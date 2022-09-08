Read full article on original website
Liv Morgan Names The Former WWE Star She Hopes Returns
Liv Morgan is aware of the major shift in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement. We've seen big returns from the likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis. We've also seen some key NXT call-ups such as IYO SKY. More recently, Braun Strowman made his return during the September 5 episode of "Raw."
Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for Roman Reigns, Why He Defeated Drew McIntyre
As PWMania.com previously reported, Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal title against Drew McIntyre during the WWE Clash at the Castle event that took place last weekend. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Reigns’ next major match is scheduled to take place at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Reigns is not scheduled to compete at Extreme Rules.
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Ronda Rousey and Braun Strowman carve paths of destruction
WWE SmackDown superstars beware because two apex predators are landing on the blue band. Former WWE champion Ronda Rousey is set to wrestle her first televised match since SummerSlam on July 30 while Braun Strowman looks to expand upon the demolition he started on WWE Raw. Rousey was suspended and...
Chavo Guerrero Comments On The Work MJF Is Doing In AEW
MJF has been one of the most talked about names in professional wrestling this year. He disappeared from the wrestling landscape following a promo he cut on the "Dynamite" after Double or Nothing 2022, where he demanded AEW Owner Tony Khan fire him. However, after just about three months of MJF not being on AEW programming, he popped up at the All Out pay-per-view, winning the Casino Ladder Match which guarantees a future AEW World Championship match for the Salt of the Earth. Former AEW manager and WWE Tag Team Champion Chavo Guerrero commented on MJF's work in AEW.
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. As of roughly 7 p.m. ET, the lineup was as follows:. – Promos with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre. – WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez...
WWE RAW Rematch Announced for Next Week’s SmackDown
Next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX will determine the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The New Day, Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, and Los Lotharios will all be participating in a Fatal 4 Way. The winners will become the new #1 contenders for a title shot against The Usos, which will most likely take place at WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday, October 8.
First Match Announced for WWE Extreme Rules
The first bout of WWE Extreme Rules has been confirmed. Ronda Rousey defeated Xia Li, Natalya, Sonya Deville, and Lacey Evans to win a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match on Friday night’s post-Clash at the Castle edition of SmackDown on FOX. As a result of her victory, Ronda Rousey is now the new number one contender to the SmackDown Women’s Championship held by Liv Morgan. Lacey Evans made her return Friday night after being away since mid-July.
WWE News: Max Dupri Teases Return to LA Knight, Liv Morgan Talks Rousey, Weekend Schedule
– Max Durpi seemed to tease a return to his NXT persona, LA Knight, in a post-Smackdown online exclusive video. In the video, when the Maximum Male Models are moping in the locker room after their loss on Smackdown, Max Dupri informs them that they must “go through the day to get to the night… yeah.” This seems to indicate that he will be returning to his LA Knight character. This also ties into the teased issues between Max Dupri and Maxxine Dupri, who has been subject to flirting from Angel and Humberto.
ROH TV Title Match Set Up For 9/16 AEW Rampage
Samoa Joe is back in AEW and already has an opponent lined up for a defense of his Ring of Honor World Television Championship. Joe addressed the live crowd during Friday night's episode of "Rampage," and offered an apology for being away from AEW programming since July. His last appearance was a successful title defense against Jay Lethal at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. Joe was away filming scenes for a role in "Twisted Metal", a Netflix series based on the video game series of the same name.
MJF Acknowledges The Bloodline During WWE SmackDown
It would appear that MJF was following along with this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown as he was tweeting about it while The Bloodline was in the ring. The Usos and Sami Zayn announced that Solo Sikoa is the newest member of The Bloodline during Friday night’s show. Prior to being interrupted by Drew McIntyre, Jimmy, Jey, Sami, and Sikoa made the “We are the Ones” gesture.
AEW Rampage Highlight Videos: Serena Deeb vs. Madison Rayne, More
– Sammy Guevara & Darby Allin Grand Slam Tournament Entrances from last night’s AEW Rampage. – Sammy Guevara narrowly escapes Darby Allin to move on to the Grand Slam Semi’s from last night’s Rampage. – It’s Professor vs Coach when Serena Deeb & Madison Rayne face off...
Spoiler for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Main Event
Tonight’s post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature a big No Disqualification match. According to PWInsider, the main event of tonight’s SmackDown will consist of Drew McIntyre competing against Solo Sikoa in a No Disqualification match. As of this writing, WWE has not revealed the match will take place on tonight’s show; however, they have been teasing a major reunion with Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline.
ROH World Title Bout, Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin Set For 9/9 AEW Rampage
This week’s episode of AEW Rampage is set to be a big one, as it will feature an ROH World Championship match, as well as the return of Samoa Joe, who appeared at AEW All Out. In the likely main event, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli will defend his...
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results for 9/9/22
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, the August 26 edition of AEW “Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. Full spoilers are listed below, courtesy of BodySlam.net‘s Brady Alexander:. * Sammy Guevara defeats Darby Allin after...
Tony Khan Hypes Title Match For Tonight's AEW Rampage
It's Friday, which means the clip of Daniel Craig saying "Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend" will be filling up social media timelines and "AEW Rampage" will be airing later this evening. And while AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan is excited for the whole card, there's one match he's decided to highlight as we crawl ever so closer to show time.
Latest News on Thunder Rosa’s AEW Status and Reports of Backstage Heat
AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa was forced to withdraw from the 2022 AEW All Out pay-per-view event due to an injury. Additionally, there have been reports that she received backstage heat during the event. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports, “one of the issues is a lot of people in...
Spoiler: AEW World Title Tournament Semi-Finals Are Now Set
The two semi-final matches in the ongoing tournament to crown a new AEW World Champion have been revealed. As noted earlier, Bryan Danielson defeated defeated "Hangman" Adam Page in a first-round match on "AEW Dynamite" to advance in the tourney, setting up a semi-final clash against Chris Jericho. As for...
Backstage AEW News Regarding Scrapped Jon Moxley Plans
It's been one hell of a week for AEW's Jon Moxley. He began it by losing the AEW World Championship at All Out to CM Punk, only to find himself part of the AEW World Title tournament on "AEW Dynamite" after Punk was forced to vacate the title due to injury and a reported backstage brawl following All Out. Much like Dante from "Clerks," this all occurred when Mox wasn't even supposed to be there.
Chris Jericho's Opponent In AEW World Title Tournament Decided
Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson in the semi-final of the AEW World Title Tournament is set for next week's "AEW Dynamite" at Albany, NY. The match was made official after Danielson defeated "Hangman" Adam Page in a first-round match this week to advance in the tourney. Danielson defeated Page by countering a Buckshot Lariat into an O'Connor Roll, bridging the Millennial Cowboy for a pinfall victory.
Two Matches Revealed for Tonight’s SmackDown, WWE Star Returning
Two new matches have been revealed for tonight’s post-Clash at The Castle episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. On tonight’s episode of SmackDown, there will be a five-on-five elimination match to determine who will challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8. In the match, Ronda Rousey, Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Natalya, and Lacey Evans will compete against one another.
