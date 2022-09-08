ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

westkentuckystar.com

Beshear appoints Paducah doctor to licensing board

Governor Andy Beshear appointed a Paducah doctor to the Kentucky Licensing Board for Specialists in Hearing Instruments. Dr. Anthony Milliano Sr owns Audiology & Hearing Center in Paducah. He is a doctor of audiology. Milliano will be joined on the board by Stephen Clark of Bowling Green, Teresa Somody from...
PADUCAH, KY
WLKY.com

Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check...
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Beast

MAGA Pastor Settles After Being Accused of Scamming Millionaire

Days after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, a Kentucky pastor declared a “curse” on “those that have stolen” the 2020 election from former President Trump. “I curse you with weakness in your body, I curse you with poverty, I curse you with the worst year you’ve ever had, in the name of the Lord,” said Bob Rodgers of Evangel World Prayer Center in a sermon that went viral.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch

It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
NBC4 Columbus

Four cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced in a letter on Wednesday four people have been referred to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential […]
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Application period for Kentucky deer, waterfowl and pheasant quota hunts open through September 30

The window to apply online for Kentucky’s annual drawings for deer, waterfowl and pheasant quota hunts on public lands is open through the end of September. “Quota” refers to a set number of hunting slots or permits available for a particular hunt. These hunts are ideal for those just starting out, or others without a place to hunt.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. reported to have the highest electric bills

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Kentuckians in the eastern part of the state pay the most for their electricity bills, according to a new energy affordability tool on the Energy and Environment Cabinet website. More than a dozen Eastern Kentucky counties topped the list for the most expensive monthly electric bills,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Two Kentucky animals in America’s Favorite Pet contest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Kentucky animals are in the running for America’s Favorite Pet contest. Kewpie the opossum was rescued in Lexington and then nursed back to health by Tonya Poindexter who runs the nonprofit Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center in London. Poindexter and Kewpie joined ABC 36...
LEXINGTON, KY

