Mental Health

drugstorenews.com

Teenagers approach educators with mental health concerns more than parents

A recent CVS Health Morning Consult survey of American parents and educators of adolescents between the ages of 13 to 17 years old, found that both groups play a critical role in adolescents' lives. Particularly, as a go-to resource for conversations around mental health and support for getting care. Key...
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Homicides and suicides linked to pregnancy often associated with mental health conditions, substance use disorder

Maternal mortality in the United States in on the rise. Scientists increasingly recognize that pregnancy-associated deaths—those due to conditions unrelated to the physiologic effects of pregnancy—are important and potentially preventable contributors to maternal mortality. Maternal deaths due to homicide and suicide are thought to represent a significant number of pregnancy-associated deaths, but have been under explored as an area of potential intervention.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Hill

Teens confide in certain adults more than parents about mental health

Story at a glance More educators than parents report being approached by young adults with mental health concerns. Findings of the new survey underscore the important role teachers and educators can play in promoting youth mental health. In an effort to improve access to care, the Biden Administration has allotted nearly $300 million to bolster…
KIDS
The Hill

About 1 in 4 young adults getting mental health care: CDC

Almost a quarter of all young adults received mental health care treatment last year, according to recently released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The number of adults aged 18 to 44 who received mental health care in the past 12 months saw the biggest increase...
MENTAL HEALTH
Verywell Health

Do You Need a Polio Booster Shot?

A recently confirmed polio case in Rockland County, New York has sparked concerns about whether people need a polio booster vaccine. The polio case was found in an unvaccinated, previously healthy young adult who developed leg paralysis. Since the case was identified, health officials said they've also found evidence of poliovirus in wastewater samples, including in New York City.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Scrubs Magazine

Doctors Investigating First Monkeypox-Related Death in Texas

The monkeypox pandemic shows no signs of slowing as the number of cases continues to rise, currently at just over 18,000. The virus has mainly affected men who have sex with men, but anyone can get infected through close personal contact, particularly sex. Three months into the crisis, officials in Texas have reported the nation’s first death related to the disease. Doctors described the patient as “severely immunocompromised,” but it’s too soon to say whether monkeypox played a role in his death.
TEXAS STATE
scitechdaily.com

Avoid Surgery and Hospitalization: Study Finds That Antibiotics Can Treat Appendicitis

The researchers found that antibiotics are often effective in treating patients with appendicitis. According to a recent study, outpatient antibiotic management of selected appendicitis patients is safe, enabling many patients to avoid surgery and hospitalization, and should be explored as part of the doctor-patient shared decision-making process. This research is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

CDC: Handful of Swine Flu Cases Detected in Humans in Multiple States

Five cases of human infection with flu variants normally spread only in pigs were reported to CDC in August, the agency announced in a Health Alert Network advisory on Tuesday. Cases were detected in West Virginia, Oregon, and Ohio, and all of the individuals have since recovered. According to the...
OHIO STATE
Axios

Superbugs are a "second punch" after pandemic

Superbugs are strengthening their foothold: The COVID-19 pandemic spurred a 15% increase in hospital-related infections and deaths in 2020, per the CDC. Why it matters: The U.S. was already reporting an antimicrobial resistant (AMR) infection every 11 seconds, and a death from them every 15 minutes before the pandemic. Low- and middle-income countries face worse conditions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

U.S. surpasses 1 million organ transplants as need continues to soar

The U.S. surpassed one million organ transplants on Friday, reaching a milestone decades after the first successful transplant with a kidney in 1954. Yes, but: The need for organ donors remains immense — more people are getting transplants than ever before — even as the nation's transplant system faces criticism for poor management and oversight.
HEALTH
Axios

New York governor declares emergency over polio

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Friday declared a state disaster emergency over polio after an unvaccinated individual tested positive for the virus and officials have detected samples of polio in the city's wastewater. Driving the news: Poliovirus has been detected in wastewater in New York counties, in addition to New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

How mobile psychiatrists can help the unhoused

Story at a glance  Mental health services are typically accessed through clinics and hospitals. People who have unstable housing conditions may not have adequate access to psychiatric treatments. Street psychiatrists are a growing group of mental health professionals who are working with community groups to reach people in need in cities around the U.S. A…
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

Calls to new suicide prevention number rose 45% in August

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Calls to the national suicide and crisis hotline increased 45% in August compared to last year after the Department of Health and Human Services switched to its new 988 number. The new 988 number, similar to calling 911, came in July when the HHS rebranded the...
MENTAL HEALTH
