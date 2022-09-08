Read full article on original website
Teenagers approach educators with mental health concerns more than parents
A recent CVS Health Morning Consult survey of American parents and educators of adolescents between the ages of 13 to 17 years old, found that both groups play a critical role in adolescents' lives. Particularly, as a go-to resource for conversations around mental health and support for getting care. Key...
Homicides and suicides linked to pregnancy often associated with mental health conditions, substance use disorder
Maternal mortality in the United States in on the rise. Scientists increasingly recognize that pregnancy-associated deaths—those due to conditions unrelated to the physiologic effects of pregnancy—are important and potentially preventable contributors to maternal mortality. Maternal deaths due to homicide and suicide are thought to represent a significant number of pregnancy-associated deaths, but have been under explored as an area of potential intervention.
Teens confide in certain adults more than parents about mental health
Story at a glance More educators than parents report being approached by young adults with mental health concerns. Findings of the new survey underscore the important role teachers and educators can play in promoting youth mental health. In an effort to improve access to care, the Biden Administration has allotted nearly $300 million to bolster…
About 1 in 4 young adults getting mental health care: CDC
Almost a quarter of all young adults received mental health care treatment last year, according to recently released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The number of adults aged 18 to 44 who received mental health care in the past 12 months saw the biggest increase...
Do You Need a Polio Booster Shot?
A recently confirmed polio case in Rockland County, New York has sparked concerns about whether people need a polio booster vaccine. The polio case was found in an unvaccinated, previously healthy young adult who developed leg paralysis. Since the case was identified, health officials said they've also found evidence of poliovirus in wastewater samples, including in New York City.
Did I get the polio vaccine? How to know if you are protected against the virus
A case of polio was identified in Rockland County, New York and now the virus that causes the disease has been detected in New York City's wastewater as well as two other counties'. The New York Health Department said this indicates the virus is being spread within local communities, and that hundreds of people could be infected.
Doctors Investigating First Monkeypox-Related Death in Texas
The monkeypox pandemic shows no signs of slowing as the number of cases continues to rise, currently at just over 18,000. The virus has mainly affected men who have sex with men, but anyone can get infected through close personal contact, particularly sex. Three months into the crisis, officials in Texas have reported the nation’s first death related to the disease. Doctors described the patient as “severely immunocompromised,” but it’s too soon to say whether monkeypox played a role in his death.
What Are The Omicron Symptoms Found In Fully Vaccinated Individuals?
The COVID-19 vaccine may provide protection against symptomatic infection, severe illness and death, but it does not prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus. Even fully vaccinated people are still at risk of catching the infectious disease that’s been ravaging the world since late 2019. A study published in...
Where have all the workers gone? Long COVID has forced as many as 4 million people out of the workforce
As long COVID continues to affect millions of people, employers must catch up with more accommodating policies.
Methamphetamine use propels drug overdoses in rural America, study finds
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Roughly four of five people using drugs in rural parts of the United States are taking methamphetamines, possibly laced with fentanyl, a study published Monday found. The researchers from Oregon Health & Science University said it's important not to overlook rural America's problem with this stimulant,...
Avoid Surgery and Hospitalization: Study Finds That Antibiotics Can Treat Appendicitis
The researchers found that antibiotics are often effective in treating patients with appendicitis. According to a recent study, outpatient antibiotic management of selected appendicitis patients is safe, enabling many patients to avoid surgery and hospitalization, and should be explored as part of the doctor-patient shared decision-making process. This research is...
What Is Paxlovid Rebound? COVID-19 Symptoms Mysteriously Return After Taking Antiviral
It appears no one is safe from COVID even after taking an antiviral to prevent it. More and more people have reported having the symptoms again after successfully treating the condition with Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill. But scientists are slowly understanding the bizarre phenomenon dubbed “Paxlovid rebound” or COVID-19 rebound.
CDC: Handful of Swine Flu Cases Detected in Humans in Multiple States
Five cases of human infection with flu variants normally spread only in pigs were reported to CDC in August, the agency announced in a Health Alert Network advisory on Tuesday. Cases were detected in West Virginia, Oregon, and Ohio, and all of the individuals have since recovered. According to the...
CDC Says 44% of People Hospitalized with COVID Had Third Dose or Booster
Sept. 6, 2022 -- Almost half the people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring had been fully vaccinated and received a third dose or booster shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Unvaccinated adults were 3.4 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those who...
Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids: New FDA Ruling Will Make Devices Cheaper, More Accessible
People with mild to moderate hearing impairments will soon be able to buy hearing aids directly from retailers, thanks to a new rule issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and announced Tuesday. The ruling establishes a new category for over-the-counter hearing aids—which may be purchased from stores...
Superbugs are a "second punch" after pandemic
Superbugs are strengthening their foothold: The COVID-19 pandemic spurred a 15% increase in hospital-related infections and deaths in 2020, per the CDC. Why it matters: The U.S. was already reporting an antimicrobial resistant (AMR) infection every 11 seconds, and a death from them every 15 minutes before the pandemic. Low- and middle-income countries face worse conditions.
U.S. surpasses 1 million organ transplants as need continues to soar
The U.S. surpassed one million organ transplants on Friday, reaching a milestone decades after the first successful transplant with a kidney in 1954. Yes, but: The need for organ donors remains immense — more people are getting transplants than ever before — even as the nation's transplant system faces criticism for poor management and oversight.
New York governor declares emergency over polio
Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Friday declared a state disaster emergency over polio after an unvaccinated individual tested positive for the virus and officials have detected samples of polio in the city's wastewater. Driving the news: Poliovirus has been detected in wastewater in New York counties, in addition to New...
How mobile psychiatrists can help the unhoused
Story at a glance Mental health services are typically accessed through clinics and hospitals. People who have unstable housing conditions may not have adequate access to psychiatric treatments. Street psychiatrists are a growing group of mental health professionals who are working with community groups to reach people in need in cities around the U.S. A…
Calls to new suicide prevention number rose 45% in August
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Calls to the national suicide and crisis hotline increased 45% in August compared to last year after the Department of Health and Human Services switched to its new 988 number. The new 988 number, similar to calling 911, came in July when the HHS rebranded the...
