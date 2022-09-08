Read full article on original website
WLAF features 1978 Saturday & Sunday nights with Casey Kasem
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The fun of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 The 70s trips back to September 9, 1978, Saturday night at 7pm and Sunday night at 8pm over WLAF radio. The fun three hours of memories are brought to you by Maynard’s Auto Parts and State Representative Dennis Powers.
East Tennessee pilot taking to the skies in Smoky Mountain Air Show
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One East Tennessee Pilot will be a part of one of the main acts at the Smoky Mountain Air Show. There are just a few more days until the Smoky Mountain Air Show is open to the public. Those who are on the air base have been set up and […]
Fresh corn sale continues today at Food City in La Follette
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “Corn is on sale, and we do have quite a good supply,” said John Ballard, Food City Produce Manager. Ballard, the Produce Manager of the Year in 2012, ordered thousands of ears of corn just for this weekend’s big event. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 09/10/2022-6AM)
Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch
An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It’s just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.
No detour plan decided upon yet ahead of TSR culvert repair project
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On Thursday morning officials from various government agencies met at La Follette City Hall to develop a plan for traffic detour during the replacement of a collapsing box culvert under the road where SR 9 and Towe String Rd (at the four lane at Citizens Bank) intersect. The project is scheduled to begin next week.
What East Tennessee needs to know about the COVID booster
The new COVID vaccine booster has been approved by the FDA, and the changes that come with the new booster could help protect East Tennessee from the virus.
Search for Steve Keel: Families of men searching for missing Tennessee hunter in Alaska say they’re proud, anxious
The four men reported back home that the weather in Alaska has been relatively warm, and that will help them in this search for Steve Keel in the tough terrain.
James Daniel Carroll, age 45, of LaFollette
James Daniel Carroll, age 45, of LaFollette passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He attended The Harbor Church. Preceded in death by parents: Tom Daniel Carroll and Reba Phillips Carroll. Survivors. Finance`: Jama Slone. Sons: Brandon Bohrer, Brant Carroll. Brother: Danny Carroll. Sisters: Cheryl Carroll, Loretta Heck. No services...
This Is The Best Fall Festival In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best seasonal festivals around the country, including this annual event in Tennessee.
25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today
The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
David H. Chapman age 81 of LaFollette
Mr. David H. Chapman age 81 of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. He attended Fundamental Missionary Baptist Church and was retired from Wal-Mart Grocery Department. David was an active member of the Campbell County Cancer Association and was instrumental in beginning their annual telethon that has raised much needed funds for Campbell County area cancer patients. He also prepared Thanksgiving meals for the March of Dimes. Preceded in death by Wife, Betty Mae Heatherly Chapman, Parents, John Harley and Sue Goins Chapman, and Brothers, Marvin and Roy Chapman.
How did fishing change in Tennessee in 2022?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is a favorite Tennessee activity, but rules and regulations can change each year for anglers. In 2022, new rules went into effect across the state and in different regions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s (TWRA) website provides a link to the state’s most recent fishing guide. The guide includes […]
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
Three vehicle wreck leaves a car and pick up in a pickle
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It’s one of those wrecks that only a photo can do it any sort of justice. Just before 2pm, a car and a truck wrecked and another vehicle suffered collateral damage. There were no injuries reported in the call that came in to Central...
Tennessee pilot found dead in Mammoth Cave after helicopter crash
Law enforcement from Mammoth Cave National Park received word of a helicopter crash on Monday that proved to be fatal.
Dog-Friendly Hikes in Tennessee
Check out these perfect pet-friendly parks which make some of the best places to walk, exercise, and have fun with your pup in Tennessee. Check out these perfect pet-friendly parks which make some of the best places to walk, exercise, and have fun with your pup in Tennessee. Please be mindful of respective park rules, such as leash requirements, waste pickup and more.
Kidnapping scam calls reported in East Tennessee, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claimed kidnapping scam calls have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Crossville Police Department. The scam caller claims to have kidnapped someone and often asks for money, according to Crime Stoppers. Even if told not to, officials said to always contact law enforcement if called by the scammer.
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
Jill Biden, U.S. Secretary of Education to visit Tennessee on their Road to Success Bus Tour
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will hold an event in Knoxville on Monday, Sept. 12 as part of their Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The tour will showcase how school...
‘Pray for us’: Tennessee Leaders express shock, hurt after Memphis mass shooting
Tennessee local and state officials are reacting after a mass shooting in Memphis left four people dead and three others injured.
