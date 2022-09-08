DEERPARK – They went through Port Jervis schools together, grew up as lifelong best of friends, and on Thursday morning took advantage of a sunny morning and hometown visit to go fishing together on the Delaware River. Within a short time, the duo’s carefully planned river trip turned tragic and one spent the rest of a heart-wrenching day helping rescuers try to find his missing buddy.

PORT JERVIS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO