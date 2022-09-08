ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Buses to replace train service on portion of Metro-North Port Jervis line

NEW YORK – Buses will replace midday and weekend trains between Sloatsburg and Port Jervis from September 11 through November 13 because of track work. Buses will connect to/from train service at Ramsey-Route 17. For more information, including the specific bus schedule, see NJ Transit’s website: https://www.njtransit.com/service-advisory/1534809.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County targets New York City with additional tourism funding

GOSHEN – Orange County is aiming its sights on attracting New York City residents to its tourist attractions with an additional $500,000 budget for a fall and winter marketing campaign. Tourism Director Amanda Dana said the county will be promoting what it has to offer from the largest venues...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

One person on shore, one missing as boat capsizes on Delaware River (video)

DEERPARK – They went through Port Jervis schools together, grew up as lifelong best of friends, and on Thursday morning took advantage of a sunny morning and hometown visit to go fishing together on the Delaware River. Within a short time, the duo’s carefully planned river trip turned tragic and one spent the rest of a heart-wrenching day helping rescuers try to find his missing buddy.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Downing Park Polly searched by Newburgh Police

NEWBURGH – City Police spent much of Friday at the Downing Park Polly in Newburgh and Police Chief Anthony Geraci said they were “looking for evidence in regards to an ongoing investigation.”. He said no other information could be released at this time. The search came at a...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Thruway shut down in West Nyack and power line falls on superhighway

WEST NYACK – An electric transmission support line fell onto the Thruway’s northbound lanes in West Nyack, just north of the Palisades Center Mall at about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday resulting in traffic being halted in both directions. The high tension electric line behind the J lot in West...
WEST NYACK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State trooper struck on highway

PORT CHESTER – A state trooper who was walking back to his marked patrol car was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver on Interstate 95 Thursday evening. State Police said that around 8:46 p.m., the patrol car was parked on the shoulder of the highway in Port Chester.
PORT CHESTER, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Red Cross aids families after trees crash into houses

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Volunteers from the Hudson Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to 17 people after a tree crashed into two residences in Sequestered Road in the Town of Newburgh on Thursday. The Red Cross provided financial assistance that can be used...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Westchester DA launches training on new red flag laws with school administrators

WHITE PLAINS – As kids return to the classrooms with the summer coming to a close, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office is launching new training sessions for superintendents on New York’s new gun laws that went into effect September 1, particularly, Extreme Risk Protection Orders, which school administrators and health practitioners, like school nurses and counselors, can apply for when they see students in crisis.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

House burns in Rockland County (video)

AIRMONT – Bright orange flames shot out of the front and roof of a single-family home at 6 Dunn Road in Airmont late Wednesday morning. (Video of the fire) Police have one person in custody, but it is unclear if there are any charges. Tallman, Suffern and Mahwah fire...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man who burglarized New Rochelle home sentenced to prison

WHITE PLAINS – A Queens man has been sentenced in Westchester County Court to eight years in state prison for a 2021 New Rochelle home burglary, District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced. Kevin Rojo-Rojo’s sentence will run concurrent to a nine-year prison sentence in received in June in Nassau County...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Bail reform results in 40% increase in warrants for Town of Newburgh Police

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The criminal justice system is experiencing problems as a result of New York State’s bail reform laws that went into effect on January 1, 2020. The issuance of appearance tickets for crimes that were formerly eligible for bail has increased dramatically and the number of accused offenders that do not return to court has also risen.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County municipal leaders want seat at IDA table

GOSHEN – Several local Orange County municipal officials as well as County Executive Steven Neuhaus and State Senators James Skoufis and Mike Martucci are calling on the county Industrial Development Agency to include the villages, towns, cities and school districts in the decision-making process when considering property tax abatements.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County IDA leader criticizes letter from municipal officials

GOSHEN – A letter to the Orange County Industrial Development Agency from several elected local, county and state officials was a “political maneuver,” the executive director says. The letter sent to the IDA on Wednesday said the local officials insist on having a seat at the table...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman charged with setting house on fire

AIRMONT – A 51-year-old Airmont woman has been arrested and charged with arson and criminal mischief following an investigation into a fire that heavily damaged a single-family home at 6 Dunn Road in Airmont. (Video of the fire can be viewed here.) The name of the accused woman was...
AIRMONT, NY

