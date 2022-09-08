Read full article on original website
Poughkeepsie Approves Plan to Update 20 Year Old Code; What Does It Mean?
'A vision for future growth and development' is what the City of Poughkeepsie has described their new comprehensive plan to help guide, as was approved by the Common Council in the city just this week. What does the plan include, what else is on the table for the future of...
Major Retailer Holding Massive Hiring Event in Poughkeepsie
Looking for a job? Mark your calendars. A huge retail store is hiring for multiple positions in Poughkeepsie, NY in just a few weeks. Here's what you need to know. The opinion that "no one wants to work these days" seems to be rising in popularity, but based on the reaction to a recent post advertising the upcoming hiring event, that sentiment doesn't apply to the Hudson Valley. Comments came rolling in expressing interest in the wide array of employment opportunities. Here's who's hiring.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two Columbia County buildings nominated for Registers of Historic Places
ALBANY – The State Board of Historic Preservation has recommended two Columbia County properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. The Muldor-Miller House, a federal and Greek Revival farmhouse, with its unusual stone construction, was built circa 1790 and is a rare surviving example of an early house in Claverack.
Photos: Tanker With 8,000 Gallons of Tar Crashes In Hudson Valley
A tanker trailer filled with 8,000 gallons of tar overturned in the Hudson Valley. Police are trying to determine what happened. On Thursday, deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office confirmed a semi-truck with a tanker trailer was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Esopus. Tanker...
Ryan endorses Metzger for Ulster County executive
KINGSTON – Congressman-elect and outgoing Ulster County Executive Patrick Ryan has endorsed former State Senator Jen Metzger for the Democratic nomination to succeed him. Three Democrats are vying for the party endorsement, which will be decided in a party convention on September 17. Whoever receives that will effectively be the next county executive since no Republican has entered the race.
Adam’s 5th Location in Wallkill, NY Continues to Grow
We are inching closer and closer to having a 5th Adam's Fairacre Farms location in the Hudson Valley. For the last several years, we've been lucky enough to have 4 locations in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers, Newburgh, and Kingston. Towards the end of 2021, Adam's Fairacre Farms announced the addition of their...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Johanna Contreras becomes interim Ulster County executive Friday
At the end of the week, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan will formally resign and head to Washington, D.C. as the representative of the 19th Congressional District. And when Ryan departs, Johanna Contreras will become the interim county executive. In an interview, she said she knows the stakes. "There are...
Orange County IDA leader criticizes letter from municipal officials
GOSHEN – A letter to the Orange County Industrial Development Agency from several elected local, county and state officials was a “political maneuver,” the executive director says. The letter sent to the IDA on Wednesday said the local officials insist on having a seat at the table...
Who’s to Blame for Counterfeit Bills in the Hudson Valley?
To the frustration of Hudson Valley residents, more "motion picture money" has made its way into circulation, this time in New Paltz, NY. Film and television crews have recently spent record amounts of real money in our area, but are they to blame for the recent influx of fake bills being spent in real life?
Dutchess County Restaurant Owners Make Business-Changing Announcement
The Hudson Valley provides locals and those who visit with a variety of experiences. Locally owned businesses take pride in their establishments and those who stop by. Whether its a place that has our favorite meal, locally owned goods, or somewhere enjoyable to hang out, there's something for everyone. Residents...
PD: Suicidal New York Man Killed Woman In Hudson Valley
A man who was pulled from jumping off a local bridge is accused of murdering a Hudson Valley woman. On September 1, 2022, around 7:40 a.m., the Ulster Police Department, along with the New York State Police responded to a 911 call for a suicidal man on the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.
Gigantic Farm and Flea Market is Coming to Orange County
There are so many talented artists and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. We’ve got great distilleries, wineries, talented chefs and amazing restaurants, not to mention the farmers and farms that help make the Hudson Valley a bounty of fresh foods and produce. You know it’s going to be a great day when all of those talented people and companies gather together in one place. And that day is coming in the very near future.
rcbizjournal.com
Orange County Leaders Want More Control Over IDA’s PILOTS; Rockland County Seeking Firm To Handle Public Relations For Tourism; Briefs
Orange County Leaders Want More Control Over IDA’s PILOTS; Urge IDA Board To Follow Rockland County’s Lead. A consortium of Orange County town supervisors and village mayors, along with New York State Senator James Skoufis is urging the Orange County Industrial Agency (IDA) in a letter to give taxing jurisdictions a more formal role in decision-making when PILOTS (Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreements) are part of the equation.
‘Suspicious’ Man Wanted in New Jersey Arrested in Ulster County
A Hudson Valley man who was wanted in New Jersey was found in the area following reports of a "suspicious person." Recently, the Saugerties Police Department responded to a reported suspicious person complaint on Oak Street in Barclay Heights, Town of Saugerties, New York. Upon arriving in the area, officers located 31-year-old Christopher Rega of Saugerties staggering down Lamb Avenue, police say.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Three vie to be the Democratic nominee for the top county job
Excerpts from interviews by Rokosz Most with ex-New York state senator Jen Metzger, Ulster County deputy executive Marc Rider and Ulster County comptroller March Gallagher. The Democratic nominee chosen by the Ulster County Democratic Committee on September 17 will probably be on the November 8 ballot. Candidate pitch. We face...
Iconic Kingston Diner Closing After Decades of Service
You may have read the news not long ago about the Olympic Diner on Washington Avenue in Kingston. The article stated that there was a chance that the historic diner would be demolished to make room for a new storage facility. But at the time of the article, there was still a chance that it may not happen. '
Tenants’ rights forum taking place Thursday in Kingston
KINGSTON – Tenants of buildings in Kingston constructed before 1974 that have six or more units are now protected by the Emergency Tenant Protection Act of 1974 (EPTA). An information session covering tenants’ rights is being held Thursday, September 8th for tenants to learn about what the program covers.
New York State Trooper injured in hit-and-run
PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Trooper was injured during a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Westchester County, police said on Friday. The Trooper had their marked car parked on the shoulder of I-95 south around the 15-mile mark in Port Chester when the crash occurred. The Trooper was out of the […]
383 Plattekill Road, Marlboro, NY 12542 - $1,050,000
MARLBORO, N.Y. — A property at 383 Plattekill Road in Marlboro is listed at $1,050,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
