution over alleged campaign-finance violations
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office says it will seek to refer Joe Blystone, who ran for Ohio governor earlier this year, to prosecutors for campaign-finance violations if he doesn’t accept a deal that includes turning over all his remaining campaign money to state officials. While...
WLKY.com
Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check...
Daily Beast
MAGA Pastor Settles After Being Accused of Scamming Millionaire
Days after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, a Kentucky pastor declared a “curse” on “those that have stolen” the 2020 election from former President Trump. “I curse you with weakness in your body, I curse you with poverty, I curse you with the worst year you’ve ever had, in the name of the Lord,” said Bob Rodgers of Evangel World Prayer Center in a sermon that went viral.
Kentucky among 5 states with worsening unemployment claims
Overall, Kentucky ranks 49th among the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia in decreasing unemployment claims.
New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch
It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
Four cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced in a letter on Wednesday four people have been referred to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential […]
wkyufm.org
The TBI won’t be backing off cannabis even as some Tennessee prosecutors ignore state law
Tennessee’s main crime lab is still very much treating marijuana like a dangerous drug. And state law enforcement has no plans to back off even as some prosecutors look the other way. Nashville’s district attorney stopped pursuing people with less than half of an ounce of marijuana two years...
spectrumnews1.com
How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
Application period for Kentucky deer, waterfowl and pheasant quota hunts open through September 30
The window to apply online for Kentucky’s annual drawings for deer, waterfowl and pheasant quota hunts on public lands is open through the end of September. “Quota” refers to a set number of hunting slots or permits available for a particular hunt. These hunts are ideal for those just starting out, or others without a place to hunt.
Travel trailers begin arriving to house eastern Kentucky flood victims
Temporary housing is arriving in eastern Kentucky and more is on the way.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. reported to have the highest electric bills
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Kentuckians in the eastern part of the state pay the most for their electricity bills, according to a new energy affordability tool on the Energy and Environment Cabinet website. More than a dozen Eastern Kentucky counties topped the list for the most expensive monthly electric bills,...
WTVQ
Two Kentucky animals in America’s Favorite Pet contest
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Kentucky animals are in the running for America’s Favorite Pet contest. Kewpie the opossum was rescued in Lexington and then nursed back to health by Tonya Poindexter who runs the nonprofit Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center in London. Poindexter and Kewpie joined ABC 36...
WHAS 11
Wendy's Ecoli outbreak spreads to Indiana and Kentucky
According to the CDC there are now 11 cases in Indiana and one in Kentucky. This is out of at least 97 illnesses and 43 hospitalizations tied to the outbreak.
2 Kentucky cities named America’s most depressed, data shows
Where are Americans most depressed?
One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country is Right Here in Kentucky
A few years ago, we loaded up a United Coach and rolled out of town on our first-ever Hell on Wheels Tour. We took 56 listeners to the Louisville area to visit three haunted houses in one night. We visited the Louisville's famed Haunted Hotel, Brandenburg's Nightmare Forest and an absolutely epic and theatrical haunt called The Devil's Attic.
