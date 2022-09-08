Read full article on original website
Three former administrators file federal lawsuit against Middletown school district
“A student wrote to me … ‘Mr. Perez! I was riding to Dairy Queen a little while ago with my parents and we think we saw you driving on East Main. I recognized your beard! You have a white car, right?’”. Omar Perez laughed at the text...
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul declares state disaster emergency due to spread of polio
In July, a resident in Rockland County tested positive for polio in what is considered the first case of the disease in the United States in almost a decade, according to health officials. A month after, the virus that causes polio was detected in New York City’s wastewater.
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs NYC class-size cap with one-year delay
New York City Democratic Mayor-elect Eric Adams holds hands with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as he speaks to supporters during his 2021 election victory night party at the Brooklyn Marriott on Nov. 2, 2021. Mayor Eric Adams had criticized the bill for failing to identify a funding source to pay for the changes. [ more › ]
Community Board 2 Declares War on Cars, Rejects Rezoning Application for Lincoln Dealership
Community Board 2 voted Thursday to reject a rezoning application filed by the owners of an auto dealership who seek to convert a dilapidated site on Northern Boulevard into a Lincoln showroom. The reason for the rejection was not that the proposed building would be too large or that the...
City Council Republicans turn hearing on NYC job vacancies into anti-vaccine mandate circus: ‘Lift everything’
A quartet of conservative City Council members turned a hearing on the municipal government’s soaring vacancy rates into an anti-vaccine mandate spectacle Friday amid buzz that Mayor Adams could be on the brink of peeling back some of New York’s remaining coronavirus restrictions. The hearing in the Council’s...
Dutchess County remembers horrific attacks of 9/11
POUGHKEEPSIE – At 8:30 Friday morning, dozens gathered in front of the Dutchess County Family Court in Poughkeepsie for a memorial service for those who perished on September 11, 2001. Family Court Judge Tracy MacKenzie opened the ceremony by describing the personal loss she suffered when a family member died during the terrorist attack in New York City.
NY State Officials Highlight Local Abortion Restrictions on Long Island, Call For Repeal
Following successful efforts by the Town of North Hempstead to repeal abortion restrictions still in municipal code, Senator Anna M. Kaplan and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti undertook a comprehensive review of municipal code for over 110 of Long Island's Counties, Towns, Villages and Cities. Upon review, Kaplan & Sillitti discovered...
Gun Free Signs? Are You Kidding?
And there they were, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiling the Gun Free Signs in New York City’s Time Square. The crossroads of the world. And do you think for a minute that the signs are going to stop people from bringing guns into Times Square. Or any place they are going to be posted?
Poughkeepsie 9/11 ceremony honors the fallen 21 years later
POUGHKEEPSIE – Mayor Rob Rolison and Reverend Dr. Jesse Bottoms spoke to a crowd of Poughkeepsie city employees and community members on Friday while standing in front of a monument of twisted pieces of steel from the World Trade Center to remember the terrorist attacks of 21 years ago.
Suffolk County reviews how Hochul’s new gun laws apply to its pistol permit process
Police and sheriff departments that handle pistol permits on Long Island are still reviewing how the state’s new gun laws that went into effect last week apply to their licensing process. Legal experts expect the rollout of the new rules will be slow. Governor Kathy Hochul proposed the Concealed...
Ryan endorses Metzger for Ulster County executive
KINGSTON – Congressman-elect and outgoing Ulster County Executive Patrick Ryan has endorsed former State Senator Jen Metzger for the Democratic nomination to succeed him. Three Democrats are vying for the party endorsement, which will be decided in a party convention on September 17. Whoever receives that will effectively be the next county executive since no Republican has entered the race.
Orange County IDA leader criticizes letter from municipal officials
GOSHEN – A letter to the Orange County Industrial Development Agency from several elected local, county and state officials was a “political maneuver,” the executive director says. The letter sent to the IDA on Wednesday said the local officials insist on having a seat at the table...
New code, backed by NY lawmakers, will help credit card companies track gun purchases
Ammunition is seen for sale at a gun shop. Until now, credit card companies didn't have a code for tracking purchases at gun stores, like they do for many other sorts of retailers. The International Organization for Standards OK'd a new code this week. Gun safety advocates, including several public officials, argue the measure will make it easier to flag suspicious activity before guns are trafficked or someone commits a mass shooting. [ more › ]
Orange County municipal leaders want seat at IDA table
GOSHEN – Several local Orange County municipal officials as well as County Executive Steven Neuhaus and State Senators James Skoufis and Mike Martucci are calling on the county Industrial Development Agency to include the villages, towns, cities and school districts in the decision-making process when considering property tax abatements.
Westchester residents weigh in on state's plan for Hurricane Ida recovery funds
The New York Governor's Office of Storm Recovery held its first public hearing on the proposed Hurricane Ida Recovery Action Plan on Thursday at New Rochelle City Hall. The community comment period comes a little more than a year after the storm devastated the area by causing more than $7 billion in damages, destroying 11,000 homes and killing 17 New Yorkers.
NYPD Commissioner Sewell still lives on Long Island with no immediate plans to move to NYC
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell still lives on Long Island, the Daily News has learned, with no immediate plans to move to the city, and that’s OK with Mayor Adams. Barring a waiver, the police commissioner normally has about 90 days to move into the five boroughs, as prior top cops Dermot Shea and James O’Neill did. But because of a COVID-19 executive order from March 2020 signed by former ...
NY declares disaster emergency after polio found in Long Island wastewater
NEW YORK - New York has declared a state disaster emergency over polio. The move is to increase resources to fight polio in the state as the virus has been found in more wastewater. The latest location to test positive for it is in Nassau County on Long Island. The...
Acting Ulster County executive sworn in
KINGSTON – Johanna Contreras, a deputy county executive under the Pat Ryan administration, was sworn in as acting county executive on Friday. Ryan is stepping into his new role as 19th District representative in Congress through the end of this year. “I am committed to building upon the successes...
Ulster Dems to select county executive candidate on September 17
KINGSTON – The Ulster County Democratic Committee will meet at Kingston City Hall on Saturday, September 17 to select a candidate to run for county executive in this November’s general election. Three candidates – March Gallagher, Jennifer Metzger and Marc Rider – are vying to fill the remainder...
Bail reform results in 40% increase in warrants for Town of Newburgh Police
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The criminal justice system is experiencing problems as a result of New York State’s bail reform laws that went into effect on January 1, 2020. The issuance of appearance tickets for crimes that were formerly eligible for bail has increased dramatically and the number of accused offenders that do not return to court has also risen.
