MJF has been one of the most talked about names in professional wrestling this year. He disappeared from the wrestling landscape following a promo he cut on the "Dynamite" after Double or Nothing 2022, where he demanded AEW Owner Tony Khan fire him. However, after just about three months of MJF not being on AEW programming, he popped up at the All Out pay-per-view, winning the Casino Ladder Match which guarantees a future AEW World Championship match for the Salt of the Earth. Former AEW manager and WWE Tag Team Champion Chavo Guerrero commented on MJF's work in AEW.

WWE ・ 17 HOURS AGO