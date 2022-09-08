ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

1450wlaf.com

WLAF features 1978 Saturday & Sunday nights with Casey Kasem

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The fun of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 The 70s trips back to September 9, 1978, Saturday night at 7pm and Sunday night at 8pm over WLAF radio. The fun three hours of memories are brought to you by Maynard’s Auto Parts and State Representative Dennis Powers.
1450wlaf.com

Fresh corn sale continues today at Food City in La Follette

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “Corn is on sale, and we do have quite a good supply,” said John Ballard, Food City Produce Manager. Ballard, the Produce Manager of the Year in 2012, ordered thousands of ears of corn just for this weekend’s big event. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 09/10/2022-6AM)
Field & Stream

Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch

An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It’s just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.
1450wlaf.com

No detour plan decided upon yet ahead of TSR culvert repair project

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On Thursday morning officials from various government agencies met at La Follette City Hall to develop a plan for traffic detour during the replacement of a collapsing box culvert under the road where SR 9 and Towe String Rd (at the four lane at Citizens Bank) intersect. The project is scheduled to begin next week.
1450wlaf.com

James Daniel Carroll, age 45, of LaFollette

James Daniel Carroll, age 45, of LaFollette passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He attended The Harbor Church. Preceded in death by parents: Tom Daniel Carroll and Reba Phillips Carroll. Survivors. Finance`: Jama Slone. Sons: Brandon Bohrer, Brant Carroll. Brother: Danny Carroll. Sisters: Cheryl Carroll, Loretta Heck. No services...
weatherboy.com

25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today

The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
1450wlaf.com

David H. Chapman age 81 of LaFollette

Mr. David H. Chapman age 81 of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. He attended Fundamental Missionary Baptist Church and was retired from Wal-Mart Grocery Department. David was an active member of the Campbell County Cancer Association and was instrumental in beginning their annual telethon that has raised much needed funds for Campbell County area cancer patients. He also prepared Thanksgiving meals for the March of Dimes. Preceded in death by Wife, Betty Mae Heatherly Chapman, Parents, John Harley and Sue Goins Chapman, and Brothers, Marvin and Roy Chapman.
WJHL

How did fishing change in Tennessee in 2022?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is a favorite Tennessee activity, but rules and regulations can change each year for anglers. In 2022, new rules went into effect across the state and in different regions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s (TWRA) website provides a link to the state’s most recent fishing guide. The guide includes […]
wvlt.tv

‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
1450wlaf.com

Three vehicle wreck leaves a car and pick up in a pickle

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It’s one of those wrecks that only a photo can do it any sort of justice. Just before 2pm, a car and a truck wrecked and another vehicle suffered collateral damage. There were no injuries reported in the call that came in to Central...
tnvacation.com

Dog-Friendly Hikes in Tennessee

Check out these perfect pet-friendly parks which make some of the best places to walk, exercise, and have fun with your pup in Tennessee. Check out these perfect pet-friendly parks which make some of the best places to walk, exercise, and have fun with your pup in Tennessee. Please be mindful of respective park rules, such as leash requirements, waste pickup and more.
wvlt.tv

Kidnapping scam calls reported in East Tennessee, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claimed kidnapping scam calls have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Crossville Police Department. The scam caller claims to have kidnapped someone and often asks for money, according to Crime Stoppers. Even if told not to, officials said to always contact law enforcement if called by the scammer.
CROSSVILLE, TN

