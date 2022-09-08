Ethereum had entered a period of reversal after hitting $2,000 following the announcement of the date for the Merge. Since then, the digital asset had trended around $1,400 to $1,500 for a while. However, in the last day, Ethereum has seen significant momentum and demand, which has sent the price of the digital asset soaring. It finally broke above $1,600, leaving a trail of blood for traders who had bet against the cryptocurrency.

