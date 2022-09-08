Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Red Cross aids families after trees crash into houses
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Volunteers from the Hudson Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to 17 people after a tree crashed into two residences in Sequestered Road in the Town of Newburgh on Thursday. The Red Cross provided financial assistance that can be used...
Search Underway For Fisherman Whose Boat Capsized In Deerpark
Emergency crews were searching for a missing fisherman in the Hudson Valley Thursday afternoon, Sept. 8. State police and other first responders in Orange County were called at around 7:30 a.m. to an area of the Delaware River in the town of Deerpark with reports of a missing fisherman. Investigators...
Times News
Truck explodes on Route 93, road closed
A truck driver has been taken to a hospital after he lost on a curve on Route 93 and crashed. The rig rolled and burst into flames. The incident, which happened just before 7:30 p.m., on a stretch of the road between the Carbon County prison and the runaway truck ramp.
Mid-Hudson News Network
One person on shore, one missing as boat capsizes on Delaware River (video)
DEERPARK – They went through Port Jervis schools together, grew up as lifelong best of friends, and on Thursday morning took advantage of a sunny morning and hometown visit to go fishing together on the Delaware River. Within a short time, the duo’s carefully planned river trip turned tragic and one spent the rest of a heart-wrenching day helping rescuers try to find his missing buddy.
New Scranton K-9 sniffs out arson
SCRANTON, Pa. — W'asyk is the newest member of the Scranton Fire Department. But, the 15-month-old Labrador retriever isn't just the firehouse mascot; he's here to work. W'asyk is trained to sniff out accelerants at fire scenes. Scranton Fire Chief John Judge says the city currently has a K-9...
Times News
Car lands on its roof in 248 crash
This vehicle landed on its roof after a crash involving several vehicles on Route 248 in Parryville on Friday night. State police at Lehighton responded to the crash.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing Dauphin County woman
LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens say a 24 year old woman remains missing as of late Friday evening. State Police say on Sept. 9, Troopers received a missing person report for Holly Ann Rowe, who family members last saw on September 6. She’s believed to...
Pennsylvania man drowns while swimming off Ocean City
Shawn Reilly was in the water at an unprotected beach on 12th Street when trouble struck.
LIST: Where to pick apples in Pennsylvania this fall, plus recipes
Here are more than 20 places to pick your own apples in Pennsylvania this season.
Times News
Route 93 remains closed after fiery crash; Road damaged when truck loses control, catches fire
Route 93 in Nesquehoning remains closed following a tractor-trailer crash and fire Thursday night. The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. between the Carbon County Correctional Facility and the runaway truck ramp. Emergency crews were called for a vehicle fire after the rig lost control as it descended the mountain...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Downing Park Polly searched by Newburgh Police
NEWBURGH – City Police spent much of Friday at the Downing Park Polly in Newburgh and Police Chief Anthony Geraci said they were “looking for evidence in regards to an ongoing investigation.”. He said no other information could be released at this time. The search came at a...
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest Pothole
While Pennsylvania may have plenty of unexpected dips on its roads that drive car wonders crazy, nothing can compare to the massive natural phenomenon found within this PA state park, keep reading to learn more about the largest pothole found in America.
PSP: Catalytic converter cut off and stolen overnight
BANKS TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say someone cut off and stole a catalytic converter from a Carbon County vehicle earlier this week. According to officials, an unknown suspect cut off and stole a catalytic converter from Meadowbrook Landscaping’s 2019 Ford sometime between 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday. Troopers said […]
Teen flown to trauma center for gunshot wound
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police say a teenager was flown to a trauma center after being shot Thursday night. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, just after 10:00 p.m., officers were sent to the area of West Third Street and Lee Court for reports of multiple gunshots. Police say they arrived […]
The Times Leader
Plains Township woman charged with endangering infants, theft
KINGSTON — Police charged a Plains Township woman with retail theft and endangering two infants she left unsupervised near a heavily traveled road on Tuesday. Kayla Rose Ragugini, 31, was arrested when police responded to a report she was stealing items from the Turkey Hill store on Main Street.
NY passenger airlifted, Va. children injured in McKean County crash
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A New York resident was airlifted, and three children from Virginia were taken to the hospital after a crash in McKean County. According to a Pennsylvania State Police Lewis Run report, a 32-year-old Niagara Falls man was traveling west in a Chrysler on state Route 59 in McKean County, Lafayette Township on Sept. […]
Juvenile struck by vehicle in Lake Township
LAKE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a juvenile was struck by a vehicle, in Lake Township, Tuesday evening. According to PSP, Tuesday night, a juvenile was struck by a vehicle at 28 Cemetery Road in Lake Township, Wayne County. PSP Wilkes-Barre Troopers are on scene, along with Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company respondents, […]
firefighternation.com
Firefighter Collapses on Ladder, RIT Activated at Luzerne County (PA) House Fire
Steve Mocarsky – The Citizens’ Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Sep. 7—A firefighter who collapsed from heat exhaustion halfway up a ladder while battling a blaze in Larksville on Sunday was released from the hospital Tuesday. Edwardsville Fire Chief William Court said in a post on the fire department...
Driver, 30, Killed In Berks County Crash: Police
A 30-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into a pole in Berks County, authorities said. First responders found Steven Root, of Mertztown, trapped inside the car on the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said. He was...
Missing man, 78, found dead in Passaic River, authorities say
The body of a missing 78-year-old man was recovered Wednesday from the Passaic River, police said. Paterson firefighters found the Woodland Park man’s body shortly after 11 a.m. after a search involving local police, fire departments and the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, according to authorities. The man was...
