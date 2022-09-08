ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Major Retailer Holding Massive Hiring Event in Poughkeepsie

Looking for a job? Mark your calendars. A huge retail store is hiring for multiple positions in Poughkeepsie, NY in just a few weeks. Here's what you need to know. The opinion that "no one wants to work these days" seems to be rising in popularity, but based on the reaction to a recent post advertising the upcoming hiring event, that sentiment doesn't apply to the Hudson Valley. Comments came rolling in expressing interest in the wide array of employment opportunities. Here's who's hiring.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two Columbia County buildings nominated for Registers of Historic Places

ALBANY – The State Board of Historic Preservation has recommended two Columbia County properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. The Muldor-Miller House, a federal and Greek Revival farmhouse, with its unusual stone construction, was built circa 1790 and is a rare surviving example of an early house in Claverack.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ryan endorses Metzger for Ulster County executive

KINGSTON – Congressman-elect and outgoing Ulster County Executive Patrick Ryan has endorsed former State Senator Jen Metzger for the Democratic nomination to succeed him. Three Democrats are vying for the party endorsement, which will be decided in a party convention on September 17. Whoever receives that will effectively be the next county executive since no Republican has entered the race.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Johanna Contreras becomes interim Ulster County executive Friday

At the end of the week, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan will formally resign and head to Washington, D.C. as the representative of the 19th Congressional District. And when Ryan departs, Johanna Contreras will become the interim county executive. In an interview, she said she knows the stakes. "There are...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County IDA leader criticizes letter from municipal officials

GOSHEN – A letter to the Orange County Industrial Development Agency from several elected local, county and state officials was a “political maneuver,” the executive director says. The letter sent to the IDA on Wednesday said the local officials insist on having a seat at the table...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Gigantic Farm and Flea Market is Coming to Orange County

There are so many talented artists and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. We’ve got great distilleries, wineries, talented chefs and amazing restaurants, not to mention the farmers and farms that help make the Hudson Valley a bounty of fresh foods and produce. You know it’s going to be a great day when all of those talented people and companies gather together in one place. And that day is coming in the very near future.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Orange County Leaders Want More Control Over IDA’s PILOTS; Rockland County Seeking Firm To Handle Public Relations For Tourism; Briefs

Orange County Leaders Want More Control Over IDA’s PILOTS; Urge IDA Board To Follow Rockland County’s Lead. A consortium of Orange County town supervisors and village mayors, along with New York State Senator James Skoufis is urging the Orange County Industrial Agency (IDA) in a letter to give taxing jurisdictions a more formal role in decision-making when PILOTS (Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreements) are part of the equation.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Suspicious’ Man Wanted in New Jersey Arrested in Ulster County

A Hudson Valley man who was wanted in New Jersey was found in the area following reports of a "suspicious person." Recently, the Saugerties Police Department responded to a reported suspicious person complaint on Oak Street in Barclay Heights, Town of Saugerties, New York. Upon arriving in the area, officers located 31-year-old Christopher Rega of Saugerties staggering down Lamb Avenue, police say.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Three vie to be the Democratic nominee for the top county job

Excerpts from interviews by Rokosz Most with ex-New York state senator Jen Metzger, Ulster County deputy executive Marc Rider and Ulster County comptroller March Gallagher. The Democratic nominee chosen by the Ulster County Democratic Committee on September 17 will probably be on the November 8 ballot. Candidate pitch. We face...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Tenants’ rights forum taking place Thursday in Kingston

KINGSTON – Tenants of buildings in Kingston constructed before 1974 that have six or more units are now protected by the Emergency Tenant Protection Act of 1974 (EPTA). An information session covering tenants’ rights is being held Thursday, September 8th for tenants to learn about what the program covers.
KINGSTON, NY
PIX11

New York State Trooper injured in hit-and-run

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Trooper was injured during a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Westchester County, police said on Friday. The Trooper had their marked car parked on the shoulder of I-95 south around the 15-mile mark in Port Chester when the crash occurred. The Trooper was out of the […]
PORT CHESTER, NY

