WATCH: Heroic NY State Trooper Saves Man’s Life After Car Plunges Into Pond!
Every job that I ever had came with certain responsibilities and generally we know what we are getting into when we accept a position. When it comes to being a New York State Trooper the only thing you know for sure is that anything could happen. One day you are helping someone change a tire on the Thruway and the next you could be saving a life.
Travel + Leisure Says Capital Region Town Best Upstate NY Place To Visit
It's another recognition for one of our Captial Region gems. Trave; + Leisure magazine, which is all about helping tourists discover great places to visit, has compiled a list of their 20 Best Places To Visit In Upstate NY. Among this top 20 are some of our prime Upstate New York destinations you would expect to be on this list like Lake George, Cooperstown, Saranac Lake, and many more. As you would expect, one Capital Region tourist hotspot also made the list.
14-Year-Old Crashes Stolen Car in Troy Trying to Flee from Police
A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday evening in Troy after he allegedly carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint, and later crashed into a residential section of "The Collar City" trying to evade the police! See the video of the aftermath below... Sidewinder Photography was on-hand with a video (you can...
Oh Heck No! You Won't Believe what Rensselaer County Man Found in Slipper!
But, how did it get there? First off, I feel like we should all be thankful that it didn't happen to us - and now that we got that out of the way, let's explore what happened in Rensselaer County recently. Rensselaer County Man Discovers a Bat Hiding in His...
Town of Malta New Owner of 72 Yr Old Saratoga Lake Italian Restaurant
It's a done deal! Finally, the sale has gone through for the Town of Malta and the legendary Mangino's Ristorante. The prime piece of real estate on Saratoga Lake has been up for sale and the hope was that it wouldn't go to a private developer. The Mangino Family and the Town of Malta have agreed on a deal.
Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe Owners Announce New Venture in Clifton Park!
After a fifteen-year run, the Halfmoon Sandwich & Salad Shoppe closed its doors on August 20th. Although it appears to be the end of this establishment, the owners have announced a new venture. This Cryptic Sign and Location All Makes Sense Now!. According to Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe's Facebook page, the...
‘Climate Change’ Blamed For Fires Burning Across Hudson Valley
"Climate change" is to blame for a number of fires that are burning across the Hudson Valley. That's according to New York's top lawmaker. On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul provided an update on the coordinated effort to contain the Napanoch Point wildland fire burning in Minnewaska State Park Preserve.
Popular Saratoga Springs Pizza Spot Decides To Close Up Shop
A Henry Street staple has decided to call it a day. One thing you always hate to see is a great local business closing for any reason. They are the lifeblood and backbones of our communities, creating jobs and being our local economic engines. Those closures tend to also hurt...
Beloved Schenectady Deli Closed After 33 Yrs Being Resurrected This Fall
It wasn't an easy decision for Modesta Moson and Anna DiCocco (sisters) to close their beloved italian deli, La Gioia back in June. They wanted to focus on resting and their health. La Gioia Italian Deli was a staple in Schenectady's Goose Hill neighborhood for thirty-three years. They may have...
Holy Cow! Chick-fil-A Announces Next Capital Region Location
It’s hard to imagine any other fast-food restaurant causing so much buzz. The fanatical hope surrounding this chain’s advance into the Capital Region has led to years of rumors, hoaxes, and false alarms. When the chicken giant announced its new location in Clifton Park, fans were overjoyed. Now...
One Lucky Take 5 Grand Prize Winner Sold at Stewart’s in Mechanicville
The winning numbers for Monday's Take 5 midday drawing were 3,12,16,20, and 30, and one grand prize winner cashed in on $17,782 from a ticket sold in Saratoga County!. It was one lucky Labor Day for someone in the Capital Region on Monday afternoon after it was announced by the NY Lottery that a grand prize-winning ticket for "Take 5" was sold at the Stewart's in Mechanicville located at 2 Vosburgh Road in Mechanicville.
Popular National Smoothie Chain Opening New Clifton Park Shop
Clifton Park is about to get another destination to grab that post-workout or breakfast smoothie. If you are looking for a quick hunger fix, while keeping that meal super healthy, a great smoothie usually fills the bill. I myself have been trying to exercise and eat my way back into shape this summer and a smoothie has been my post-workout and breakfast go-to when I want something fast, filling, and nutritious.
Vacation Be Darned, as Upstate New York Firefighter Makes ‘Magical’ Save
The Walt Disney World Resort, commonly known as Disney World, is described as the Most Magical Place on Earth. What happened at the resort on Monday, August 29th could definitely be considered an act of magic, and it happened thanks for an Upstate New York firefighter. On vacation with his family, Paul Bucher wasn't expecting to bring his work down to Florida with him.
Siena College Will Be Looking For A New Leader In 2023
For the second time in less than three years, Siena College will be looking for a new college president. The Loudonville, NY college of 3500 plus undergraduate students swore in a new leader in July of 2020, in the middle of the worst of the pandemic. Now, foreseeably on the other-side of the societal shut-down, former U.S. Congressman, Chris Gibson is stepping down as president of the college after this academic year is completed.
Stone Temple Pilots in Schenectady! 10 Things To Know Before You Go!
The Summer concert season is not over yet! Saturday evening Stone Temple Pilots take over Frog Alley, 108 State Street, in Schenectady. Stone Temple Pilots only have 5 dates left to perform in 2022 and we are fortunate enough to have them rolling through the Capital Region this weekend. Reports from the road show that Stone Temple Pilots have been performing approximately 15 songs each night filled with so many of their big 'radio songs' that made them famous. Here are some of the things to know before you go to Frog Alley Saturday.
Labor Day Special: Get $5 Off Tickets For Troy On Tap
Next weekend we will celebrate the arrival of fall at Troy On Tap at River Street Field and we have an awesome ticket special for Labor Day Weekend!. As we wrap up another amazing Capital Region summer this weekend, it is time to start laying out plans for autumn fun. Like apple picking, cider donuts, and of course great craft beers, ciders, and seltzers!
Enter To Win Tix For VIP Beer Sampling At Troy On Tap
The harvest season is here, which means it is time to say cheers with your favorite fall craft brews and more. The end of summer is bittersweet. While we hate to see the end of summer vacations and the sun setting earlier, we love the crisp and comfortable fall temps and all the activities the season brings. Plus, nothing beats our favorite seasonal craft beers, ciders, seltzers, and more.
