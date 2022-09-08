ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, KY

lakercountry.com

Mary R. Miller, age 64, of Jamestown

Mary R. Miller, 64, of Jamestown, passed away Wednesday, September 7th, at Russell County Hospital. Mary was born in Williamson, WV on January 3, 1958, a daughter of the late Chester Elkins. She served in the U.S. Army, she was a social worker for many years. Mary is survived by.
JAMESTOWN, KY
wcluradio.com

Dollar General negotiations continue with judicial center board

GLASGOW — Negotiations continue between the Dollar General Corporation and a local judicial center project development board to secure a portion of property along West Main Street. Members of the PDB met last week and voted to authorize negotiations on an option agreement for purchase of the property at...
GLASGOW, KY
lakercountry.com

Mayme June Helm, age 88, of Jamestown

Mayme June Helm, of Jamestown, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. She was 88 years of age. Mayme was born in Russell County on June 22, 1934, daughter of the late Porter Elmer and Nell Shearer Wooldridge. She was a life-long member of Fairview Separate Baptist Church. Mayme married Elwood Helm on April 26, 1952. There were three children born to their union.
JAMESTOWN, KY
lakercountry.com

Average local gas prices below $3.30

The average price of gas in Russell County is now below $3.30. The average price of a gallon of gas in Russell County was listed at $3.27, according to AAA. Some stations in the county were selling as low as $3.13 on Thursday. In the area, Adair County has the...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
FRANKFORT, KY
somerset106.com

Paving Projects Scheduled Next Week in Pulaski County

SOMERSET, Ky. (Sept. 7, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office advises motorists that several paving projects are scheduled to take place next week on various routes in Pulaski County. Motorists should expect day and nighttime work. KY 1577-Oakhill Road. Paving along Oakhill Road (KY 1577)...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Train, dump truck crash closes State Quarry Road in Park City

PARK CITY — A commercial vehicle and train have crashed in Barren County. Marcus Thurman, deputy director of Barren County Emergency Management, said the crash happened near Park City Stone, which is along State Quarry Road. A railroad crossing is not maintained at the location. The driver of the...
PARK CITY, KY
lakercountry.com

Jamestown planning two special-called meetings this week

The Jamestown City Council has announced two special-called meetings this week. The city council will hold a special-called meeting Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. for the first reading of an annexation ordinance for Sonny’s Landing. Another special-called meeting is scheduled for Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. for a second...
JAMESTOWN, KY
k105.com

Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina

A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Drive-thru Christmas light display to be set up at city park

A drive-thru Christmas light display will be set up at the Russell Springs City Park this holiday season. The Russell Springs City Council approved the purchase of the Christmas lights at Thursday night’s city council meeting, with plans to light up the park following the city’s Christmas parade in November with the light display going throughout the Christmas season.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

Restaurant and Retail Inspections Report

The following is the latest retail and restaurant inspection report from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. These inspections took place in August. The Fruit Market-Food 96%, freezer in need of defrosting, ladies’ restroom commode in poor repair, light in ladies’ restroom in poor repair, floor throughout building in need of cleaning.
103GBF

Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!

A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

School Board to meet this evening

The Russell County Board of Education will hold a special-called meeting this evening at 6 p.m. in Room 114 of the Russell County ANC. Prior to the meeting, a public hearing will be held to record testimony on the proposed District Facilities Plan. The hearing will be held at 5:30...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
adairvoice.com

Local group sheds light on homeless issues

Faith Anderson’s job as manager of J.O.Y Ministries Crisis Management Center is to help people. If someone comes to her or her staff in a time of need, she is going to do everything she can to help them. It is the mission of the organization, what Ander- son’s heart is telling her to do, and it is the right thing to do.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
FRANKFORT, KY

