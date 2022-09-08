ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess County remembers horrific attacks of 9/11

POUGHKEEPSIE – At 8:30 Friday morning, dozens gathered in front of the Dutchess County Family Court in Poughkeepsie for a memorial service for those who perished on September 11, 2001. Family Court Judge Tracy MacKenzie opened the ceremony by describing the personal loss she suffered when a family member died during the terrorist attack in New York City.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Gun Free Signs? Are You Kidding?

And there they were, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiling the Gun Free Signs in New York City’s Time Square. The crossroads of the world. And do you think for a minute that the signs are going to stop people from bringing guns into Times Square. Or any place they are going to be posted?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie 9/11 ceremony honors the fallen 21 years later

POUGHKEEPSIE – Mayor Rob Rolison and Reverend Dr. Jesse Bottoms spoke to a crowd of Poughkeepsie city employees and community members on Friday while standing in front of a monument of twisted pieces of steel from the World Trade Center to remember the terrorist attacks of 21 years ago.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ryan endorses Metzger for Ulster County executive

KINGSTON – Congressman-elect and outgoing Ulster County Executive Patrick Ryan has endorsed former State Senator Jen Metzger for the Democratic nomination to succeed him. Three Democrats are vying for the party endorsement, which will be decided in a party convention on September 17. Whoever receives that will effectively be the next county executive since no Republican has entered the race.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County IDA leader criticizes letter from municipal officials

GOSHEN – A letter to the Orange County Industrial Development Agency from several elected local, county and state officials was a “political maneuver,” the executive director says. The letter sent to the IDA on Wednesday said the local officials insist on having a seat at the table...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Gothamist

New code, backed by NY lawmakers, will help credit card companies track gun purchases

Ammunition is seen for sale at a gun shop. Until now, credit card companies didn't have a code for tracking purchases at gun stores, like they do for many other sorts of retailers. The International Organization for Standards OK'd a new code this week. Gun safety advocates, including several public officials, argue the measure will make it easier to flag suspicious activity before guns are trafficked or someone commits a mass shooting. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County municipal leaders want seat at IDA table

GOSHEN – Several local Orange County municipal officials as well as County Executive Steven Neuhaus and State Senators James Skoufis and Mike Martucci are calling on the county Industrial Development Agency to include the villages, towns, cities and school districts in the decision-making process when considering property tax abatements.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily News

NYPD Commissioner Sewell still lives on Long Island with no immediate plans to move to NYC

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell still lives on Long Island, the Daily News has learned, with no immediate plans to move to the city, and that’s OK with Mayor Adams. Barring a waiver, the police commissioner normally has about 90 days to move into the five boroughs, as prior top cops Dermot Shea and James O’Neill did. But because of a COVID-19 executive order from March 2020 signed by former ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Break
Politics
Mid-Hudson News Network

Acting Ulster County executive sworn in

KINGSTON – Johanna Contreras, a deputy county executive under the Pat Ryan administration, was sworn in as acting county executive on Friday. Ryan is stepping into his new role as 19th District representative in Congress through the end of this year. “I am committed to building upon the successes...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster Dems to select county executive candidate on September 17

KINGSTON – The Ulster County Democratic Committee will meet at Kingston City Hall on Saturday, September 17 to select a candidate to run for county executive in this November’s general election. Three candidates – March Gallagher, Jennifer Metzger and Marc Rider – are vying to fill the remainder...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Bail reform results in 40% increase in warrants for Town of Newburgh Police

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The criminal justice system is experiencing problems as a result of New York State’s bail reform laws that went into effect on January 1, 2020. The issuance of appearance tickets for crimes that were formerly eligible for bail has increased dramatically and the number of accused offenders that do not return to court has also risen.
NEWBURGH, NY

