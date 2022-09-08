ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NY

104.5 The Team

Travel + Leisure Says Capital Region Town Best Upstate NY Place To Visit

It's another recognition for one of our Captial Region gems. Trave; + Leisure magazine, which is all about helping tourists discover great places to visit, has compiled a list of their 20 Best Places To Visit In Upstate NY. Among this top 20 are some of our prime Upstate New York destinations you would expect to be on this list like Lake George, Cooperstown, Saranac Lake, and many more. As you would expect, one Capital Region tourist hotspot also made the list.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
104.5 The Team

One Lucky Take 5 Grand Prize Winner Sold at Stewart’s in Mechanicville

The winning numbers for Monday's Take 5 midday drawing were 3,12,16,20, and 30, and one grand prize winner cashed in on $17,782 from a ticket sold in Saratoga County!. It was one lucky Labor Day for someone in the Capital Region on Monday afternoon after it was announced by the NY Lottery that a grand prize-winning ticket for "Take 5" was sold at the Stewart's in Mechanicville located at 2 Vosburgh Road in Mechanicville.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
104.5 The Team

Popular National Smoothie Chain Opening New Clifton Park Shop

Clifton Park is about to get another destination to grab that post-workout or breakfast smoothie. If you are looking for a quick hunger fix, while keeping that meal super healthy, a great smoothie usually fills the bill. I myself have been trying to exercise and eat my way back into shape this summer and a smoothie has been my post-workout and breakfast go-to when I want something fast, filling, and nutritious.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
104.5 The Team

Vacation Be Darned, as Upstate New York Firefighter Makes ‘Magical’ Save

The Walt Disney World Resort, commonly known as Disney World, is described as the Most Magical Place on Earth. What happened at the resort on Monday, August 29th could definitely be considered an act of magic, and it happened thanks for an Upstate New York firefighter. On vacation with his family, Paul Bucher wasn't expecting to bring his work down to Florida with him.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
104.5 The Team

Siena College Will Be Looking For A New Leader In 2023

For the second time in less than three years, Siena College will be looking for a new college president. The Loudonville, NY college of 3500 plus undergraduate students swore in a new leader in July of 2020, in the middle of the worst of the pandemic. Now, foreseeably on the other-side of the societal shut-down, former U.S. Congressman, Chris Gibson is stepping down as president of the college after this academic year is completed.
LOUDONVILLE, NY
104.5 The Team

Stone Temple Pilots in Schenectady! 10 Things To Know Before You Go!

The Summer concert season is not over yet! Saturday evening Stone Temple Pilots take over Frog Alley, 108 State Street, in Schenectady. Stone Temple Pilots only have 5 dates left to perform in 2022 and we are fortunate enough to have them rolling through the Capital Region this weekend. Reports from the road show that Stone Temple Pilots have been performing approximately 15 songs each night filled with so many of their big 'radio songs' that made them famous. Here are some of the things to know before you go to Frog Alley Saturday.
SCHENECTADY, NY
104.5 The Team

Labor Day Special: Get $5 Off Tickets For Troy On Tap

Next weekend we will celebrate the arrival of fall at Troy On Tap at River Street Field and we have an awesome ticket special for Labor Day Weekend!. As we wrap up another amazing Capital Region summer this weekend, it is time to start laying out plans for autumn fun. Like apple picking, cider donuts, and of course great craft beers, ciders, and seltzers!
TROY, NY
104.5 The Team

Enter To Win Tix For VIP Beer Sampling At Troy On Tap

The harvest season is here, which means it is time to say cheers with your favorite fall craft brews and more. The end of summer is bittersweet. While we hate to see the end of summer vacations and the sun setting earlier, we love the crisp and comfortable fall temps and all the activities the season brings. Plus, nothing beats our favorite seasonal craft beers, ciders, seltzers, and more.
TROY, NY
