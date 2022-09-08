Read full article on original website
Mary R. Miller, age 64, of Jamestown
Mary R. Miller, 64, of Jamestown, passed away Wednesday, September 7th, at Russell County Hospital. Mary was born in Williamson, WV on January 3, 1958, a daughter of the late Chester Elkins. She served in the U.S. Army, she was a social worker for many years. Mary is survived by.
Dollar General negotiations continue with judicial center board
GLASGOW — Negotiations continue between the Dollar General Corporation and a local judicial center project development board to secure a portion of property along West Main Street. Members of the PDB met last week and voted to authorize negotiations on an option agreement for purchase of the property at...
Mayme June Helm, age 88, of Jamestown
Mayme June Helm, of Jamestown, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. She was 88 years of age. Mayme was born in Russell County on June 22, 1934, daughter of the late Porter Elmer and Nell Shearer Wooldridge. She was a life-long member of Fairview Separate Baptist Church. Mayme married Elwood Helm on April 26, 1952. There were three children born to their union.
Average local gas prices below $3.30
The average price of gas in Russell County is now below $3.30. The average price of a gallon of gas in Russell County was listed at $3.27, according to AAA. Some stations in the county were selling as low as $3.13 on Thursday. In the area, Adair County has the...
Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
Paving Projects Scheduled Next Week in Pulaski County
SOMERSET, Ky. (Sept. 7, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office advises motorists that several paving projects are scheduled to take place next week on various routes in Pulaski County. Motorists should expect day and nighttime work. KY 1577-Oakhill Road. Paving along Oakhill Road (KY 1577)...
Train, dump truck crash closes State Quarry Road in Park City
PARK CITY — A commercial vehicle and train have crashed in Barren County. Marcus Thurman, deputy director of Barren County Emergency Management, said the crash happened near Park City Stone, which is along State Quarry Road. A railroad crossing is not maintained at the location. The driver of the...
Jamestown planning two special-called meetings this week
The Jamestown City Council has announced two special-called meetings this week. The city council will hold a special-called meeting Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. for the first reading of an annexation ordinance for Sonny’s Landing. Another special-called meeting is scheduled for Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. for a second...
School board accepts district facilities plan; move greenlights RCMS work, pending state approval
A major step in the construction of a new middle school happened on Thursday night by the Russell County School Board during a special called meeting at the Russell County Schools’ ANC. Superintendent Michael Ford spoke to WJRS NEWS following the meeting about the action taken…. The new middle...
36-year-old woman falls over 60 feet at Cumberland Falls
Located in southeastern Kentucky, Whitley County Emergency Management confirmed that the fall at Cumberland Falls is around 68 feet high and 125 feet wide with water depths reaching up to 400 feet.
Illness closes county clerk’s office; will reopen next Tuesday
The Russell County Clerk’s Office is closed today through Monday, September 12th due to sickness, according to County Clerk Patti Glover. The office is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, September 13th during regular business hours.
Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina
A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
Drive-thru Christmas light display to be set up at city park
A drive-thru Christmas light display will be set up at the Russell Springs City Park this holiday season. The Russell Springs City Council approved the purchase of the Christmas lights at Thursday night’s city council meeting, with plans to light up the park following the city’s Christmas parade in November with the light display going throughout the Christmas season.
Restaurant and Retail Inspections Report
The following is the latest retail and restaurant inspection report from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. These inspections took place in August. The Fruit Market-Food 96%, freezer in need of defrosting, ladies’ restroom commode in poor repair, light in ladies’ restroom in poor repair, floor throughout building in need of cleaning.
Missing Somerset man found safe
The Somerset Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 37-year-old man.
Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!
A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
School Board to meet this evening
The Russell County Board of Education will hold a special-called meeting this evening at 6 p.m. in Room 114 of the Russell County ANC. Prior to the meeting, a public hearing will be held to record testimony on the proposed District Facilities Plan. The hearing will be held at 5:30...
Local group sheds light on homeless issues
Faith Anderson’s job as manager of J.O.Y Ministries Crisis Management Center is to help people. If someone comes to her or her staff in a time of need, she is going to do everything she can to help them. It is the mission of the organization, what Ander- son’s heart is telling her to do, and it is the right thing to do.
State Police Seeking Assistance locating two Wanted Fugitives Following Pursuit in Madison County, Kentucky
RICHMOND, KY (September 8, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is asking for the public’s assistance with locating two wanted fugitives after a vehicle pursuit in Madison County on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The incident occurred just before 4:00 P.M. when...
Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
